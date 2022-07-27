For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
What changes in France in August 2022
The long sultry days of summer are usually fairly quiet in France, as parliament breaks for the summer and huge swathes of the population head to the beach. But 2022 is not an ordinary year - here's what changes in August.
Published: 27 July 2022 10:46 CEST
(Photo: Pascal Guyot / AFP)
For members
MONEY
Ask the expert: What are the best UK banks for Brits in France
An increasing number of British high street banks are closing the accounts of their customers who are living in France - so what are the best options if you still need a UK account?
Published: 26 July 2022 12:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments