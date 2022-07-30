French fireman accused of being serial fire starter

The man, a volunteer fireman from the Herault region, was arrested on Wednesday, regional prosectors said.
The case of the man dubbed in media as the “pyromaniac fireman” has sparked a keen interest in France, which was shocked by a swathe of wildfires in last week’s heatwave that forced the evacuation of thousands of people.
Montpellier prosecutor Fabrice Belargent said in a statement that the man had admitted starting fires with a lighter on May 26, July 21 and, most recently, over the night of July 26-27.
