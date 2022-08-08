Read news from:
Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect this week in France?

As we get into August the very hot weather continues, with heatwave warnings for some parts of France and storms in other regions - here's what we can expect this week.

Published: 8 August 2022 09:35 CEST
A woman walks down a street pulling her cart during a heatwave in Bordeaux. Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP

Monday

The week begins relatively cool (for August, that is) in most parts of France, with only two départements – Gard and Vaucluse in the south – on orange alert for heatwaves.

Temperatures in Gard and Vaucluse will climb to around 38C and the temperatures will stay hot through the nights, predicts French weather forecaster Météo France.

Tuesday and Wednesday

The heat warnings will gradually spread north throughout the week, with more départements expected to be placed on orange alert as the week goes on. 

The high temperatures – spread by a hot plume travelling north – are predicted to reach the Loire Valley by Tuesday and then spread north and east to Burgundy and the greater Paris region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday

By Thursday most of France will be experiencing temperatures of 35C-38C, with only the northern coastline expected to remain under 30C.

Friday

Temperatures are predicted to drop slightly on Friday, but it will remain hot on Friday and Saturday, especially in the south with the départements of Aude, Pyrénées-Orientales, Gard and Hérault predicted to be the hottest places.

Sunday

Thunderstorms are predicted to hit the country on Sunday, particularly along the south coast and the island of Corsica, where heavy rainstorms could cause flash flooding.

Drought

The drought continues and all of France is now on some level of alert with water restrictions imposed in many areas.

MAP: Where in France are there water restrictions and what do they mean?

Experts at Météo France say that even the thunderstorms are unlikely to ease the situation.

Most of France remains on high alert for forest fires because of the exceptionally dry landscape. 

ENVIRONMENT

‘Little hope’ of saving beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine

Hopes of saving a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up the Seine river were receding on Sunday, but rescuers said they have ruled out "euthanasia" for now.

Published: 7 August 2022 16:26 CEST
The whale was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that runs through Paris to the English Channel. Since Friday it has been between two locks some 70 kilometres (44 miles) north of the French capital.

But leaving it in the warm stagnant water between the lock gates is no longer an option.

“He has to be moved in the coming 24-48 hours, these conditions are not good for him,” Sea Shepherd France head Lamya Essemlali told AFP.

Specialists held out “little hope” for the visibly underweight whale, Essemlali said.

“We are all doubtful about its own ability to return to the sea,” she said.

A beluga whale swims between two locks on the Seine river, in Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne, northwestern France, on August 6, 2022. (Photo by Jean-François MONIER / AFP)

“Even if we ‘drove’ it with a boat, that would be extremely dangerous, if not impossible”.

However, “the euthanasia option has been ruled out for the moment, because at this stage it would be premature,” she said.

The whale still has “energy … turns its head, reacts to stimuli”, she said after a meeting of experts and French officials.

Although rescuers have tried feeding it frozen herring and then live trout, the animal was refusing the food.

“His lack of appetite is surely a symptom of something else… an illness.

He is malnourished and this dates back weeks, if not months. He was no longer eating at sea,” Essemlali said.

Small spots that were reported on its pale skin on Saturday were likely due to the fresh water, Sea Shepherd said.

President of marine conservation NGO Sea Shepherd France Lamya Essemlali (2nd R) gathers with colleagues near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock as they work with local authorities to rescue a beluga whale in the Seine river in Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne, northwestern France, on August 6, 2022. (Photo by Jean-François MONIER / AFP)

Another option under consideration would be to take it out of the water, give it vitamins, check the cause of the illness and ship it out to sea to feed.

Rare sighting

Belugas are normally found only in cold Arctic waters, and while they migrate south in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far.

An adult can reach up to four metres (13 feet) in length.

According to France’s Pelagis Observatory, specialised in sea mammals, the nearest beluga population is off the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, 3,000 kilometres (1,800 miles) from the Seine.

It is only the second recorded sighting of a beluga in a French river since 1948, when a fisherman in the estuary of the Loire river found one in his nets.

The sighting comes just a few months after a killer whale — also known as an orca, but technically part of the dolphin family — became stranded in the Seine and was later found dead between Le Havre and Rouen in late May.

An autopsy found the animal, more than four metres long, had likely suffered exhaustion after being unable to feed.

Officials said they had also discovered a bullet lodged in the base of its skull — though it was far from clear that the wound played a role in its death.

 
