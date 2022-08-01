For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
6 things to know about France’s ‘illogical’ AZERTY keyboard
Few can forget their first encounter with a French AZERTY keyboard, which can be pretty mind-blowing for people used to typing on the QWERTY keyboard.
Published: 1 August 2022 15:56 CEST
LIVING IN FRANCE
How expensive is food and drink in France?
We know taxes are high in France, and that some things can be expensive. But how does the price of food compare to the rest of Europe and beyond?
Published: 1 August 2022 11:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
I learned to type on an Azerty keyboard. The shock for me was encountering a Qwerty keyboard for the first time. Pretty easy to adapt to either.