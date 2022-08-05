For members
EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023
Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
Red summer traffic alert on roads across France this weekend
Last weekend was officially the worst of the summer holiday period on France’s roads - but this weekend is forecast to be almost as busy, with numerous red traffic warnings on place.
Published: 5 August 2022 09:42 CEST
