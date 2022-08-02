Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Marie-Antoinette said ‘Let them eat cake’

It's one of history's most famous quotes, synonymous with the French revolution, but there's little evidence that any real-life royal actually said it.

Published: 2 August 2022 10:47 CEST
French history myths: Marie-Antoinette said 'Let them eat cake'
People look at a portrait of Queen Marie-Antoinette by Joseph Ducreux (1769)(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

The Myth: French queen Marie-Antoinette, on being told that an ongoing famine meant that many people did not even have bread to eat, said “Let them eat cake”.

It’s the perfect symbol of the out-of-touch French royalty who would shortly be deposed and executed in the French Revolution, but there are two problems with this ‘fact’. 

In response to being told about the famine, the Austrian queen supposedly answered “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” dismissing the widespread hunger and making it obvious she did not understand the gravity of the situation. 

However, even the English translation of ‘Let them eat cake’ on its own might merit a factcheck, as brioche is in fact a sweet bread made with butter and egg, so it is not exactly cake as we might imagine it. 

But sweet read or cake, the quote has stuck in our collective human memory for hundreds of years because it is such a stark demonstration of ruling elites being out of touch with average people’s lives. 

Marie-Antoinette did go on to lose her head, but it was not for her insensitive bread-related commentary. In fact, historians are quite certain that the phrase ‘Let them eat cake’ did not originate with Marie-Antoinette at all. 

First of all, many think it may have been out of character for the Austrian princess who was actually known for her charitable giving and sympathy with the French public…even though she lived a life of luxury while her subjects starved.

The more convincing argument is that the phrase was actually in use many years before 1789 when Marie-Antoinette supposedly said it. 

In French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s autobiography ‘Confessions’ he references a tale of wanting to go into an ordinary bakery to buy some bread, but feeling too overdressed, he finally chooses not to. He said he remembered “the last resort of a great princess who, when told that the peasants had no bread, replied: “Then let them eat brioches.”

Though Rousseau does not specify who the ‘great princess’ is, it could not have been Marie-Antoinette who was only nine years old when the book was written, and still lived in Austria.

This article is part of our August series looking at the facts behind some long-lasting myths of French history.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: The inventor of guillotine was guillotined

The guillotine is synonymous with the terror that followed the French Revolution, but did the machine's inventor really fall victim to his own creation?

Published: 1 August 2022 09:50 CEST
French history myths: The inventor of guillotine was guillotined

Myth: Joseph Guillotin, inventor of the guillotine, was beheaded by the very device he had introduced during the Terror, the period of political instability that followed the French Revolution.

Doctor and humanitarian Joseph-Ignace Guillotin did not in fact invent the guillotine, and never claimed that he did, similar machines to behead people had existed in various forms since the Roman period.

He was, however, the man who ensured that the guillotine became the sole legal method of execution in France. Not because he was in fan – in fact he was against the death penalty – but because he regarded it as more humane than previous execution methods in France, which had included such horrors as burning, breaking on the wheel and being torn apart by horses. 

Following Guillotin’s proposal, the mechanised beheading device was adopted as the only method for judicial execution in France in March 1792, ending the pre-Revolutionary practice of reserving more humane execution methods for aristocrats.

Guillotin’s ideas were actually very wide ranging, in addition to the machine that came to bear his name, he also introduced a new code around judicial executions;

  • All punishments for the same class of crime shall be the same, regardless of the criminal;
  • When the death sentence is applied, it will be by decapitation, carried out by machine;
  • The family of the guilty party will not suffer any legal discrimination;
  • It will be illegal to anyone to reproach the guilty party’s family about his/her punishment;
  • And property belonging to the convicted shall not be confiscated;
  • The bodies of those executed shall be returned to the family if so requested.

Guillotin – whose family were so embarrassed by the association that they unsuccessfully petitioned the government to change the name of the killing machine – died at home, of natural causes, at the age of 75 in 1814. He’s buried at Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris – alongside Jim Morrison, Oscar Wilde, Frederic Chopin and Marcel Proust.

During the Terror a doctor with a similar name was guillotined in Lyon, giving rise to the belief that Joseph-Ignace suffered this ironic death.

The guillotine remained the official method for judicial executions until France abolished the death penalty in 1981.

This article is part of our August series looking at famous misconceptions around French history.

SHOW COMMENTS