Airport chaos: Your rights on lost bags and delayed or cancelled flights in France
This summer has been marred by significant chaos in airports across Europe, with widespread staff shortages and strikes leading to flights being delayed or cancelled while thousands of bags have been lost. Here are your rights if this happens to you.
Published: 27 July 2022 17:35 CEST
The tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Is there really a minimum cash requirement for British visitors to France?
Brexit has ushered in a host of travel changes for Brits coming to France, but is there really a minimum amount of cash you need to enter the country? We look at financial requirements for visitors.
Published: 27 July 2022 12:01 CEST
