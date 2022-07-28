Read news from:
Roads to avoid on France’s summer holiday ‘nightmare travel weekend’

French traffic monitor Bison Futé has issued its highest-level travel alert for this weekend - the dreaded "crossover weekend".

Published: 28 July 2022 10:08 CEST
(Photo: Philippe Desmazes / AFP)

Don’t travel on the roads in France you don’t need to this weekend. That’s the best available advice as France’s road’s watchdog Bison Futé has forecast the worst travel day of the year will be on Saturday, July 30th – the so-called “crossover weekend” of the summer holidays.

This weekend, known as chasé-croisé in French, is when the July holidaymakers return while the August holidaymakers set off.

Traffic will be busier than normal from Friday, as some try to avoid the worst of the expected traffic jams by setting off early, until late on Sunday.

But while travel is classed as “difficult” or “very difficult” on Friday – orange and red on Bison Futé’s four-colour alert system – Saturday is classed as “extremely difficult” – or black on its colour system, its highest alert level.

Traffic difficulties are expected throughout the weekend, in the south-east and along the Mediterranean Arc as holidaymakers head to popular resorts. Jams are also predicted on the A20, A71 and A75 in central regions; and on the A61, A62 and A63 in the south-west, as well as the A10. 

Meanwhile, the A7 in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and the A61 and A62 in south-west France will be busy as holidaymakers head back home; and traffic will be difficult on the A8 and A9 freeways, on the coast from the Italian border to the Spanish border.

More specifically, on Friday, Bison Futé urges drivers heading off on holiday to avoid:

Image: Bison Futé
  • travel in the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • the A1 between Paris and Senlis from 5pm to 7pm;
  • the A10 between Orleans and Poitiers from 8am to 8pm, and between Poitiers and Bordeaux from 11am to 5pm;
  • the A63 between Bayonne and Spain from 9am to 8pm;
  • the A6 between Beaune and Mâcon from 11am to 7pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 11am to 9pm and between Orange and Marseille, from 1pm to 8pm;
  • the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus from 2pm to 8pm, and between Cannes and Italy from 8am to 6pm;
  • the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde from 2pm to 6pm;
  • the A62 between Bordeaux and Toulouse from 2pm to 7pm;
  • the A61 between Toulouse and Carcassonne from 4pm to 6pm;
  • the A42 between Lyon and Pont-d’Ain from 9am to 1pm;
  • the A43 between Lyon and Chambery from 4pm to 7pm; the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of Italy from 10am to 7pm.

Those heading away from France’s main resorts back home should:

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A63 between Spain and Bayonne from 5pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A6 between Lyon and Beaune from 1pm to 6pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 8am to 8pm, and between Orange and Lyon from 9am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Fréjus from 10am to 8pm, and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence from 8am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Narbonne and Orange from 4pm to 7pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 2pm to 8pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel heading into France, from 4pm to 6pm.

Saturday, July 30th, will be the busiest day of the weekend for travel on French roads. Bison Futé has the following advice for drivers on outward journeys:

Image: Bison Futé
  • leave or cross the Île-de-France after 12noon;
  • avoid the A13 between Rouen and Caen from 9am to 4pm,
  • avoid the A11 between Paris and Angers from 10am to 12pm,
  • avoid the A10 at the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll area from 6am to 1pm; between Orleans and Poitiers from 8am to 5pm; between Poitiers and Bordeaux from 9am to 12pm,
  • avoid the A63 between Bordeaux and Spain from 10am to 7pm,
  • avoid the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 6pm; and between Orange and Marseille, from 8am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus, from 8am to 8pm and between Cannes and Italy, from 10am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Montpellier and Narbonne, from 9am to 12pm;
  • avoid the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde, from 8am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A71 between Orleans and Bourges from 9am to 11am; and Bourges and Clermont-Ferrand, from 9am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A75 between Clermont-Ferrand and Lodève, from 10am to 4pm;
  • avoid the A750 between Lodève and Montpellier, from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Agen and Toulouse, from 9am to 5pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne, from 10am to 3pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of Italy, from 10am to 7pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

For motorists on homeward journeys, the advice from France’s traffic watchdog is:

  • return to or cross the Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A13 between Caen and Rouen from 12pm to 2pm;
  • avoid the A11 between Angers and Le Mans from 10am to 2pm;
  • avoid the RN165 between Lorient and Nantes from 11am to 1pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Poitiers from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 9am to 2pm; and between Orange and Lyon, from 9am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Fréjus from 10am to 12pm; and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence, from 9am to 2pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Bordeaux from 10am to 5pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 4pm to 6pm (waiting time greater than 1 hour).

Travel on Sunday is forecast to be comparatively easier. Bison Futé has labelled most of the country as yellow – “difficult” – with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region classed as red – “very difficult” in the direction of resorts.

