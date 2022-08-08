For members
ANALYSIS: Is water likely to be rationed as France’s drought worsens?
More than one hundred French villages have already seen their taps run dry as France grapples with one of its driest summers on record. Some local authorities have already imposed water rationing, but could this be applied nationwide?
Published: 8 August 2022 14:54 CEST
Hosepipe bans, well water and pools – your questions answered on France’s drought restrictions
France is suffering an unprecedented drought and the whole country is now under some level of water restrictions - we answer your questions on what this means for daily life in France.
Published: 8 August 2022 11:37 CEST
