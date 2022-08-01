Firefighter seriously injured battling new wildfires in southern France

A 35 hectare fire near near Marseille caused the partial closures of motorways.
“Four firefighters are injured,” announced Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in a tweet about the fire which broke out around 3pm in a pine forest in the town of Aubais, south of Nimes.
One of them was “seriously injured” and had to be evacuated by helicopter to the Montpellier hospital centre for burns to the hands and face.
The others were more slightly injured following a reversal of the flames by the wind which partly destroyed their vehicle, Eric Agrinier, who coordinated the operations, told AFP.
Meanwhile fires in the Gironde département which broke out in mid July are still not fully extinguished, although they are contained and the famous sand dune Dune du Pilat has re-opened to visitors. Firefighters remain in the area to contain any new outbreaks.
