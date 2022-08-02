Read news from:
In Paris, monkeypox vaccination gains steam with volunteer help

Doctor Kevin Huy was vaccinating people in Paris against Covid-19 when he answered a call for volunteers to inoculate against a more recent global outbreak -- monkeypox.

Published: 2 August 2022 08:43 CEST
A man receives a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine at a vaccination centre in Paris on July 27, 2022.(Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / POOL / AFP)

Now, Doctor Kevin Huy is putting jabs in arms at Checkpoint Paris, a sexual health centre in the heart of the French capital dedicated to LGBT people.

Despite a shortage of people to administer shots, the vaccination campaign is gaining momentum in the Paris region, which has been the epicentre of France’s outbreak.

France has the fifth-highest number of monkeypox cases worldwide — nearly 2,000, the national health authorities said on Friday.

More than 95 percent of French monkeypox cases have been in men who have sex with men, a group that has been overwhelmingly affected the virus.

Before May, the virus was largely only seen in West and Central Africa.

But more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since, most of them in Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

On Monday, India reported the fourth death linked to the virus outside Africa. France’s neighbour Spain recorded two deaths over the weekend.

The rising cases have piled pressure on authorities to roll out doses of a smallpox vaccine that has been found to protect against monkeypox.

‘Hit hard by Covid’

Amelie Verdier, the head of the Paris regional health agency, told AFP that 25 new monkeypox vaccination centres had opened in the region including the capital since July 8 — including 18 in the city itself.

More than 8,000 injections had been administered in the region as of Friday, representing 70 percent of all vaccinations in France. Around 5,000 of those injections were carried out just last week.

While admitting that early logistical problems may have delayed the initial rollout, Verdier emphasised that there was now no problem in acquiring doses.

The issue has become finding people to put jabs in arms.

“Health professionals have been very hard hit by the Covid crisis,” she said.

Last week the French government said it would mobilise more people to help with vaccinations, including health students.

A lack of staff has meant Checkpoint Paris has not been able to meet the demand for monkeypox inoculations.

“We were able to bring in temporary doctors but it is more difficult to recruit nurses,” said the centre’s head, Sebastien Denglos.

Huy, a GP from the northern suburbs of Paris, was one of those doctors.

“I was already vaccinating against Covid in the 20th district of Paris, when I saw in a WhatsApp group that more people were needed for monkeypox,” he said.

The help was welcomed at the centre, which also fears it will struggle to administer the necessary second dose in time due to staffing shortages.

However French health authorities have indicated that the 28-day time limit between the first and second doses may be extended.

Another timeline is almost up — the great August evacuation from Paris for summer holidays.

Arnaud, 22, went to Checkpoint Paris on Thursday to make an appointment for a jab the following day.

“I didn’t want to stay isolated at home and spoil the little holiday I have,” he said.

Once he is vaccinated, he hopes “to be able to spend a summer in relative peace”.

The WHO has emphasised that vaccination will not give instant protection against monkeypox infection. That can take weeks.

WHO expects more monkeypox-related deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:58 CEST
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”.

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.

The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.

Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions”.

“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.

The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.

A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

