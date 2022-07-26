For members
FRENCH HISTORY
QUIZ: How many of these French icons can you identify?
Think you know your French history, culture, symbolism and famous faces? Take our quiz to find out.
Published: 26 July 2022 13:36 CEST
PARIS
Paris Olympics ticket sales to begin in December, prices from €24
Organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics have unveiled "Games Wide Open" as their official slogan, and announced prices for tickets which fans can start to apply for from December.
Published: 26 July 2022 09:01 CEST
