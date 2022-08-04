Read news from:
UN committee slams France over school rule on Muslim headscarf

France violated an international rights treaty when it banned a woman from wearing a headscarf while she studied at a school, a UN committee has ruled.

Published: 4 August 2022 08:55 CEST
Illustration photo by PHILIPPE MERLE / AFP

The move broke the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the UN Human Rights Committee said.

Its decision follows a complaint filed in 2016 by a French national born in 1977, whose lawyer does not wish her name to be published.

The woman was on a professional training course for adults in 2010, and had passed an interview and entrance test.

But the headmaster of Langevin Wallon high school in the southeastern suburbs of Paris refused to let her enter because of a ban on wearing religious symbols in public educational establishments.

The UN committee said “prohibiting her from participating in her continuing education course while wearing a headscarf constitutes a restriction on her freedom of religion in violation of the treaty”.

The committee’s decision was adopted in March but sent to the woman’s lawyer on Wednesday.

“This is an important decision which shows that France has work to do in terms of human rights and in particular on the issue of respect for religious minorities, and more particularly the Muslim community,” her lawyer Sefen Guez Guez told AFP.

EXPLAINED What does laïcté really mean in France

The issue of religious symbols and clothing is an ongoing one in France, where laÏcité (secularism) rules mean that all overt religious symbols – including the Muslim headscarf – are banned for staff and pupils in public buildings including government offices and schools.

The most recent flare-up over laïcité rules involved local authorities in Grenoble, who had voted to allow the full-body swimsuit known as the ‘burkini’ in municipal swimming pools. Their decision was contested by the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, who referred the decision to the administrative court, which blocked the Grenoble authority’s decision.

The burka and niquab are banned outright in France, while the Muslim headscarf can be worn in all public places apart from government-run buildings. Public officials who represent the state – such as police officers – are also banned from wearing it while at work. 

France’s top court blocks wearing of ‘burkini’ in Grenoble swimming pools

The French city of Grenoble cannot go ahead with plans to allow the "burkini" full-body swimming costume at its municipal pools, the country's top administrative court ruled on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 15:37 CEST
Upholding a challenge by the national government against the move, which renewed France’s intense debate on Islam, the Council of State said that “very selective exception to the rules to satisfy religious demands… risks affecting the proper functioning of public services and equal treatment of their users”.

The all-in-one swimsuit, used by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and hair while bathing, is a controversial issue in France where critics see it as a symbol of creeping Islamisation.

Led by Green party mayor Eric Piolle, the city of Grenoble in May changed its swimming pool rules to allow all types of bathing suits, not just traditional swimming costumes for women and trunks for men, which were mandated before. Women were also permitted to swim topless.

“All we want is for women and men to be able to dress how they want,” Piolle said at the time.

Tuesday’s court decision – which concerned only the burkini and not the topless ruling or the rules on men’s swim shorts –  was “a victory for the law against separatism, for secularism and beyond that, for the whole republic,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, referring to a law introduced last year to counter Islamist radicalism.

READ ALSO Why is France’s interior minister getting involved in women’s swimwear?

Attempts by several local mayors in the south of France to ban the burkini on Mediterranean beaches in the summer of 2016 kicked off the first firestorm around the bathing suit.

The restrictions were eventually overturned for being discriminatory.

Burkinis are banned in French state-run pools for hygiene reasons — not on religious grounds — while swimmers are not under any legal obligation to hide their religion while bathing.

Grenoble is not the first French city to change its rules.

The northwestern city of Rennes quietly updated its pool code in 2019 to allow burkinis and other types of swimwear.

