FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Blind test

This phrase is of course not originally French, but it has acquired a very specific meaning in France.

Published: 27 July 2022 13:59 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Blind test
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know blind test?

Because you might be invited to take part in one of these at a party, a dinner, or even a bar.

What does it mean?

Blind test – pronounced bline-test – is an anglicism. It is derived from the English marketing expression ‘blind test’ where the consumer tries something without knowing the brand and attempts to recognise the product. The word in French, however, has nothing to do with testing out two different versions of chocolate chip cookies. In fact, the closest English synonyms for blind test would actually be ‘name that song’, ‘beat the intro’ or ‘music trivia’ quizzes – it’s when you’re invited to take part in a game involving guessing the title of a song, or the artist who sang it. 

The story of how ‘blind test’ came to be the word French people use for ‘name that song’ games goes back to the 1980s. French TV host Thierry Ardisson popularised the blind test by quizzing his singer-guest, Étienne Daho, with the titles of random songs from the 1960s.

Ardisson went on to host ‘Tout le monde en parle’ which ran from 1998 until 2006, and consisted of a music quiz where contestants were divided into two teams and had to guess the artist behind each song.

The phenomenon became so popular that it spurred on more musical game shows and the phrase caught on for quizes and board games based on music.

So now, if you pass by a bar in France and it is advertising blind tests, you don’t have to scratch your head wondering why one might get their eyes checked at a pub. 

Use it like this

Tu veux aller au blind test au bar du coin demain soir ? – Do you want to come to the music quiz at the bar around the corner tomorrow night?

Je ne suis pas douée pour les blind tests parce que mes goûts musicaux sont bien trop spécifiques – je n’écoute que du jazz expérimental. –  I am not very good at ‘beat the intro’ because my taste in music is too specific – I only listen to experimental jazz.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Rester de marbre

Don't worry, this expression is not just for sculptors.

Published: 26 July 2022 14:07 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Rester de marbre

Why do I need to know rester de marbre?

Because you might need to describe your colleague who never laughs at your jokes.

What does it mean?

Rester de marbre – pronounced rest-ay duh mahr-bruh – translates as ‘to remain marble,’ which is the material used for sculpture-making and sounds like it might refer to staying still as a statue, but in practice, this phrase actually means to be cold or closed off, and to not show any emotion. 

In English, you might say this person has a poker face, as their emotions are unreadable. 

Originally, the phrase did come from sculpture and statue-making. It first appeared in the 17th century, when people instead used the expression froid comme marbre meaning “cold as marble,” referring to how the stone itself is cold, hard and solid. Later, in the 18th century, the expression became rester de marbre, but it kept the original idea of denoting a person’s emotional coldness. 

Use it like this

L’employée de la banque, qui reste normalement de marbre, a eu du mal à ne pas être émue par les histoires des familles qui ont perdu leur maison dans l’incendie. – The bank teller, who normally shows no emotion, found it difficult not to be moved by the stories of families who lost their homes in the fire. 

Quand il m’a critiqué, je n’ai pas réagi, je suis resté de marbre. Peut-être pensait-il que c’était impoli, mais je ne voulais pas donner de réaction. –  When he criticised me I did not react, I kept a poker face. Maybe he thought that was rude, but I did not want to give a reaction.

