Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WILDFIRES

French fireman accused of being serial fire starter

French authorities on Friday held a fireman from the south of France accused of being behind a series of wildfires in the region which he says he started in a quest for adrenaline.

Published: 30 July 2022 09:03 CEST
aerial view shows french firefighters monitoring wildfire situation in southwestern france
This aerial view taken on July 29, 2022 shows firefighters monitoring situation in a burnt forest area after wildfires near Landiras, southwestern France. - The Gironde prefecture said the two fires, which have destroyed 20,800 hectares of forest in Gironde over the past 10 days and led to the evacuation of more than 36,000 people, are fixed but that firefighters still need to remain on site to monitor for possible recurrences. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

The man, a volunteer fireman from the Herault region, was arrested on Wednesday, regional prosectors said.

The case of the man dubbed in media as the “pyromaniac fireman” has sparked a keen interest in France, which was shocked by a swathe of wildfires in last week’s heatwave that forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

Montpellier prosecutor Fabrice Belargent said in a statement that the man had admitted starting fires with a lighter on May 26, July 21 and, most recently, over the night of July 26-27.

“Asked about his motive, he declared that he had done this in order to provoke an intervention by the fire brigade to save him from an oppressive family environment and because of the excitement these interventions caused
him,” said Belargent.
 
“Adrenaline he called it — these are his own words,” said the prosecutor.
 
“He also said he had a need for social recognition.”
 
Adding to the irony, the full-time job of the man, who has not been identified by name but is in his 30s, was a forester, with preventing fires one of his primary responsibilities.
 
His lawyer Marie Bar told BFM TV that under questioning the man had “expressed very strong regret and above all a strong sentiment of shame”.
 
She confirmed he had been remanded in custody by an investigating judge ahead of trial.
 
“He apologised to the…. firemen who he works with as he calls them his big family. This is someone who is very devoted to his work,” she said.
 
“He finds it hard to explain. In a way he is relieved to have been arrested. He explains it as an addiction.”
 
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a 150,000 euro ($153,000) fine.
 
“It’s disgusting to have this type of individual within the organisation,” former fire brigade colonel Ludovic Pinganaud told BFM, adding that out of 200,000 volunteer fireman in France there were just “some sick people” addicted to fires.
 
READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

France on course for driest July on record

France is on track to experience its driest July on record, the national weather service said Wednesday, with drought-like conditions leading to increasingly severe water restrictions around the country.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:11 CEST
France on course for driest July on record

“The month of July will very likely be the driest July ever recorded since 1959,” spokesman Christian Veil from Meteo-France told AFP.

On average, just eight mm (0.3 inches) of rain fell across the country from July 1-25, less than the previous low of 16 mm which was clocked in 2020, he said.

“We’re in a very difficult situation even though we’re only at the end of July,” he said, saying soil humidity was at record lows and many trees were losing their leaves prematurely.

Farmers across the country are reporting difficulties in feeding livestock because of parched grasslands, while irrigation has been banned in large areas of northwest and southeast France due to water shortages.

The flow of the river Loire for example, which empties into the Atlantic in northwest France, has fallen by a quarter since the start of July.

On the eastern river Rhine, which forms the France-Germany border, commercial boats are having to run at a third of their carrying capacity in order to avoid hitting the bottom because the water level is so low.

A total of 90 out of 96 administrative regions in mainland France have water restrictions of some sort, a record number, according to the environment ministry.

SHOW COMMENTS