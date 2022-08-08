Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WEATHER

ANALYSIS: Is water likely to be rationed as France’s drought worsens?

More than one hundred French villages have already seen their taps run dry as France grapples with one of its driest summers on record. Some local authorities have already imposed water rationing, but could this be applied nationwide?

Published: 8 August 2022 14:54 CEST
ANALYSIS: Is water likely to be rationed as France's drought worsens?
Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Having just come out of the driest July in over 60 years, the whole of France remains on some level of drought alert, and strict water restrictions are in place in many areas.

In most places the restrictions concern things like watering the garden, but some areas have already begun to ration tap water.

“Over a hundred communes in France have no more drinking water,” announced Environment Minister Christophe Béchu on Friday.

Current restrictions

France operates a four-level alert system with the strictest water restrictions for those in the red zone.

You can find a full breakdown of what the water restrictions mean HERE.

None of the four levels ration drinking water, but local authorities are empowered to impose extra restrictions – including rationing or turning off household supplies – if the situation requires it. 

Around 100 local authorities have already done this and more have warned that they may be forced to in the days to come – authorities in the northern part of Corsica warned last week that “the water will run out in 25 days” if current consumption levels continue.

Where is household water rationing most likely to happen?

“It depends where people live and on the depth and fullness of the aquifer (water tables) in the area,” explained Emma Haziza, hydrologist and a specialist in flood resilience strategies. According to Haziza, household water rationing could happen across France, as it is not necessarily dependent on region. This means that parts of the North – or parts of Brittany, an area many would not associate with drought – could be at risk as well.

Currently, there are 93 départements which are subject to water restrictions in France, with 62 listed at the ‘crise‘ level of alert – the highest level.

You can see a map of the départements at crise (red) level HERE. Haziza recommends using the government website “Propluvia” to keep up to date on ground water restrictions and levels across the country. 

Areas like Northern Corsica and the Occitanie region in the south west are of particular concern for the coming weeks.

Local authorities in Haute-Corse have warned that water could run out in the next 25 days if measures are not taken to limit consumption. For Occitanie, temperatures will once again rise this week.

Additionally, the towns that have already seen their taps run dry are primarily located in the south and south east, in the Alpes de Haute-Provence and Var départements. Villages like Le Fugeret, Le Castellet and Annot are all seeing their drinking water supplied by trucks. 

For villages going without tap water, this is primarily a result of water tables being too low – in some cases that causes the drinking water produced to be unsafe with sand and sediment getting into the pipes. 

Over two thirds of France relies on ground water to supply their drinking water, which is, in many areas, drying up.

Some regions might be less predisposed to water shortages – for example Mayenne only uses groundwater for 40 percent of its drinking supply and relies more heavily on a large dam on the Mayenne river which allows a higher water retention. However, even if a town does not rely as heavily on underground water,  the availability of above-ground water is also shrinking across the country. 

Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu said that this explains the more dire situation in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, adding that “those who depend on the Verdon are not in the same situation as those who depend on the Asse.”

How much could be limited?

This is in the hands of local authorities who have the power to impose strict restrictions if the local situation requires it.

Villages – like Bagnols-en-Forêt in the Var département – that have begun restricting household consumption have told residents to only use up to 200 litres of water per person per day.

Other villages, however, have limited consumption to 150 litres per day. 

Is this manageable?

The average person in France consumes approximately 149 litres of drinking water per day, so these measures should not be too restrictive. Most (39 percent) of individual daily water usage is taken up by showering.

The town hall for Bagnols-en-Forêt published a short explainer on Facebook to help people better envision how much water is consumed (on average) during different day-to-day activities:

“Watering [your garden] with a hose can consume up to 1,000 litres per hour, a bath can take up between 120 and 200 litres of water, in comparison to a shower which takes up 40 to 80 litres. A washing machine cycle can also take up about 40 to 80 litres, and a toilet flush can consume between three to nine litres.”

In total, households account for about 24 percent of water usage in France.

What happens if you don’t respect the rules?

Failing to respect water restriction rules can lead to a fine. This is enforced by the French Office of Biodiversity (OFB), who is in charge of monitoring compliance with the restrictions. As an individual, you could have to pay €1,500 – or even €3,000 if you are a repeat offender. Companies, associations or governmental bodies could see fines up to €7,500 for failure to comply. 

If your local authority imposes a ration of, say 200 litres per person, you risk paying a higher rate for any water you use above this amount.

What else is the government doing to respond to the drought?

In response to the severity of the drought, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced the creation of an “interministerial crisis unit” whose role will be to “ensure regular feedback from the local authorities of the departments in the most affected areas; anticipate the possible activation of the ORSEC “water” plans for the concerned areas; to coordinate the necessary civil security measures.”

The task force will also monitor the impact of this drought on energy production and transport infrastructures and on the agricultural sector.

Additionally, the Prime Minister has asked local authorities in areas with severe droughts to meet with their local water authorities to discuss how to best prioritise water usage.

How long will the drought continue?

The drought itself is expected to continue on into autumn, which is when the country will hopefully be able to observe ‘effective rainfall’ which will allow the groundwater levels to rise again, according to Jérôme Nicolas, hydrogeologist at the Bureau de recherches géologiques et minières (BRGM).

This means that with high August temperatures and current weather conditions, there will not likely be any respite from the drought in the short-term.

