ENVIRONMENT

France orders crisis task force over ‘historic’ drought

The French government has activated a crisis task force to coordinate efforts to alleviate the impact of a "historic" drought exacerbated by a third extreme heatwave of the summer.

Published: 5 August 2022 09:50 CEST
The dried out bed of Lac des Brenets on the border of France and Switzerland. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)

Water restrictions have already been ordered in nearly all of France’s 96 mainland départements, with 62 at the highest alert level, and national weather agency Météo-France has forecast little relief in the coming weeks.

“This drought is the worst-ever recorded in our country … the situation could persist for the next two weeks and become even worse,” the office of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a statement.

The dry conditions are a “disaster” for farmers across the country as well as for “our ecosystems and biodiversity,” it added.

Soaring temperatures have increased the evaporation of lakes and rivers whose levels have fallen just as irrigation needs rise ahead of autumn harvests.

The state-controlled electricity provider EDF has had to reduce output at several nuclear plants because river temperatures have become too high, which means water used to cool reactors cannot be safely returned to natural waterways.

“Faced with this historic situation, the prime minister has decided to activate an interdepartmental crisis task force and urges everyone to conserve our water resources,” her office said.

But the statement did not address growing criticism over exceptions that have been granted to golf courses, which are being allowed to continue watering greens even in departments now on drought crisis alert.

Several other European countries have also issued severe drought warnings, with the EU urging members this week to re-use treated urban waste water for the continent’s parched farms.

The crisis has kindled fears that yields of grain and other crops will suffer, further raising food prices already climbing in part from the disruptions caused by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

ENVIRONMENT

Beluga whale spotted in France’s Seine river

A Beluga whale, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, has been seen in France's Seine river, with authorities urging people to keep their distance to avoid distressing the animal.

Published: 4 August 2022 11:25 CEST
Officials in the Eure department of Normandy said late Wednesday that images suggested it was a beluga separated from its pod, though they did not specify its size nor where exactly it was seen.

An adult beluga can reach up to four metres (13 feet) in length, and while they migrate away from the Arctic in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far sout.

“Studies of its health are underway to determine the best measures to take to ensure its chances of survival,” the Eure regional authorities said.

In May, a killer whale — technically part of the dolphin family — was found dead in the Seine between the port city of Le Havre and Rouen.

The animal had been stranded in the river, which flows through Paris to the Channel, and was unable to find its way back to the ocean despite attempts by officials to guide it.

The Eure authorities said lone belugas do sometimes swim farther south than usual, and are able to temporarily survive in fresh water.

