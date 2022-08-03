Read news from:
‘Don’t sleep naked’ – How to get a good night’s sleep in a French heatwave

France's increasing heatwaves also bring with them some hot, sticky and uncomfortable nights - so here are some tips from experts to help you sleep when it's hot.

Published: 3 August 2022 10:30 CEST
Photo: Yuris Alhumaydy / Unsplash

Heatwaves in France – and across Europe – are becoming more frequent and more intense, and climate experts predict that this trend will continue.

As well as scorching days, many heatwaves are also characterised by night-time temperatures that don’t drop – in many places in France temperatures have stayed above 20C all night during recent heatwaves.

Here, then, are a few tips to keep cool overnight, and enjoy better sleep despite the heat of the night.

Don’t sleep naked

It’s tempting to ditch the PJs when it’s this warm overnight. But sleep experts say this is a mistake, as any moisture from sweat accumulates on your body.

Cotton pyjamas and cotton sheets are very effective in absorbing sweat and taking it away from your body. 

Avoid naps, keep a routine

It’s tempting, but avoid any extra napping during the day.

It’s easier to sleep overnight when you go to bed tired than when you’ve already slept a little. More generally, hot weather can cause us to change our habits. Even small changes can disrupt the sleep cycle.

Try, then, to maintain a routine, and go to bed at your usual time, after doing the things you usually do before bed.

Eat and drink sensibly

Old news, but what you put in your body affects how it performs. Drink sensibly and regularly throughout the day, and avoid having a lot of water just before bed – you’ll only need to go to the bathroom in the night. 

Avoid alcohol, obviously. Yes, it can help you fall asleep quickly, but it also promotes early and abrupt awakening, and you get poorer quality sleep in general. Limiting alcohol is advised in general during a heatwave as it dehydrates you.

And eat light – a diet based on fruits, vegetables, or fish is good when the temperature is high.

Evening shower

Are you used to taking a shower before going to bed? It’s not a bad idea during a heat wave: it lowers the body’s temperature, which helps you fall asleep.

But keep the water lukewarm. A cold shower may be tempting, but the body reacts by generating heat – which is exactly what you don’t want. 

Keep your home cool

If you have trouble sleeping in the heat, the first thing to do is to keep your room – and your home – as cool as possible.

Follow the French tricks of opening your windows early in the morning and late in the evening when the temperature is lower, then shutting both windows and shutters (or curtains if you don’t have shutters) when the sun is high. 

To keep room temperatures the same, open internal doors to allow the air to circulate.

Meanwhile, don’t spend all your time on the PC, playing on a games console or watching TV – screens give off heat that add to the heat of the room.

Fans are good

As long as you’ve been able to keep your room relatively cool, fans work. They help evaporate sweat which, in turn, helps your body regulate its temperature. 

Putting a bowl of ice in front of the fan can also help cool the room.

Humidity works

Some people swear by dampening their sheets before going to bed. But if you’re not used to it, the feeling can be a little disconcerting. You can also place multiple ice containers in the corners of your room which will melt slowly overnight and cool the air.

Still can’t sleep?

Get up and do something relaxing – like read a book, or even write.

But avoid doom-scrolling on your phone, or powering up the laptop … even if you really, really want to read The Local.

The light from personal devices is overstimulating and will, in fact, keep you awake.

‘Water will run out in 25 days’ – Corsica imposes strict new drought restrictions

Local authorities in Corsica have announced strict restrictions on water use, warning residents that if consumption continues at the current rate, "there will be no more water in 25 days."

Published: 3 August 2022 12:18 CEST
'Water will run out in 25 days' - Corsica imposes strict new drought restrictions

Rivers have slowed to a trickle, vegetation is dying and wildfires have broken out in the northern part of Corsica, leading the Haut-Corse local authorities to introduce strict new rules. 

If Météo France’s forecasts are confirmed, the region can expect very little or no rain in the next fifteen days.

All 96 of France’s metropolitan départements also have some level of water restrictions in effect, but local authorities have the power to impose extra restrictions if needed.

“Severe crisis will be unavoidable without a collective effort,” warned Haute-Corse’s préfet, François Ravier, in an announcement on Tuesday, August 2nd.

“If we continue at this rate of water consumption, given the anticipated weather developments, there will be no more water in 25 days!” 

As a result, local authorities have placed the northern Corsican region on “reinforced alert” for drought. 

READ MORE: MAP: Where are water restrictions in place in France and what do they mean?

All consumers – whether they use tap or non-tap (raw or rain-collected) water – are called upon to decrease their consumption by following the regulations outlined below:

  • Watering of gardens or sports pitches will only be allowed every 36 hours – even if you are using l’eau brut – ‘raw water’ that is not from a tap eg well water.

For households, the following activities are prohibited at all times:

  • Washing of vehicles outside of professional stations equipped with water savers (excepting for professional vehicles subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
  • Filling private swimming pools for family use after emptying, as well as additional filling
  • Washing boats (excepting professional boats subject to sanitary or technical requirements)
  • Watering by sprinkling of lawns, public and private green spaces, recreational gardens
  • Washing or watering terraces and private roads

The following activities are prohibited between 8am and 8pm:

  • Watering lawns, public and private green spaces, and recreational gardens with drip irrigation systems
  • Watering sports fields, golf courses, plant nurseries and public gardens
  • Washing public roads

The public announcement concluded by calling upon locals to lower current rates of consumption or risk a “severe crisis situation that will arise within 25 days.” 

