For members
CLIMATE CRISIS
What are the limits on air conditioning in France?
From new laws to practical availability, here's a look on the limits on air-conditioner usage in France.
Published: 4 August 2022 10:46 CEST
A man looks at air conditioners in Bordeaux, France in 2004 (Photo by MICHEL GANGNE / AFP)
CLIMATE CRISIS
Dozens of French villages villages without tap water as drought worsens
The whole of France is now on drought alert, but in some areas the situation is even worse with local authorities forced to cut off tap water because of insufficient supplies.
Published: 4 August 2022 10:01 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments