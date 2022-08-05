Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023

Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.

Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Although both the EES and ETIAS schemes are still due to be introduced in the European Commission has pushed back the start dates for both until 2023.

It comes amid a chaotic summer for travel in Europe, with airports struggling with staff shortages and strikes while some crossings from the UK to France have been hit by long delays as extra post-Brexit checks are performed during the peak holiday season. 

The two separate changes to travel in the EU and Schengen zone were originally due to come into effect in 2020, but were delayed because of the pandemic. Now the EES system is expected to come into effect in May 2023, while ETIAS will come into effect in November 2023. 

The EES – Entry and Exit System – is essentially enhanced passport scanning at the EU’s borders and means passports will not only be checked for ID and security, but also for entry and exit dates, in effect tightening up enforcement of the ’90 day rule’ that limits the amount of time non-EU citizens can spend in the Bloc without having a visa.

It will not affect non-EU citizens who live in an EU country with a residency permit or visa.

There have been concerns that the longer checks will make transiting the EU’s external borders slower, a particular problem at the UK port of Dover, where the infrastructure is already struggling to cope with enhanced post-Brexit checks of people travelling to France.

You can read a full explanation of EES, what it is and who is affects HERE.

The ETIAS system will apply to all non-EU visitors to an EU country – eg tourists, second-home owners, those making family visits and people doing short-term work.

It will involve visitors registering in advance for a visa and paying a €7 fee. The visa will be valid for three years and can be used for multiple trips – essentially the system is very similar to the ESTA visa required for visitors to the USA. 

Residents of an EU country who have a residency card or visa will not need one.

You can read the full details on ETIAS, how it works and who it affects HERE.

Both systems will apply only to people who do not have citizenship of an EU country – for example Brits, Americans, Australians and Canadians – and will be used only at external EU/Schengen borders, so it won’t be required when travelling between France and Germany, for example. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Red summer traffic alert on roads across France this weekend

Last weekend was officially the worst of the summer holiday period on France’s roads - but this weekend is forecast to be almost as busy, with numerous red traffic warnings on place.

Published: 5 August 2022 09:42 CEST
The country’s roads monitor Bison Futé has rated travel on Saturday as ‘very difficult’ (red) across most of the country in both directions of travel, rising to ‘extremely difficult’ (black) in the south east of the country.

While traffic levels on Friday and Sunday are less problematic, Bison Futé expects some issues, labelling travel ‘difficult’ (yellow) on both days.

Specifically, the watchdog advises the following on Friday:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • leave or cross the Île-de-France before 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Paris and Rouen, from 4pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Orleans and Tours, from 12pm to 8pm, and around Bordeaux from 4pm to 9pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Nice, from 3pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde, from 3pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse, from 3pm to 9pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 6pm to 8pm.

Return journeys

  • avoid the A13 between Rouen and Paris, from 5pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A63 between Bayonne and Bordeaux from 5pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Narbonne and Toulouse from 5pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 3pm to 7pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

On Saturday, Bison Futé recommends:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • leave or cross the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Paris and Rouen from 12am to 5pm, and between Rouen and Caen from 11am to 5pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Paris and Le Mans from 11am to 4pm;
  • avoid the A6 between Beaune and Lyon from 9am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille from 1pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orléans and Clermont-Ferrand from 9am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Clermont-Ferrand and Montpellier from 11am to 1pm.

Return journeys

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Le Mans and Paris from 3pm to 5pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Poitiers from 12pm to 4pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Salon-de-Provence from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Montpellier and Clermont-Ferrand from 12h to 14h;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in direction of France from 3pm to 7pm (wait more than 1 hour).

And, on Sunday:

Image: Bison Futé

Outward journeys

  • Avoid using the Fleury tollgate on the A6 in the direction of Provence from 9am to 12pm;
  • Avoid the A6 between Beaune and Lyon from 10am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Salon-de-Provence and Marseille from 3pm to 10pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brives-la-Gaillarde from 3pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orleans and Clermont-Ferrand from 11am to 3pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse from 16h to 21h.

Return journeys

  • return to or cross the Île-de-France before 2pm,
  • avoid the A8 between Nice and Aix-en-Provence from 10am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Clermont-Ferrand and Orléans from 11am to 3pm.

