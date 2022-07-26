QUIZ: How many of these French icons can you identify?

The slogan was released alongside a video promising the Olympics and Paralympics would be “faster”, “higher” and “stronger” — as well as “more inclusive, more fraternal, more beautiful.”

It is “an invitation to the entire world to come to experience new emotions, together. Our games are a promise of unprecedented experiences and powerful feelings,” the organisers said.

Une invitation lancée au monde entier, à venir vivre ensemble des émotions nouvelles ! Vous êtes à 1'30 min de découvrir le slogan de nos Jeux Olympiques ET Paralympiques #EnRoutePourParis2024 pic.twitter.com/t8Fzn41dgU — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 25, 2022

A total of 13 million tickets will be sold for the two events, with nearly half of tickets reserved for the public set to be sold at less than €50.

Outside the opening and closing ceremonies, prices for events will range from €24 to a maximum of €950, organisers said in a press statement.

MAP Where Paris Olympic events will be held

Fans are invited to enter a draw for tickets from December. Packages comprising tickets for three separate events will be available from €72 and will go on sale from February.

President Emmanuel Macron also told sports newspaper L’Equipe: “The state will buy 400,000 tickets which it will distribute to young people and schoolchildren, especially those under 16.”

On Monday, Macron gathered senior ministers to discuss growing concerns about costs and security for the mega-event.

France’s top audit body, the Cour des Comptes, warned in a recent report that it was “imperative” to ramp up preparations for the “considerable” security challenge of the games.

It suggested scaling down the ambitious opening ceremony, which is set to take place on the River Seine and feature an armada of 200 boats and some 600,000 spectators.

An Elysee official said a “dialogue had now started” with the International Olympic Committee over where savings can be made.

“I reaffirmed a simple principle: there will be no Olympics tax. The Games must finance the Games,” Macron insisted in his L’Equipe interview.