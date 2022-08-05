Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The ‘two fingers’ insult comes from the Battle of Agincourt

In French, it is called the 'doigt d'honneur,' in English it is 'flipping the bird' but does sticking up a finger or fingers at someone as an insult have anything to do with the Battle of Agincourt?

Published: 5 August 2022 10:27 CEST
French history myths: The 'two fingers' insult comes from the Battle of Agincourt
The Battle of Agincourt forms a key part of Shakespeare's Henry V. Photo by Nick Ansell / POOL / AFP)

Myth: During the Hundred Years War, the French cut off the first and second fingers of any English archers they managed to capture, to stop them from being able to shoot their bows. In response, the English taunted them by flicking their fingers at them, which is where the ‘two finger’ insult originated.

Many cultures have a rude ‘finger’ gesture, either sticking up two fingers or the middle finger at someone as an insult.

Myth says that during the Hundred Years War between England and France, when the Frenchmen were able to capture their English enemies, they would cut off their index and middle finger. This would render the archer unable to use their longbow. 

When the English unexpectedly won the Battle of Agincourt, they supposedly taunted the French by raising their intact middle fingers toward them. Allegedly, the insult was born here.

However, there is no contemporary record that English archers “made any gesture at the French after battle to show they still had their fingers,” according to the book “Agincourt” by Anne Curry. Additionally, although mutilation was used as punishment during this period, both for criminals and captured soldiers, there are no reports of the French cutting off English archers’ fingers.

In fact ‘finger’ gestures go all the way back to antiquity; in ancient Greece, the raised finger was an explicit insult making reference to the phallus. It was also used by the Romans.

Anthropologists believe the gesture made its way to the United States via Italian immigrants during the 19th century. The first documented appearance was when Old Hoss Radbourn, a baseball pitcher on the Boston Beaneaters team, flashed the gesture in a photograph.

This article is part of our August series looking at popular myths and misconceptions about French history.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Napoleon Bonaparte was short

Think of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and you'll likely picture a short man with his hand tucked into his jacket - but only one of these things is true.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:24 CEST
French history myths: Napoleon Bonaparte was short

Myth: Napoleon Bonaparte was unusually small in stature

You are probably accustomed to seeing Napoleon represented in a specific way: always wearing military garb with his hand tucked inside his jacket.

Napoleon was quite concerned with portraying himself as a gentleman – which is also why he is frequently shown in paintings or statues with his hand inside his coat – the gesture is meant to demonstrate “gentlemanly restraint” and was associated with nobility

But probably the first thing that really likely comes to mind is that Napoleon was very small.

Legend has it that Napoleon was irritable and power-hungry, plagued from having been bullied as a child for his lacklustre French, Corsican origins, and of course small stature.

This theory is so widely accepted in in popular culture that we even use his name to describe short man syndrome: the ‘Napoleon complex,’ which involves a person over-compensating for their physical or social shortcomings by seeking power.

But the nickname the General would go on to earn: Le Petit Caporal, translated as “The Little Corporal,” did not have anything to do with the man’s height. 

In reality, Napoleon was likely of average height for the time period. The nickname actually was simply intended as a term of affection by his soldiers.

Napoleon was reportedly 5 foot 2 inches, but it is important to consider that the inch at the time was equivalent to roughly 2.7 centimetres. Thus, Napoleon was likely around 1.69 metres in height (a bit above 5 foot 5 inches nowadays).

This would have made him around an average adult male’s height at the time. 

But we know of Napoleon as short because of English cartoonists who spread the trope of a “Little Boney” – a small, childish version of the Emperor of the French.

The below image was published in 1803 when the two countries were at war, so essentially what we’re seeing here is one country’s wartime propaganda.

The English cartoonist James Gillray’s caricature shows: “The Plumb-pudding in danger, or, State epicures taking un petit souper.” It shows the tall, British Prime Minister at the time eating half of a carved Earth, while a young looking Napoleon, sporting oversized boots and clothing takes a bite out of Europe.

Napoleon eventually even complained about the cartoons, asking for them to be censored, but to no avail. 

Before his death, Napoleon reportedly said that Gillray “did more than all the armies of Europe to bring me down.” 

Much of the world went on to remember him as the petty, short man depicted by the British press – which just goes to show that history is written – or at least drawn – by the victors.

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions about French history.

SHOW COMMENTS