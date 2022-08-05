Inside France: Politicians on the beach, rain dances and chorizo

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

The French parliament has officially broken up for the summer and the MPs are on holiday after an unprecedented week of work in – gasp – August.

Some important bills have been passed, including a package of measures to help French residents deal with the rising cost of living, and now French MPs head off on holiday.

President Emmanuel Macron departed at the beginning of the week, he’s down in the official presidential holiday home on the Riviera, but he’d like us to know that it’s not a holiday, he’s having a pause estival studieuse (studious summer break) – so we can assume his beach reading won’t include many bonkbusters.

He’s also been spotted doing a bit of sea kayaking, leading to many jokes that he’s ‘studying’ eco-friendly transport forms.

Vacances studieuse de #Macron.

Dans le cadre des économie d'énergie, le Président teste un mode déplacement maritime sans carburant. 😂 https://t.co/ZO0s6jH3EI — A_Vincent 🇫🇷 (@AVincen59706891) August 4, 2022

Some politicians will still be working, however, as a ‘crisis task force’ has been set up to help deal with the country’s worst drought in decades.

We’re not entirely sure what the taskforce will do, but if all else fails this ‘sing to make it rain’ event might do the trick.

Water restrictions are now in place throughout the country and some villages have been left entirely without tap water as local supplies fail.

It’s another grim reminder of the climate crisis, along with the ever-increasing danger of avalanches in the Alps.

The mountain of Mont Blanc “is angry”, according to the local mayor, who wants to charge climbers a deposit of €15,000 in order, he says, to pay for rescue and funeral costs.

#montblanc les alpinistes doivent renoncer à leur projet d’ascension par la voie royale du Gouter à #saintgervais pic.twitter.com/92HInWTAVR — Jean-Marc PEILLEX (@PEILLEX) July 16, 2022

As the heatwave continues, this week French sleep experts tackled the important question – why sleeping naked actually won’t keep you cool.

But if you’re in Paris and it’s too hot – try going underground. The city has a number of surprises lurking below ground, from skulls to breweries, underground lakes to mushroom farms and Resistance command posts.

And if anyone ever doubted that the French are pretty funny, this astronomer managed to make worldwide headlines with a picture of a slice of chorizo.

