HEALTH
What are the new Covid rules as France scraps its State of Emergency?
France has ended its Covid-19 state of emergency after more than two years - so what does this mean for daily life in France and travel rules?
Published: 2 August 2022 12:39 CEST
A man wears a face mask as he passes by a Covid-19 testing centre in the city of Nantes, western France, on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
HEALTH
In Paris, monkeypox vaccination gains steam with volunteer help
Doctor Kevin Huy was vaccinating people in Paris against Covid-19 when he answered a call for volunteers to inoculate against a more recent global outbreak -- monkeypox.
Published: 2 August 2022 08:43 CEST