Jean-Michel Soubeyroux of Météo France told FranceInfo that while in the coming weeks, summer rains might limit the emptying of water tables across the country, but we should not “expect a significant amount of precipitation across France to change the drought situation.”

Soubeyroux added that he anticipates the country needing “a month of excess precipitation before we can get back to a normal situation, and we do not have any forecasts pointing in that direction.” 

Unfortunately even the periodic thunderstorms will likely do little to raise the levels of the water tables – as water from flash rainstorms typically runs off dry ground and is unable to sink down deep enough. Thunderstorms might help a bit though – specifically with watering the vegetation. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CLIMATE CRISIS

Hosepipe bans, well water and pools – your questions answered on France’s drought restrictions

France is suffering an unprecedented drought and the whole country is now under some level of water restrictions - we answer your questions on what this means for daily life in France.

Published: 8 August 2022 11:37 CEST
Hosepipe bans, well water and pools - your questions answered on France's drought restrictions

Since the beginning of August, the whole country had been on drought alert, with different areas under different restrictions.

You can check the map HERE to find out what level of restriction (grey, yellow, orange or red) applies in your area, and what those restrictions mean.

In addition to the national restrictions, local authorities including mairies have the right to impose extra restrictions if necessary – right up to rationing tap water.

In some areas, the tap water has run completely dry, and in those areas it is the responsibility of the mairie to ensure access to drinking water – usually by distributing bottled water.

If your local mairie has imposed extra restrictions you will usually be contacted directly, but you can also check the mairie website.

Here we answer some of the most commonly-asked questions;

Is there a hosepipe ban?

Hosepipe bans are common in the UK during drought periods, but French water restrictions work differently. There is no per se ban on hosepipes, but many areas have limited activities such as car-washing or watering the garden that you might normally use a hosepipe for.

Check local restrictions in your area, but for example in orange alert areas watering laws and flower beds is forbidden while vegetable gardens can only be watered between 8pm and 9am. These rules apply whether you are using a hosepipe, watering can or any other implement.

Sprinklers are banned in many areas.

I have a well on my property, can I use water from the well to water the garden?

It’s not uncommon in rural areas for properties to have a well, spring, borehole or similar in the garden that provides fresh but untreated water. Obviously you shouldn’t drink this as it may not be safe, but many people use them to water gardens.

The standard level of drought restrictions cover only tap water, but local authorities can impose restrictions on all types of water if the situation requires it.

Unless otherwise stated, water restrictions concern only l’eau potable – tap water – so you can continue to use water from the well.

If your local restrictions mention l’eau brute – untreated water – that includes all types of water, including water from your well.

My mairie is restricting the use of l’eau brute – what is this?

L’eau brute is untreated water and covers anything that doesn’t come out of the tap – the most common sources of this is a well or borehole on your property but it would also cover water gathered from a nearby river, lake or spring.

People who have a private well often use the l’eau brute to water the garden.

Standard water restrictions only concern tap water, but in some areas – including on the island of Corsica – local authorities have imposed restrictions on untreated water as well, as local water tables fall dangerously low.

Can I fill or refill my swimming pool?

This depends on the level of drought restriction in place in your area, but most parts of France now have some restrictions on private swimming pools.

In yellow and orange alert areas, pools can be filled up for the first time and then can be topped up, but not emptied and refilled.

In areas on red alert level pools cannot be filled or topped up, and local municipal swimming pools may also be closed. Mairies can also impose extra restrictions on private swimming pools.

Could authorities start rationing tap water?

Yes, this is already in place in some cases.

The highest national level of water restrictions – red – states that people should only use water for essential reasons such as drinking, washing and cooking.

However in some areas local authorities have gone further and imposed a daily limit on water, for example 200 litres per person per day.

In other areas there is a de facto limit as the taps have run dry. In these areas, maries are responsible for ensuring the commune has a supply of drinking water, usually by distributing bottled water to households.

Can I wash my car?

Again, it depends on the level of restriction you are on. The yellow level puts car-washing in with the garden-watering as something that can only be done at certain hours while at higher restriction levels it is banned altogether. 

If you are in a red alert zone water can only be used for essential purposes such as drinking, washing yourself (not your car) and cooking, and mairies may also impose their own restrictions. 

Even if you are in a low-level restriction zone, people are asked to make an effort to save water where they can and cut non-essential use, so maybe your car could deal with being a bit dusty for the next few weeks.

Can I wash my pets?

Some areas have restrictions in place relating to animals, but these tend to be more aimed at livestock than animaux de compagnie (pets)

Heatwaves can be stressful for domestic pets like dogs and cats and many enjoy a nice cool bath as the temperatures rise.

While you should try to be careful and use water sparingly, if your pet needs a bath to cool down and stay healthy then that’s OK. 

Is there advice on saving water?

Even in areas on a low level of alert, the Environment Ministry is asking everyone to make an effort to save water and has released the following tips:

  • Turn off taps, and don’t let them drip;
  • Limit the amount of tap water used on gardens – install containers to collect and store rainwater to use instead (some areas have more stringent measures in place on gardens)
  • Install water-saving equipment;
  • Take a shower instead of a bath;
  • Repair water leaks;
  • Don’t run your washing machine or dishwasher half empty.

We are happy to answer questions from our members on any aspect of life in France, if you have a question email us on [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS