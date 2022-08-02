Tell us: How bad is Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport this summer?

If you have flown in or out of Charles de Gaulle this summer we want to hear from you about conditions on the ground – waiting times, airport facilities, flight cancellations and luggage problems.
The airport has been the scenes of two strikes already this summer – although the pay dispute between airport employees and bosses has now been resolved – which caused many flight cancellations.
The below graphic shows the percentage of flights that were cancelled per airport between May 26th and July 19th – which was during the Paris strike period.
Unions have also warned that staff shortages have caused longer than usual waits.
But we want to hear from passengers about their experiences.
We will use your answers to inform an article advising people who have flights booked for later in the summer.
Member comments