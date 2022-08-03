For members
WEATHER
‘Don’t sleep naked’ – How to get a good night’s sleep in a French heatwave
France's increasing heatwaves also bring with them some hot, sticky and uncomfortable nights - so here are some tips from experts to help you sleep when it's hot.
Published: 3 August 2022 10:30 CEST
Photo: Yuris Alhumaydy / Unsplash
WEATHER
‘Water will run out in 25 days’ – Corsica imposes strict new drought restrictions
Local authorities in Corsica have announced strict restrictions on water use, warning residents that if consumption continues at the current rate, "there will be no more water in 25 days."
Published: 3 August 2022 12:18 CEST
