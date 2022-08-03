Eight injured in explosion at factory in south west France

The explosion happened in the early afternoon of Wednesday in a factory in Bergerac, Dordogne, which is classified as a Seveso site, meaning that it handles hazardous material.
Local authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The fire which broke out after the explosion is now under control.
#Sécurité | 🔴Explosions sur le site d'EURENCO à #Bergerac.
Un incendie est en cours sur le site.
Les Services de secours sont sur place, merci d'éviter le secteur.
Le centre opérationnel départemental a été activé en préfecture, plus d'informations à venir.
— Préfet de la Dordogne 🇫🇷 (@Prefet24) August 3, 2022
Five ambulances arrived on site, two helicopters and about fifty firefighters, while the local hospital triggered its emergency plan to deal with the wounded. It is understood that of the eight people injured in the explosion, only one is in a serious condition.
According to local media the factory produces nitrocellulose for ammunition on a site classified as Seveso “high threshold” for fire and toxic products.
