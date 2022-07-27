France opens monkeypox vaccinedrome

The vaccinedrome in the Paris region is one of 118 venues able to deliver the vaccine across the country. According to Santé Publique France, the greater Paris region of Île-de-France last week recorded almost half (726) of the country’s confirmed cases of monkeypox.

More than 1,700 cases have now been confirmed – while more than 6,000 people have received a dose of vaccine

“To date more than a hundred vaccination centres are in place,” health minister François Braun told BFMTV this week, adding the authorities have “reacted immediately” to the health risk posed by the disease.

French health authorities recommend vaccination for people in high-risk groups;

Men who have sex with men with multiple sexual partners

Transgender people with multiple sexual partners

Sex workers and people working in places where people go to find sex

Healthcare workers who have been in contact with monkeypox patients

People who have been in close contact with monkeypox patients eg family members or house-mates

As well as opening the vaccinedrome, the French government have also authorised medical students and retired doctors and nurses to administer the vaccine, as was the case during the Covid vaccination drive.

Braun refuted claims that France was unprepared and did not have enough doses of vaccine. “We have the doses, now we need the arms to vaccinate,” he said, adding that medical students would be authorised to administer doses.

He called on patients who have lesions or other symptoms to self-isolate as soon as possible.

“The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also be infected by contact with a patient’s blisters,” Braun said.

“France was one of the first countries to recommend and authorise preventive vaccination,” he told Franceinfo on Thursday.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases in more than 75 countries. Five deaths – all in Africa – have been linked to the virus.

First detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than the eradicated smallpox virus, which it resembles, and an existing smallpox vaccine is being used against it.