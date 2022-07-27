Read news from:
Airport chaos: Your rights on lost bags and delayed or cancelled flights in France

This summer has been marred by significant chaos in airports across Europe, with widespread staff shortages and strikes leading to flights being delayed or cancelled while thousands of bags have been lost. Here are your rights if this happens to you.

Published: 27 July 2022 17:35 CEST
The tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

France has not been excepted from the travel mayhem, with Flightaware ranking Paris’ Charles de Gaulle third among the most disrupted airports this summer, with 42 percent of flights affected in the six weeks from June to mid July. 

The good news is many travellers in France are covered by the strict regulations that the European Union has in place to protect consumers, including those buying plane tickets.

If you have faced issues with your flight, here are your rights and how to get compensation:

In the event your luggage was lost, damaged or delayed

The general advice this summer is to travel with hand baggage only if you can, as many travellers have reported long delays in bags arriving due to a shortage of baggage handling staff.

However if you have checked bags, here’s what to do;

Delayed – You should report delayed baggage (not present when you exit the plane, but delivered later free of charge), immediately to the airline that operated your last flight. You can ask the airline for a refund on any essential items you needed to buy due to the absence of your luggage. Keep the receipt that shows item details. 

Lost – If your baggage has not arrived at its destination within 21 days of the date it should have arrived, it is classed as lost. In this scenario, you are entitled to a refund of the bags and contents.

The French government recommends that those travelling by plane examine their airline ticket to see whether their flight falls under the “Montreal Convention” or the “Warsaw Convention.” If your ticket does not say so, you can ask the airline.

Based on the convention your flight falls under, you either have 14 days (Montreal) to send a written request to your airline with purchase invoices for lost goods, or 21 days, as per the Warsaw Convention.

If you do not have proof of loss, you may be offered compensation by weight.

Damaged – If your baggage has been damaged or destroyed during transport, you can ask the carrier to reimburse you for the cost of your bag and the damaged goods.

To do so, you must either write to the company with as much detail as possible about the damaged goods within 3 days (Warsaw convention) of receiving your bag for the Warsaw Convention or 7 days (Montreal convention).

Unless the damage was caused by an inherent defect in the baggage itself, the airline is considered liable. You have the right to compensation up to approximately €1,300.

Finally, if your airline refuses to compensate you or does not respond within at least two months, then you can get in touch with a Tourism and Travel Mediator via this online form

In the event your flight was delayed or cancelled

First things first: you must figure out if your is trip covered by the EU legislation, then figure out if the delay or cancellation is due to ‘extraordinary circumstances.’

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

Additionally, the EU rights apply only if you have not already received benefits (including compensation, re-routing, and assistance from the airline) for this journey under the law of a non-EU country.

If your flight is from the UK or US to France then it must be operated by an EU airline to be entitled to these rights.

Cancelled – In case of cancellation, you must check to see whether you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date.

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

If you were informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before the scheduled departure date, you also have a right to compensation, except if the cancellation was due to “extraordinary circumstances.”

Delayed – If your flight was delayed, your rights will depend on the duration of the delay and distance of the flight. 

If an airline expects that your flight will be delayed beyond the scheduled departure time, you are entitled to meals and refreshments in proportion to the waiting time. It starts at two hours for shorter flights (distance of 1,500 km or less), three hours or more for longer flights and a delay of four hours for all other flights. 

If you arrived at your final destination with a delay of more than three hours, you are entitled to compensation unless the delay was due to extraordinary circumstances.

For a full explanation of the EU rights and how to make a claim, click HERE.

Is there really a minimum cash requirement for British visitors to France?

Brexit has ushered in a host of travel changes for Brits coming to France, but is there really a minimum amount of cash you need to enter the country? We look at financial requirements for visitors.

Published: 27 July 2022 12:01 CEST
UK media have recently been reporting a ‘new’ announcement from Spanish authorities about a minimum amount of money needed for British tourists – but in fact this has always been the case for non-EU citizens and applies equally to France.

Who does this affect?

This is for tourists, visitors and second-home owners – people who do not live in France and do not have either a residency card (carte de séjour) or a visa.

If you enter with a carte de séjour or visa you will not be asked to provide proof of financial means (although you may need to provide them during the visa/residency application process).

If you are a visitor with an EU passport (eg French or Irish) this does not apply to you. 

What can French border guards ask you?

Non-EU citizens entering France can be asked to provide a range of documents, in addition to a valid passport:

  • Proof of accommodation – either a booking for a hotel/gite/Airbnb if you are a tourist, proof of your address if you are a second-home owner or an attestation d’acceuil if you are staying with friends or family – full details on the attestation d’acceuil here;
  • A return or round-trip ticket (or proof of onward travel if you do not plan to return to your home country at the end of your stay in France);
  • Documents proving your purpose of entry;
  • Proof that you have the financial means to support yourself while in France.

This doesn’t mean that every non-EU citizen entering France is asked for all these documents – far from it in fact – but French police are entitled to ask and if you are unable or unwilling to provide these documents you can be refused entry to the country.

How much money do you need?

There is a sliding scale for how much money you need to prove you can support yourself financially while in France:

  • If you are staying in a hotel, gite, Airbnb, campsite or similar you need €65 for each day of your stay – so for example €650 for a 10-day stay;
  • If you are staying with friends or family (and have the attestation d’acceuil) you need €32.50 for each day of your stay;
  • If you do not have accommodation booked for your entire stay, or are staying with friends and family and do not have the attestation d’acceuil, you need €120 a day.

How do you prove it?

The EU states that proof of means that will be accepted are; cash, travellers cheques, bank statements for the last three months showing the balance of your account at the required level or credit cards (debit cards are not accepted).

Showing a current online bank statement is not considered sufficient.

Come on, are they really going to check all British tourists?

It’s pretty unlikely. As mentioned, this has always been the rule for non-EU citizens arriving in France – the only change is that since Brexit it now applies to Britons too.

But anecdotal evidence from American, Canadian and Australian tourists entering France suggests that financial checks are rare, although it’s not unusual to be asked about the purpose of your visit or for proof of where you are staying.

Anecdotal evidence from other non-EU citizens suggests that, unfortunately, racial profiling does happen, so people of colour are more likely to be asked extra questions at the border.

But random checks could take place, and French border guards are entirely within their rights to refuse you entry if you are unable to supply the required proof.

So this is Brexit-related?

Yes. This is the rule for non-EU citizens and applies in all EU countries (although each country sets their own level of financial requirements) – since the UK left the EU it now applies to Brits entering EU Member States, too.

This is one just one many extra travel requirements for Brits entering France since Brexit, including passport-stamping, new rules for pets and restrictions on the items that can be brought in.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit

