Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: French icons, rowdy MPs and travel chaos

The summer is about holidays and this week in France we've had holiday travel chaos, grumpy French MPs not allowed to go on holiday and the build-up to the best party of the summer - welcome to our weekly newsletter Inside France, which looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 30 July 2022 07:21 CEST
Inside France: French icons, rowdy MPs and travel chaos
Marianne, the symbol of the French republic. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Politics and other games

A lot of French workers have now turned on their out-of-office auto replies and headed to the beach, but French MPs are still at work and have even pulled several all-nighters (nuits blanches) to get vital bills like the cost-of-living financial aid package passed through parliament.

They’ve even been told that they’ll have to carry on working until at least August 6th, much later than the parliamentary session usually ends, in order to get legislation passed.

The reason that all debates are taking so long is the lack of an absolute majority for president Emmanuel Macron’s party, meaning that painstaking negotiation and alliance-building has to happen for each section of each bill.

When Macron lost his outright majority, some predicted that this would herald a new era of proper public debate and robust scrutiny of government. It seems those people were a little optimistic – in the past week alone we’ve had a row over whether MPs should wear ties in parliament, a (mocking) Nazi salute in the chamber and endless slanging matches on Twitter. 

Grown-up politics indeed.

Olympic spirit

I freely admit it – I love the Olympics and Paralympics and I believe that the 2024 Paris Games will be amazing, notwithstanding worries about budgeting and security.

Paris has now unveiled its slightly underwhelming slogan Games Wide Open (it sounds better in French – Ouvrons grand les Jeux) coupled with another of its very cool promo videos and the announcement that tickets go on sale in December.

I like that in addition to Games footage, these are stuffed with references to French history and culture – in fact The Local team put together a little quiz to see how many of these you recognise.

Travel chaos

In travel terms, this was the week the Brexit chickens finally came home to roost and thousands of Brits realised what those of us living in France had been forced to face years ago; Brexit brings significant changes to the daily lives of ordinary people and those changes are almost all bad.

Obviously the Brexit transition period began back in January 2021, but pandemic related-travel restrictions meant that this year was the first time since then that the UK saw a peak weekend for holidaymakers trying to cross to France. It did not go well

Our columnist John Lichfield says that the UK travel chaos won’t end until the British government gets real about Brexit. As this looks highly unlikely to happen any time soon, prepare for long waits if you are travelling from the UK to France.

This was also the week that several UK tabloids ‘discovered’ that travel rules for non-EU citizens now apply to Brits. What a shocker. 

In fact there are a whole host of rules for non-EU citizens that now apply to Brits when travelling into an EU country like France – here’s a full list of them

Still, there’s always this old fall-back for British politicians. 

Language laughs

And if you’re on Twitter I highly recommend following the very funny bilingual actor Loïc Suberville, who makes regular short films pointing out the absurdities of the French and English languages.

A little snippet to brighten your day as you wrestle with French grammar.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Summer weather crisis, turning off the lights and singing Macron

It was the week that France burned, but amid the soaring temperatures were French summer traditions, universal European sayings and some video of Emmanuel Macron wearing a beret and singing a song - welcome to our weekly newsletter Inside France, which looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 23 July 2022 07:52 CEST
Inside France: Summer weather crisis, turning off the lights and singing Macron

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

It’s been a dramatic week in France with some frankly extremely worrying scenes, but let’s start with something a little lighter – Emmanuel Macron dressed up in a beret forced to sing along to a ‘local song’ that he clearly doesn’t know.

The president was on a visit to the Pyrenees when he encountered the local choir and was forced into a rather uncomfortable-looking singalong. It looks to me as if certain choir members are rather enjoying Macron’s discomfort.

There’s a lovely phrase in French for what Macron is doing – chanter en yaourt (singing in yoghurt) which means trying to sing along when you don’t know the words.

Ablaze

Back to the serious stuff and some of the photos from France over the last week have looked like visions of hell as some of the country’s worst ever wildfires struck.

The fires are still burning, they have been ablaze for 10 days, and have destroyed an area of south west France that is twice the size of Paris.

Fortunately no-one died but businesses including five campsites have been destroyed and large parts of south west France have been blanketed in a choking smog as a result of smoke from the fires.

Even here in Paris, 600km away, the air quality dipped sharply and the air smelled of smoke – in fact the US rock band Pearl Jam, currently touring Europe, cancelled a concert in Prague after singer Eddie Vedder developed throat problems after an outdoor gig in Paris. 

Scorching

The wildfires broke out as France saw its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring across the country to 40C, making many everyday tasks uncomfortably sweaty.

The below meme refers to the stifling temperatures on the Paris RER suburban rail service, although I can confirm that the Metro was fairly sauna-like too, sadly without the fluffy towels and smell of pine.

And the new normal imposed by the climate crisis means we will all have to find ways to live with these temperatures in the future – in fact the Spanish National Research Council is predicting that 2022 will be the coolest summer for the rest of our lives.

The below cartoon from Coco in the leftwing newspaper Libération sums up the air-conditioning dilemma – soaring temperatures mean that people naturally want it, while at the same time knowing that fossil fuel consumption is what caused the climate crisis in the first place. The man in the street cries ‘it’s too hot’ while the householder replies ‘don’t worry, I’ve put on the air-con’, even as the world burns outside.

Summer breaks

But while summers are clearly set to change, some French traditions remain.

We’ve already started getting out-of-office email replies as French people decamp to the beach and interview requests are often met with the response “sure, how about September?”

Electricity

It seems hard to imagine as we swelter under the boiling sun, but winter is coming and with the likelihood of Russia cutting off gas supplies it’s likely to be a tricky one.

The French government is preparing an ‘energy sobriety’ plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent over the next two years – the plan is due to be revealed next week.

But in the meantime the French government spokesman Olivier Véran used his weekly press conference to ask everyone to make small gestures to save power – turn off the wifi router when you’re away, lower the air-con and – the favourite of dad around the world shouting at their kids – turn off the lights in rooms that you’re not using.

In French the favoured expression of exasperated electricity bill-payers is ‘it’s not Versailles here’ – a phrase so well known it was even used in an advert.

In the UK we say ‘it’s like Blackpool illuminations in here’ while Italian has a variety of phrases based around energy firm Enel such as ‘are you the daughter of Mr Enel?’ or ‘we’re not shareholders in Enel, you know’ while in Spain parents say ‘your dad doesn’t work for the electricity board’. Which just goes to show that some things are absolutely universal.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

SHOW COMMENTS