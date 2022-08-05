Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Red summer traffic alert on roads across France this weekend

Last weekend was officially the worst of the summer holiday period on France’s roads - but this weekend is forecast to be almost as busy, with numerous red traffic warnings on place.

Published: 5 August 2022 09:42 CEST
Red summer traffic alert on roads across France this weekend
Heavy traffic on the A7, near Pont-de-l'Isere. (Photo: Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP)

The country’s roads monitor Bison Futé has rated travel on Saturday as ‘very difficult’ (red) across most of the country in both directions of travel, rising to ‘extremely difficult’ (black) in the south east of the country.

While traffic levels on Friday and Sunday are less problematic, Bison Futé expects some issues, labelling travel ‘difficult’ (yellow) on both days.

Specifically, the watchdog advises the following on Friday:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • leave or cross the Île-de-France before 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Paris and Rouen, from 4pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Orleans and Tours, from 12pm to 8pm, and around Bordeaux from 4pm to 9pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Nice, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde, from 3pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 3pm to 9pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 6pm to 8pm.

Return journeys

  • avoid the A13 between Rouen and Paris, from 5pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A63 between Bayonne and Bordeaux from 5pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Narbonne and Toulouse from 5pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 3pm to 7pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

On Saturday, Bison Futé recommends:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • leave or cross the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Paris and Rouen from 12am to 5pm, and between Rouen and Caen from 11am to 5pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Paris and Le Mans from 11am to 4pm;
  • avoid the A6 between Beaune and Lyon from 9am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille from 1pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orléans and Clermont-Ferrand from 9am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Clermont-Ferrand and Montpellier from 11am to 1pm.

Return journeys

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Le Mans and Paris from 3pm to 5pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Poitiers from 12pm to 4pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Montpellier and Clermont-Ferrand from 12h to 14h;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in direction of France from 3pm to 7pm (wait more than 1 hour).

And, on Sunday:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • Avoid using the Fleury tollgate on the A6 in the direction of Provence from 9am to 12pm;
  • Avoid the A6 between Beaune and Lyon from 10am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille from 3pm to 10pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brives-la-Gaillarde from 3pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orleans and Clermont-Ferrand from 11am to 3pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse from 16h to 21h.

Return journeys

  • return to or cross the Île-de-France before 2pm,
  • avoid the A8 between Nice and Aix-en-Provence from 10am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Clermont-Ferrand and Orléans from 11am to 3pm.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

‘To pay funeral costs’ – Why Mont Blanc mayor wants to charge climbers

The mayor of one of the villages in close proximity to Mont Blanc wants to make climbers pay a €15,000 deposit before ascending the mountain to 'anticipate their rescue and funeral costs' as the mountain becomes more dangerous due to rising temperatures.

Published: 4 August 2022 13:10 CEST
'To pay funeral costs' - Why Mont Blanc mayor wants to charge climbers

The mayor of the French village of Saint-Gervais, located at the foot of Europe’s tallest mountain, has warned visitors they might be climbing with “death in your backpack.”

Having made several pleas to visitors, hoping to discourage them from climbing the famous mountain this summer, Mayor Jean-Marc Peillex, has put forward plans to make climbers pay a €15,000 deposit to climb Mont Blanc via the Goûter route.

The sum corresponds to “€10,000 for the cost rescue, and €5,000 for the cost of a funeral” as it is “impermissible that the French taxpayer be the one to cover such costs,” said Peillex in a public statement on August 3rd.

The mayor is correct that the mountain has become more dangerous amid rising temperatures. The normal route – Goûter – has become considerably less safe, with rockfalls and landslides disrupting the iconic path up Mont Blanc due to drought and heat. 

While access has not officially been closed, many guides are avoiding certain routes this summer, including the Goûter

The Goûter route often welcomes a less experienced group of climbers, while other accesses to the summit, like the Italian routes, are typically more dangerous and require higher technical abilities. That being said, ascending Mont Blanc in general is not an easy climb. 

READ MORE: Climbing Mont Blanc: 10 reasons to think twice

The mayor wants visitors to respect and listen to the mountain, saying in a video in mid-July that it “is not the moment” to attempt climbing the mountain, as it is “angry.”

Peillex has also referred to ascending Mont Blanc during this summer’s conditions as “playing Russian Roulette”‘

According to the mayor, there have been several dozen “pseudo-alpinists” seeking to climb Mont Blanc this summer. Mountain rescue teams have counted at least 50 people who have defied local authorities’ recommendations.

In his most recent announcement to the public, the mayor used the example several Romanian tourists attempting the climb in “shorts and sneakers.”

Pilleux also wants to see ski lift companies agree to close access to certain lifts during dangerous periods, such as heatwaves, to help keep people off the mountain during these times.

Even in normal conditions, Mont Blanc is one of the deadliest mountains to climb in the world, with many underestimating the difficulty of ascending Europe’s tallest peak. The leading causes of death on the mountain are falling, being hit by falling rocks, or becoming lost or caught in dangerous weather.

Between 1990 and 2017, 102 people had died between the Tête Rousse Hut and the Goûter Hut, a stretch that takes most people about three hours to hike, according to the New York Times.

The Times also reported that “of the 387 accident victims who needed emergency services, 84 percent were amateurs unaccompanied by a professional guide.”

READ MORE: Hot summer forces climbers away from Mont Blanc

SHOW COMMENTS