CLIMATE CRISIS

Dozens of French villages villages without tap water as drought worsens

The whole of France is now on drought alert, but in some areas the situation is even worse with local authorities forced to cut off tap water because of insufficient supplies.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:01 CEST
Rivers and lakes across France have dried up as the country grapples with its worst drought in decades. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

Cuts in the tap water supply have been reported across France as either local supplies fail or authorities are forced to impose strict limits because of a lack of water.

On a national level, the whole country is on a drought warning, with four levels of restrictions ranging from merely advice to cut water usage to bans on a host of activities such as watering the garden. 

MAP: Where are water restrictions in place in France and what do they mean?

However in some villages the situation is even worse, and residents have found themselves without running water.

Sometimes this is because a local supply has run dry, in other cases local authorities have been forced to cut the supply because very low groundwater makes it unsafe to drink.

On top of the national alert levels, local authorities are also empowered to impose extra restrictions or even begin rationing if necessary.

Authorities in northern Corsica imposed strict new rules on Wednesday after warning that the water “would run out in 25 days” if present usage levels continue.

Villages in Drôme, Finistère, Haute-Saône, Dordogne, Vosges, Var, Creuse and Haut-Loire have all reported temporary cuts in the water supply.

In the small village of Ollières in Var, south east France, locals told France Info that their taps ran dry and when water supplies resumed the tap water was declared unsafe because sand and sediment had got into the pipes.

The mairie began distributing bottled water, while announcements were broadcast telling people not to drink tap water.

“In three hours, the 700 inhabitants were supplied with bottles,” mayor, Arnaud Fauquet-Lemaitre, told Franceinfo.

Although supplies have now resumed, Fauquet-Lemaitre warned: “If we don’t reduce our water consumption, in one, two or three weeks we’ll find ourselves in the same situation.”

He added that an unusually hot and dry summer has been made worse by a lack of snow in the Alps over the winter, as meltwater forms a major party of the water supplies for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

In a nearby village in Var, the mayor has imposed a water limit of 200 litres per person per day.

Similar stories have been reported across France, even in areas like Brittany that usually do not suffer from droughts. 

France had the driest July ever recorded, and the summer has already seen three heatwaves, with experts warning that heatwaves and droughts will become more frequent and more severe as the climate crisis worsens. 

WEATHER

‘Water will run out in 25 days’ – Corsica imposes strict new drought restrictions

Local authorities in Corsica have announced strict restrictions on water use, warning residents that if consumption continues at the current rate, "there will be no more water in 25 days."

Published: 3 August 2022 12:18 CEST
Rivers have slowed to a trickle, vegetation is dying and wildfires have broken out in the northern part of Corsica, leading the Haut-Corse local authorities to introduce strict new rules. 

If Météo France’s forecasts are confirmed, the region can expect very little or no rain in the next fifteen days.

All 96 of France’s metropolitan départements also have some level of water restrictions in effect, but local authorities have the power to impose extra restrictions if needed.

“Severe crisis will be unavoidable without a collective effort,” warned Haute-Corse’s préfet, François Ravier, in an announcement on Tuesday, August 2nd.

“If we continue at this rate of water consumption, given the anticipated weather developments, there will be no more water in 25 days!” 

As a result, local authorities have placed the northern Corsican region on “reinforced alert” for drought. 

READ MORE: MAP: Where are water restrictions in place in France and what do they mean?

All consumers – whether they use tap or non-tap (raw or rain-collected) water – are called upon to decrease their consumption by following the regulations outlined below:

  • Watering of gardens or sports pitches will only be allowed every 36 hours – even if you are using l’eau brut – ‘raw water’ that is not from a tap eg well water.

For households, the following activities are prohibited at all times:

  • Washing of vehicles outside of professional stations equipped with water savers (excepting for professional vehicles subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
  • Filling private swimming pools for family use after emptying, as well as additional filling
  • Washing boats (excepting professional boats subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
  • Watering by sprinkling of lawns, public and private green spaces, recreational gardens
  • Washing or watering terraces and private roads

The following activities are prohibited between 8am and 8pm:

  • Watering lawns, public and private green spaces, and recreational gardens with drip irrigation systems
  • Watering sports fields, golf courses, plant nurseries and public gardens
  • Washing public roads

The public announcement concluded by calling upon locals to lower current rates of consumption or risk a “severe crisis situation that will arise within 25 days.” 

