Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Entre guillemets

It might sound like someone giving you directions, but in fact in-between guillemets is not a place.

Published: 2 August 2022 15:05 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Entre guillemets
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know Entre guillemets?

Because you might want to quote someone while speaking French at some point.

What does it mean?

Entre guillemets – pronounced ahn-truh ghee-may – literally means ‘in or between quotation marks,’ because the word ‘guillemet’ in French refers to this punctuation symbol ” known in English as the quotation mark.

It is used in the same way the English word “allegedly” or “quote, unquote” might be, as it is meant to assign a part of your oral sentence to someone else. You might also use this interchangeably with the English term “so-called” to shed some doubt on a situation or to distance yourself from a quote that is not your own.

You probably will not see the phrase entre guillemets written, as it is almost exclusively used for spoken language.

In the sense that entre guillemets, depending on the context, could be used to express doubt or distance the speaker from the next phrase, you might hear someone use this expression to subtly express disagreement.

If you’re still a bit lost for when to use this expression, just think about when you feel tempted to add air quotes to something you want to say, and then go from there.

Use it like this

Oui, “on a le droit à un compte bancaire,” entre guillemets, mais il est en fait très difficile d’obtenir qu’une banque vous accepte en tant qu’Américain en France. – Yes, we have ‘the right to a bank account’ allegedly, but in reality it is quite difficult to get a bank to accept you as an American in France. 

Il est, entre guillemets, “interdit de se baigner dans le canal,” mais les gens le font assez souvent. –  It is allegedly forbidden ‘to swim in the canal,’ but people do it often.

You can find a full explanation of French punctuation terms here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Se dorer la pilule

Even though this expression does not actually have to do with pills, it might still make you think of Vitamin D.

Published: 1 August 2022 13:07 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Se dorer la pilule

Why do I need to know se dorer la pilule?

Because you’re probably planning to do this at some point during your holidays.

What does it mean?

Se dorer la pilule – pronounced door-ay lah peel-ool – translates exactly to ‘to guild or sweeten the pill.’ Though it sounds like it might have to do with medicine, or that maybe it’s related to the English phrase ‘to sweeten the deal,’ this French expression actually is all about that perfect summertime tan. Its closest synonym in French is bronzer (to tan).

Mary Poppins was not all wrong when she sang ‘a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.’ For centuries, pills have been used to treat the sick. But uncoated tablets or pills can be more difficult to swallow, rougher, and altogether bad-tasting. 

As a result, apothecaries began to coat pills – a practice that began as early as the 17th century. Often, a thin layer of sugar was used, though sometimes pills would even be coated with a thin film of gold.

At this time, the expression ‘se dorer la pilule’ came into use as the idea of embellishing something, or making its appearance better in order for it to be easier to take in – literally and figuratively.

Around the 20th century, the expression turned into what we know it as now, which is embellishing your body by getting a tan, if you don’t want to stay pale as aspirin, that is. 

Use it like this

Alors qu’elle est censée finir de nettoyer la maison, Caroline se dore la pilule à la plage. – While she is supposed to be working from home, Caroline is tanning at the beach.

Même si je veux me dorer la pilule à la piscine, je dois me rappeler de mettre de la crème solaire. –  Even though I want to tan at the pool, I have to remember to put on sunscreen.

SHOW COMMENTS