Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome

France has this week opened its first large vaccination centre dedicated to vaccinating people against monkeypox.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:46 CEST
France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a vaccine (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images via AFP)

The vaccinedrome in the Paris region is one of 118 venues able to deliver the vaccine across the country. According to Santé Publique France, the greater Paris region of Île-de-France last week recorded almost half (726) of the country’s confirmed cases of monkeypox. 

More than 1,700 cases have now been confirmed – while more than 6,000 people have received a dose of vaccine

“To date more than a hundred vaccination centres are in place,” health minister François Braun told BFMTV this week, adding the authorities have “reacted immediately” to the health risk posed by the disease.

French health authorities recommend vaccination for people in high-risk groups;

  • Men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners
  • Transgender people with multiple sexual partners
  • Sex workers and people working in places where people go to find sex
  • Healthcare workers who have been in contact with monkeypox patients
  • People who have been in close contact with monkeypox patients eg family members or house-mates

As well as opening the vaccinedrome, the French government have also authorised medical students and retired doctors and nurses to administer the vaccine, as was the case during the Covid vaccination drive.

Braun refuted claims that France was unprepared and did not have enough doses of vaccine. “We have the doses, now we need the arms to vaccinate,” he said, adding that medical students would be authorised to administer doses.

He called on patients who have lesions or other symptoms to self-isolate as soon as possible.

“The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also be infected by contact with a patient’s blisters,” Braun said.

“France was one of the first countries to recommend and authorise preventive vaccination,” he told Franceinfo on Thursday.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases in more than 75 countries. Five deaths – all in Africa – have been linked to the virus.

First detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than the eradicated smallpox virus, which it resembles, and an existing smallpox vaccine is being used against it.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

French government votes to allow return of Covid tests at border

The French parliament has passed the controversial health bill which updates France's emergency provisions for Covid - and allows the return of negative Covid tests for all travellers at the border, if the health situation requires.

Published: 26 July 2022 09:56 CEST
French government votes to allow return of Covid tests at border

The Loi sanitaire was eventually approved by the Assemblée nationale on Monday after several variations and amendments added on its passage through the Assemblée and the Senate. It was voted on and passed Tuesday, May 26th. 

The bill replaces the State of Health Emergency that has been in place since March 2020 and puts in place provision for government actions should the health situation deteriorate or a dangerous new variant of Covid emerge.

The original text had a provision for the return of the health pass at the border, but this has now been scrapped and instead the government has the right to make a negative Covid test a condition of entry for all travellers.

At present negative tests are required only for unvaccinated travellers, and the new test requirement would only be put into force if a dangerous new variant emerges.

The government will be able to implement the testing rule by decree for two months, but a further parliamentary debate would be required to extend it beyond that.

From August 1st the State of Health Emergency will be formally repealed, which means that the government no longer has the power to introduce major limits on personal freedom such as lockdowns or curfews without first having a debate in parliament.

The bill also allows for an extension of data collection required for the SI-DEP epidemic monitoring tools such as the contact tracing app Tous Anti Covid until June 30th, 2023 and Contact Covid until January 31st, 2023. 

The most controversial measure in the bill was the reinstatement of healthcare workers who were suspended for being unvaccinated – this actually only involves a couple of hundred people but medical unions and the medical regulator Haut Autorité de Santé (HAS) have both been against it.

However the bill allows for the eventual lifting of the requirement for Covid vaccination for healthcare workers, when the HAS judges it is no longer necessary and once the requirement is lifted, the suspended healthcare workers will be reinstated “immediately”.

The bill was approved on Monday evening with 184 votes to 149, the result of a joint committee that was able to harmonise the versions of the Assembly and the Senate.

The final vote passed the Senate on Tuesday.

SHOW COMMENTS