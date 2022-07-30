Read news from:
WHO expects more monkeypox-related deaths in Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Published: 30 July 2022 15:58 CEST
A woman waits for a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine in Paris on July 27th. The World Health Organisation said it expects more deaths in Europe due to the virus after two fatal cases were reported in Spain. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / POOL / AFP

“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”.

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.

The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.

Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions”.

“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.

The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.

Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.

A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome

France has this week opened its first large vaccination centre dedicated to vaccinating people against monkeypox.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:46 CEST
The vaccinedrome in the Paris region is one of 118 venues able to deliver the vaccine across the country. According to Santé Publique France, the greater Paris region of Île-de-France last week recorded almost half (726) of the country’s confirmed cases of monkeypox. 

More than 1,700 cases have now been confirmed – while more than 6,000 people have received a dose of vaccine

“To date more than a hundred vaccination centres are in place,” health minister François Braun told BFMTV this week, adding the authorities have “reacted immediately” to the health risk posed by the disease.

French health authorities recommend vaccination for people in high-risk groups;

  • Men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners
  • Transgender people with multiple sexual partners
  • Sex workers and people working in places where people go to find sex
  • Healthcare workers who have been in contact with monkeypox patients
  • People who have been in close contact with monkeypox patients eg family members or house-mates

As well as opening the vaccinedrome, the French government have also authorised medical students and retired doctors and nurses to administer the vaccine, as was the case during the Covid vaccination drive.

Braun refuted claims that France was unprepared and did not have enough doses of vaccine. “We have the doses, now we need the arms to vaccinate,” he said, adding that medical students would be authorised to administer doses.

He called on patients who have lesions or other symptoms to self-isolate as soon as possible.

“The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also be infected by contact with a patient’s blisters,” Braun said.

“France was one of the first countries to recommend and authorise preventive vaccination,” he told Franceinfo on Thursday.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases in more than 75 countries. Five deaths – all in Africa – have been linked to the virus.

First detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than the eradicated smallpox virus, which it resembles, and an existing smallpox vaccine is being used against it.

