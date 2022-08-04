Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Napoleon Bonaparte was short

Think of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and you'll likely picture a short man with his hand tucked into his jacket - but only one of these things is true.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:24 CEST
A memorial to French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is pictured at the Casone Square in his birth city of Ajaccio, Corsica, on March 15, 2021. (Photo by PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

Myth: Napoleon Bonaparte was unusually small in stature

You are probably accustomed to seeing Napoleon represented in a specific way: always wearing military garb with his hand tucked inside his jacket.

Napoleon was quite concerned with portraying himself as a gentleman – which is also why he is frequently shown in paintings or statues with his hand inside his coat – the gesture is meant to demonstrate “gentlemanly restraint” and was associated with nobility

But probably the first thing that really likely comes to mind is that Napoleon was very small.

Legend has it that Napoleon was irritable and power-hungry, plagued from having been bullied as a child for his lacklustre French, Corsican origins, and of course small stature.

This theory is so widely accepted in in popular culture that we even use his name to describe short man syndrome: the ‘Napoleon complex,’ which involves a person over-compensating for their physical or social shortcomings by seeking power.

But the nickname the General would go on to earn: Le Petit Caporal, translated as “The Little Corporal,” did not have anything to do with the man’s height. 

In reality, Napoleon was likely of average height for the time period. The nickname actually was simply intended as a term of affection by his soldiers.

Napoleon was reportedly 5 foot 2 inches, but it is important to consider that the inch at the time was equivalent to roughly 2.7 centimetres. Thus, Napoleon was likely around 1.69 metres in height (a bit above 5 foot 5 inches nowadays).

This would have made him around an average adult male’s height at the time. 

But we know of Napoleon as short because of English cartoonists who spread the trope of a “Little Boney” – a small, childish version of the Emperor of the French.

The below image was published in 1803 when the two countries were at war, so essentially what we’re seeing here is one country’s wartime propaganda.

The English cartoonist James Gillray’s caricature shows: “The Plumb-pudding in danger, or, State epicures taking un petit souper.” It shows the tall, British Prime Minister at the time eating half of a carved Earth, while a young looking Napoleon, sporting oversized boots and clothing takes a bite out of Europe.

Napoleon eventually even complained about the cartoons, asking for them to be censored, but to no avail. 

Before his death, Napoleon reportedly said that Gillray “did more than all the armies of Europe to bring me down.” 

Much of the world went on to remember him as the petty, short man depicted by the British press – which just goes to show that history is written – or at least drawn – by the victors.

This article is part of our August series on myths and misconceptions about French history.

French history myths: Marie-Antoinette said ‘Let them eat cake’

It's one of history's most famous quotes, synonymous with the French revolution, but there's little evidence that any real-life royal actually said it.

Published: 2 August 2022 10:47 CEST
The Myth: French queen Marie-Antoinette, on being told that an ongoing famine meant that many people did not even have bread to eat, said “Let them eat cake”.

It’s the perfect symbol of the out-of-touch French royalty who would shortly be deposed and executed in the French Revolution, but there are two problems with this ‘fact’. 

In response to being told about the famine, the Austrian queen supposedly answered “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” dismissing the widespread hunger and making it obvious she did not understand the gravity of the situation. 

However, even the English translation of ‘Let them eat cake’ on its own might merit a factcheck, as brioche is in fact a sweet bread made with butter and egg, so it is not exactly cake as we might imagine it. 

But sweet read or cake, the quote has stuck in our collective human memory for hundreds of years because it is such a stark demonstration of ruling elites being out of touch with average people’s lives. 

Marie-Antoinette did go on to lose her head, but it was not for her insensitive bread-related commentary. In fact, historians are quite certain that the phrase ‘Let them eat cake’ did not originate with Marie-Antoinette at all. 

First of all, many think it may have been out of character for the Austrian princess who was actually known for her charitable giving and sympathy with the French public…even though she lived a life of luxury while her subjects starved.

The more convincing argument is that the phrase was actually in use many years before 1789 when Marie-Antoinette supposedly said it. 

In French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s autobiography ‘Confessions’ he references a tale of wanting to go into an ordinary bakery to buy some bread, but feeling too overdressed, he finally chooses not to. He said he remembered “the last resort of a great princess who, when told that the peasants had no bread, replied: “Then let them eat brioches.”

Though Rousseau does not specify who the ‘great princess’ is, it could not have been Marie-Antoinette who was only nine years old when the book was written, and still lived in Austria.

This article is part of our August series looking at the facts behind some long-lasting myths of French history.

