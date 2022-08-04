Read news from:
Carte vitale: France to adopt a new ‘biometric’ health card

The French parliament has approved a €20 million project to launch a 'biometric' version of the carte vitale health insurance card.

Published: 4 August 2022 16:35 CEST
A "Carte vitale", the French social security affiliation card, being read in Lille, France. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

As part of the French government’s package of financial aid for the cost-of-living crisis, €20 million will be set set aside to launch a biometric health card, after an amendment proposed by senators was approved.

Right-wing senators made this measure a “condition” of their support for the financial aid package, according to French left-wing daily Libération, and on Thursday the measure was approved by the Assemblée nationale.

While it sounds quite high tech, the idea is relatively simple, according to centre-right MP Thibault Bazin: the carte vitale would be equipped with a chip that “contains physical characteristics of the insured, such as their fingerprints” which would allow healthcare providers to identify them.

The carte vitale is the card that allows anyone registered in the French health system to be reimbursed for medical costs such as doctor’s appointments, medical procedures and prescriptions. The card is linked to the patient’s bank account so that costs are reimbursed directly into the bank account, usually within a couple of days.

According to the centre-right Les Républicains group, the reason for having a ‘biometric’ carte vitale is to fight against welfare fraud.

They say this would have two functions; firstly the biometric data would ensure the card could only be used by the holder, and secondly the chip would allow for instant deactivation if the card was lost of stolen.

Support for the biometric carte vitale has mostly been concentrated with right-wing representatives, however, opponants say that the implementation of the tool would be costly and lengthy.

It would involve replacing at least 65 million cards across France and repurposing them with biometric chips, in addition to taking fingerprints for all people concerned.

Additionally, all healthcare professionals would have to join the new system and be equipped with devices capable of reading fingerprints. 

Left-leaning representatives have also voiced concerns regarding the protection of personal data and whether plans would comply with European regulations for protecting personal data, as the creation of ‘biometric’ carte vitales would inevitably lead to the creation of a centralised biometric database. Additionally, there are concerns regarding whether this sensitive personal information could be exposed to cybercrime, as the health insurance system in France has been targeted by hackers in the past.

Finally, there is concern that the amount of financial loss represented by carte vitale fraud has been overestimated. The true figures are difficult to establish, but fraud related to carte vitale use is only a small part of general welfare fraud, which also covers unemployment benefits and other government subsidy schemes.

The scheme is set to begin in the autumn, but there us no information on how this will be done, and whether the biometric chip will just be added to new cards, or whether existing cards will be replaced with new ones. 

HEALTH

Unions warn of ‘unprecedented crisis’ in French emergency care over the summer

Emergency medical care in France is at crisis point this summer because of a lack of beds and staff, a union report has warned.

Published: 4 August 2022 10:48 CEST
Unions warn of 'unprecedented crisis' in French emergency care over the summer

The SAMU-Urgences de France (SUdF) union has said a survey had revealed that acute medical services risk an “explosive situation” in hospital, after a month “in overdrive” because of a lack of staff cover and a shortage of beds.

“Our health system is going through an unprecedented crisis,” the union said after its survey of emergency medical care systems, based on feedback from 331 health establishments in 92 départements, was published. 

The summer brings particular challenges to the medical system as staff take holidays and many patients are unable to see their usual doctor – either because the doctor is on holiday or because the patient is visiting a different part of France – and so use emergency or out-of-hours services. 

“In this context, access to urgent care and unscheduled care are threatened and emergency structures are put in overdrive,” the report said.

Of the 331 establishments surveyed, 90 percent of them said they had difficulties with medical staffing and 89 percent with non-medical staffing. Seventy-three percent have resorted to interim solutions during the summer to reinforce emergency services. In addition, almost all facilities (95 percent) reported a significant lack of available beds for their patients.

In total, 72 hospitals (22 percent of those surveyed) said they had to reduce or close their acute care units (UHCD), while 42 hospitals said shortages forced them to close emergency departments overnight. 

The report said the government’s 41 recommendations of the “mission flash” intended to ease summer issues in healthcare which came into force this summer, were “insufficient”. 

The report said the recommendations, following a report by François Braun before he was appointed Minister of Health, “does not ensure fluidity and safe operation” in emergencies. 

Recommendations include “regulating admissions”, either with “paramedical triage at the entrance” to ERs, or by “systematic prior medical regulation” by the SAMU telephone switchboard. 

“Educational messages will be broadcast to encourage the French to call 15 before any trip to the emergency room, in order to be better oriented towards a care offer adapted to their needs”, the Minister of Health said when the mission’s recommendations were introduced in July.

To fight against the “additional hardship” of the summer period, SUdF has called for the “upgrading of paramedical staff”, including for ambulance drivers and medical switchboard operators, the doubling of allowances for night and weekend guards, and improved bed management.

“Without binding measures, we must expect a rapid evolution towards an explosive situation”, SUdF warned. 

Its forecasts predict “the situation will deteriorate further in August, with an increase in institutional closures of beds and a decrease in the availability of care linked to vacations”.

