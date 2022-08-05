For members
MONEY
Revealed: What will you receive from France’s €65bn cost-of-living aid package?
The French parliament has finally passed a massive €65 billion package of measures aimed at helping French residents with the spiralling cost of living. Here's a rundown of the help on offer, who it's available to and when it comes into effect.
Published: 5 August 2022 16:08 CEST
HEALTH
Carte vitale: France to adopt a new ‘biometric’ health card
The French parliament has approved a €20 million project to launch a 'biometric' version of the carte vitale health insurance card.
Published: 4 August 2022 16:35 CEST
