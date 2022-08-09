Read news from:
WILDFIRES

3,000 people evacuated as more wildfires break out in France

Emergency crews evacuated 3,000 people from their homes overnight as more wildfires broke out in southern France, adding to the tally of what is France's worst year on record for wildfires.

Published: 9 August 2022 09:02 CEST
This is the worst year on record for wildfires in France. Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

The fire broke out on Monday evening in Lozère, in the south east of the country, and by Tuesday morning had burned 700 hectares of land and reached the neighbouring département of Aveyron.

A total of 600 firefighters are deployed in the area, plus helicopters, and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be sparks from an agricultural machine that was working in the area.

The fire is just the latest in a series to hit France this summer, including a huge blaze at Dune du Pilat in south west France, which burned for more than two weeks and destroyed an area of forest twice the size of Paris.

MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

This is the worst year on record for wildfires in France, with the European Forest Fire Information System estimating that 47,000 hectares have burned since July – a total area five times the size of Paris. 

France is experiencing an exceptionally hot and dry summer, with drought warnings in place for much of the country, which firefighters say has turned much of the country into a ‘tinderbox’ with a very high risk of wildfires.

In the south of the country many local authorities have imposed extra restrictions on access to forest areas and banned the use of fireworks.

ENVIRONMENT

Ask the expert: Why is France’s drought so bad and what will happen next?

With France in the grip of an historic drought we asked a climate expert which areas are worst affected, what type of water restrictions we can expect to see in the coming weeks and how long the drought it likely to last for.

Published: 8 August 2022 17:37 CEST
Hydrologist and President of Research Organisation ‘Mayenne’ Emma Haziza answered The Local’s questions on the latest drought situation.

How does this drought compare to previous years?

When we look at previous years, France had four years of historic drought in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Last year (2021) saw higher rainfall because of a cold polar air front that settled over France and played a role in generating a lot of rainfall. But even when we look at last year, we can still see that outside of France there were already abnormally high temperatures. 

In 2017, 18, 19 and 20 there was still a very good amount of underground water that was refilled during the winter months. This shows that even with a healthy amount of rainfall in the winter, the summer still ended up being historically dry.

However this year, the water tables were not adequately refilled due to a low rainfall during the winter.

We have already seen three heatwaves and we are expecting a fourth. We have seen temperatures higher than average, with the month of May being the hottest registered in France. 

READ MORE: More than 100 French villages without tap water in ‘unprecedented’ drought

This means that even if the water tables were sufficiently refilled over the winter, we would still be in a bad position – but our current situation is even worse because of the low rainfall over the winter.

What areas are likely to be hardest hit by drought?

It is basically all over the country, but in particular the entire Loire basin, along the Mediterranean, and the Grand-Est region (in the east of France) will be impacted. The Atlantic coast will also be impacted as it has had mostly high pressure systems and almost no rain since January. 

Ultimately, local drought situations depend less on the area of France and more on the type of aquifer – whether the water table is deep and full.

More shallow water tables feed the rivers and many of these are drying up too. 

So does this mean the North and West can expect to be impacted too? Could these regions also need to restrict household water usage?

Yes, this means that the North (and Brittany) could be impacted too. 

The lack of water at the tap is making its way across the country – it depends on the water tables, not whether a village is in the North or the South. 

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Is water likely to be rationed as France’s drought worsens?

We once thought that climate change was coming for the South first, but heatwaves are proving to accelerate drought and are impacting the north and the west as well. It is like a hairdryer all over France.

How long could it last?

As the forecast does not indicate rain any time soon, looking into the month of September the situation could become worse. This means that in many parts of the country we might have to wait until October to see the water tables begin to be refilled.

In 2017, the drought did not end until December and this year might be similar for the localities that do not get rain. This means we will need to continue supplying villages by bringing in trucks filled with water. 

With the drought, we can also expect that when rain does come that there could also be flash flooding. 

How can people best stay informed?

The government website Propluvia.fr allows you to see underground water levels and whether they have reached a critical state or not, as well as keeping up to date on water restrictions in your area. 

MAP: Where in France has water restrictions and what do they mean?

You can also keep up to date with the latest restrictions on The Local’s climate crisis section.