Image: Bison Futé

But it still lists the following stretches of French roads to avoid on outward journeys:

  • Major routes in Île-de-France after 7am;
  • the A10 at the Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines toll area from 9am to 12pm; and between Orléans and Bordeaux from 9am to 5pm;
  • the A63 between Bayonne and Spain from 11am to 4pm;
  • the A7 between Lyon and Orange from 7am to 8pm; and between Orange and Marseille from 9am to 9pm;
  • the A8 between Aix-en-Provence and Fréjus from 8am to 8pm; and between Cannes and Italy from 5pm to 8pm;
  • the A9 between Orange and Narbonne from 9am to 6pm; 
  • the A20 between Limoges and Brive-la-Gaillarde from 11am to 9pm;
  • the A62 between Agen and Toulouse from 11am to 9pm;
  • the A61 between Toulouse and Narbonne from 9am to 5pm;
  • the Mont-Blanc tunnel in direction of Italy from 10am to 5pm (waiting time higher than 30 min).

Meanwhile, holidaymakers heading home should:

  • return to or cross Ile-de-France before 2pm;
  • avoid the A10 between Bordeaux and Saintes from 10am to 5pm,
  • avoid the A7 between Marseille and Orange from 10am to 7pm; and between Orange and Lyon, from 11am to 7pm,
  • avoid the A8 between Italy and Cannes from 10am to 12pm; and between Fréjus and Aix-en-Provence, from 9am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A9 between Narbonne and Orange from 11am to 8pm;
  • avoid the A62 between Toulouse and Agen from 11am to 7pm;
  • avoid the A61 between Narbonne and Carcassonne from 11am to 7pm;
  • avoid the Mont-Blanc tunnel in the direction of France from 3pm to 6pm (wait more than 1 hour).

Looking further ahead, Bison Futé predicts that travel will be busy every weekend throughout August, although not quite to the extent of the crossover weekend.

TRAVEL NEWS

Airport chaos: Your rights on lost bags and delayed or cancelled flights in France

This summer has been marred by significant chaos in airports across Europe, with widespread staff shortages and strikes leading to flights being delayed or cancelled while thousands of bags have been lost. Here are your rights if this happens to you.

Published: 27 July 2022 17:35 CEST
Airport chaos: Your rights on lost bags and delayed or cancelled flights in France

France has not been excepted from the travel mayhem, with Flightaware ranking Paris’ Charles de Gaulle third among the most disrupted airports this summer, with 42 percent of flights affected in the six weeks from June to mid July. 

The good news is many travellers in France are covered by the strict regulations that the European Union has in place to protect consumers, including those buying plane tickets.

If you have faced issues with your flight, here are your rights and how to get compensation:

In the event your luggage was lost, damaged or delayed

The general advice this summer is to travel with hand baggage only if you can, as many travellers have reported long delays in bags arriving due to a shortage of baggage handling staff.

However if you have checked bags, here’s what to do;

Delayed – You should report delayed baggage (not present when you exit the plane, but delivered later free of charge), immediately to the airline that operated your last flight. You can ask the airline for a refund on any essential items you needed to buy due to the absence of your luggage. Keep the receipt that shows item details. 

Lost – If your baggage has not arrived at its destination within 21 days of the date it should have arrived, it is classed as lost. In this scenario, you are entitled to a refund of the bags and contents.

The French government recommends that those travelling by plane examine their airline ticket to see whether their flight falls under the “Montreal Convention” or the “Warsaw Convention.” If your ticket does not say so, you can ask the airline.

Based on the convention your flight falls under, you either have 14 days (Montreal) to send a written request to your airline with purchase invoices for lost goods, or 21 days, as per the Warsaw Convention.

If you do not have proof of loss, you may be offered compensation by weight.

Damaged – If your baggage has been damaged or destroyed during transport, you can ask the carrier to reimburse you for the cost of your bag and the damaged goods.

To do so, you must either write to the company with as much detail as possible about the damaged goods within 3 days (Warsaw convention) of receiving your bag for the Warsaw Convention or 7 days (Montreal convention).

Unless the damage was caused by an inherent defect in the baggage itself, the airline is considered liable. You have the right to compensation up to approximately €1,300.

Finally, if your airline refuses to compensate you or does not respond within at least two months, then you can get in touch with a Tourism and Travel Mediator via this online form

In the event your flight was delayed or cancelled

First things first: you must figure out if your is trip covered by the EU legislation, then figure out if the delay or cancellation is due to ‘extraordinary circumstances.’

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

Additionally, the EU rights apply only if you have not already received benefits (including compensation, re-routing, and assistance from the airline) for this journey under the law of a non-EU country.

If your flight is from the UK or US to France then it must be operated by an EU airline to be entitled to these rights.

Cancelled – In case of cancellation, you must check to see whether you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date.

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

If you were informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before the scheduled departure date, you also have a right to compensation, except if the cancellation was due to “extraordinary circumstances.”

Delayed – If your flight was delayed, your rights will depend on the duration of the delay and distance of the flight. 

If an airline expects that your flight will be delayed beyond the scheduled departure time, you are entitled to meals and refreshments in proportion to the waiting time. It starts at two hours for shorter flights (distance of 1,500 km or less), three hours or more for longer flights and a delay of four hours for all other flights. 

If you arrived at your final destination with a delay of more than three hours, you are entitled to compensation unless the delay was due to extraordinary circumstances.

For a full explanation of the EU rights and how to make a claim, click HERE.

