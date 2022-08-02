Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Tell us: How bad is Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport this summer?

Recently released data reveals that flights from Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport were among the most likely to be cancelled this summer, but on the other hand the airport seems to have largely avoided the chaotic scenes seen at some other European airports - so just how bad is it this summer?

Published: 2 August 2022 11:47 CEST
Tell us: How bad is Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport this summer?
Flights cancelled at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP

If you have flown in or out of Charles de Gaulle this summer we want to hear from you about conditions on the ground – waiting times, airport facilities, flight cancellations and luggage problems.

The airport has been the scenes of two strikes already this summer – although the pay dispute between airport employees and bosses has now been resolved – which caused many flight cancellations.

The below graphic shows the percentage of flights that were cancelled per airport between May 26th and July 19th – which was during the Paris strike period.

Unions have also warned that staff shortages have caused longer than usual waits.

But we want to hear from passengers about their experiences.

We will use your answers to inform an article advising people who have flights booked for later in the summer.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Amber alert: Travellers to France warned of another busy weekend at UK ports

A week after chaotic scenes and 6-hour queues at the port of Dover, the British motoring organisation the AA has issued an amber traffic warning, and says it expects cross-Channel ports to be very busy once again this weekend as holidaymakers head to France.

Published: 28 July 2022 17:09 CEST
Amber alert: Travellers to France warned of another busy weekend at UK ports

The AA issued the amber warning on Thursday for the whole of the UK, the first time that it has issued this type of warning in advance.

Roads across the UK are predicted to be extremely busy due to a combination of holiday getaways, several large sporting events and a rail strike – but the organisation said that it expected traffic to once again be very heavy around the port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel terminal at Folkestone.

Last weekend there was gridlock in southern England and passengers heading to France enduring waits of more than six hours at Dover, and four hours at Folkestone.

The AA said that while it doesn’t expect quite this level of chaos to be repeated, congestion was still expected around Dover and Folkestone.

On Thursday ferry operator DFDS was advising passengers to allow two hours to get through check-in and border controls, while at Folkestone, the Channel Tunnel operators only said there was a “slightly longer than usual” wait for border controls.

In both cases, passengers who miss their booked train or ferry while in the queue will be accommodated on the next available crossing with no extra charge.

Last weekend was the big holiday ‘getaway’ weekend as schools broke up, and a technical fault meant that some of the French border control team were an hour late to work, adding to the chaos. 

But the underlying problems remain – including extra checks needed in the aftermath of Brexit, limited space for French passport control officers at Dover and long lorry queues on the motorway heading to Folkestone.

OPINION UK-France travel crisis will only be solved when the British get real about Brexit

The port of Dover expects 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars and 18,000 freight vehicles between Thursday and Sunday, and queues were already starting to build on Thursday morning.

SHOW COMMENTS