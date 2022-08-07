Property taxes, food and tunnels: 6 essential articles on life in France

As the inhabitants of Paris, one of Europe’s most densely populated cities, walk along the Champs-Elysées or Rue de Rivoli, they might be entirely unaware of the extensive underground world that exists below their feet.
Paris has a huge network of underground spaces that hide some very unexpected things (as well as the entirely prosaci Metro).
Skulls, beer and a ‘cathedral’: Discover the secrets of underground Paris
From cheese and garlic to berets and sex, taxes and striking, France is heavily loaded with cultural stereotypes – and most of them are only partly accurate.
This is us, busting more myths.
Myth-busting: Are these 12 clichés about France actually true?
France warned that companies might have to reduce energy this winter as Russian continues to reduce its gas supplies to Europe.
The government has already begun work on an energy-saving plan, with more measures to come in September.
And it’s not the only country thinking along these lines – from limits to heating and air conditioning to turning off the lights and taking off ties, here’s how countries around Europe are cutting their energy usage.
Air-con, lights and ties: How countries around Europe hope to avoid blackouts this winter
Although householders in France are relatively fortunate when it comes to rising bills, there is one notable exception.
Towns and villages across France have been raising property tax rates for second-home owners – with many areas voting for the maximum 60 percent increase.
Tax hikes of up to 60% for French second home owners
As we’ve stumbled onto money matters, let’s consider the cost of living. France has many temptations to woo visitors and foreign residents: its scenery, history, the lifestyle, the food and the drink.
While some things here are more expensive than elsewhere – we’re looking at you, second-hand car dealers – and the taxes are notoriously high, what about the cost of groceries and wine? How do they compare? We do something that looks a lot like crunching the numbers…
How expensive is food and drink in France?
But, enough of all that seriousness. It’s silly season, after all. Prominent French scientist Etienne Klein has had to apologise for claiming this was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, when it was – in fact …
French astronomer apologises for ‘stellar’ photo that was really . . . chorizo
Some people take things far too seriously.
Member comments