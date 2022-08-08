Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect this week in France?

Monday

The week begins relatively cool (for August, that is) in most parts of France, with only two départements – Gard and Vaucluse in the south – on orange alert for heatwaves.

Temperatures in Gard and Vaucluse will climb to around 38C and the temperatures will stay hot through the nights, predicts French weather forecaster Météo France.

Tuesday and Wednesday

The heat warnings will gradually spread north throughout the week, with more départements expected to be placed on orange alert as the week goes on.

The high temperatures – spread by a hot plume travelling north – are predicted to reach the Loire Valley by Tuesday and then spread north and east to Burgundy and the greater Paris region on Wednesday and Thursday.

En 2nde moitié de semaine, les températures seront de + en + chaudes sur l'ensemble du pays. Nouvel épisode de #canicule probable sur de nombreuses régions avec des températures qui resteront très élevées jusqu'au week-end prochain. Masse d'air du samedi 6 au dimanche 14 aout 👇 pic.twitter.com/Uhw3CPOZhU — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) August 6, 2022

Thursday

By Thursday most of France will be experiencing temperatures of 35C-38C, with only the northern coastline expected to remain under 30C.

Friday

Temperatures are predicted to drop slightly on Friday, but it will remain hot on Friday and Saturday, especially in the south with the départements of Aude, Pyrénées-Orientales, Gard and Hérault predicted to be the hottest places.

Sunday

Thunderstorms are predicted to hit the country on Sunday, particularly along the south coast and the island of Corsica, where heavy rainstorms could cause flash flooding.

Drought

The drought continues and all of France is now on some level of alert with water restrictions imposed in many areas.

Experts at Météo France say that even the thunderstorms are unlikely to ease the situation.

Most of France remains on high alert for forest fires because of the exceptionally dry landscape.