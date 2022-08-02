Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

France, Italy or Switzerland – which country is Mont Blanc in?

Towering majestically in the Alps, the mountain of Mont Blanc is naturally completely indifferent to political disputes over borders - but that doesn't stop the three countries arguing over it.

Published: 2 August 2022 11:18 CEST
Is Mont Blanc in France, Italy or Switzerland? Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

At least 30 million years old, it’s fair to say that Mont Blanc definitely predates the existence of France, Italy and Switzerland, which means that as those countries were being created and drawn onto maps, they had to decide who got Europe’s highest mountain.

Asking which country Mont Blanc is in is a more complicated question than you might think.

The basic answer is that it’s on the French-Italian border, with the majority of the mountain’s bulk falling on the French side. However at least some of the mountain is in Italy and the Swiss canton of Valais also lays claim to some of the lower slopes.

France and Italy have been arguing about Mont Blanc (known as Monte Bianco in Italy) since the 18th century, with the Italians claiming that the border divides the summits of both Mont Blanc and neighbouring Dôme de Goûter equally between France and Italy, while the French insist that the border in fact bypasses both summits, placing the mountains in France.

In total around 75 hectares of land is disputed territory.  

Before that, France was arguing with the independent Duchy of Savoy, within which the mountain stood. Eventually Savoy ceased to be an independent state and its territories have been subsumed into the French départements of Savoie and Haute-Savoie, the Italian regions of Aosta and Piedmont and the Swiss canton of Geneva.

But it’s not just borders that move, the mountain also shifts a bit and in fact the climate crisis is accelerating that process as the Mont Blanc glacier melts, along with surrounding snowfalls, leading to changes is the shape of the mountain range.

The dispute largely involves slightly different looking maps in the different countries though, and it seems unlikely that either side is about to go to war.

Famously-neutral Switzerland is also unlikely to launch a war over this issue, but it is in dispute with Italy over the location of a nearby mountain lodge, which has recently shifted position due to melting snows and glaciers.

While this might sound like something that is only of interest to cartographers, the ski industry is a lucrative one to all three countries, and the mountain lodge dispute has been the subject of diplomatic discussion since 2018.

Signs at the Mont Blanc glacier show visitors how it is receding year by year. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Increasing changes to the entire mountain range due to rising temperatures mean that these disputes are likely to become more common in the future.

For the moment, however, the dispute remains largely good-humoured – as seen in this Twitter exchange between the French and Swiss embassies during the Euros football tournament. 

FRENCH HISTORY

French history myths: Van Gogh cut off his ear to impress a girl

The Dutch painter - a long-time France resident - has become almost as famous for the ear story as for his art, but what really happened?

Published: 3 August 2022 10:22 CEST
French history myths: Van Gogh cut off his ear to impress a girl

Myth: Painter Vincent Van Gogh, when living in Arles in southern France, cut off his own ear in order to impress a girl.

Partly due to his self-portrait with bandaged head, the ear story has become one of the best-known things about the impressionist artist, and is often considered a bit of a joke – as in the below anti-social behaviour campaign from local authorities in Paris, showing his portrait with the caption ‘when the neighbours want to cut off their own ears because of the noise you’re making under their window’.

But in fact, the story is much darker than that.

In 1888, when living in Arles in Provence, Van Gogh really did cut off his own ear.

Medical reports from the local doctor showed that this was a major piece of self-mutilation, the entire ear was removed and Van Gogh nearly died from the ensuing shock and infection.

After he performed the grisly act, he put the ear in a box, went to the town brothel and handed it to a girl, who was so distressed when she saw the contents that she fainted. Newspaper reports from the time claim that she was either a prostitute or a cleaner employed at the town brothel, but there is no evidence that Van Gogh had any particular relationship with her.

So why did he do it?

It’s hard to say exactly, but Van Gogh struggled with severe mental health problems for much of his adult life, spent time in an asylum and eventually took his own life at the age of 37.

When the self-mutilation took place he was in a very distressed state as his dream of an artistic commune in Arles was collapsing and he had violently quarrelled with one of his closest friends, the painter Paul Gaugin.

Whatever happened, Van Gogh was a superlative talent whose art continues to echo down the ages, and he deserves to be remembered for that, not as the butt of ‘ear’ jokes.

This is part of our August series looking at misconceptions about French history.

