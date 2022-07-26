Read news from:
French government votes to allow return of Covid tests at border

The French parliament has passed the controversial health bill which updates France's emergency provisions for Covid - and allows the return of negative Covid tests for all travellers at the border, if the health situation requires.

Published: 26 July 2022 09:56 CEST
The Loi sanitaire was eventually approved by the Assemblée nationale on Monday after several variations and amendments added on its passage through the Assemblée and the Senate. It now needs a final vote in the Senate on Tuesday before it can become law. 

The bill replaces the State of Health Emergency that has been in place since March 2020 and puts in place provision for government actions should the health situation deteriorate or a dangerous new variant of Covid emerge.

The original text had a provision for the return of the health pass at the border, but this has now been scrapped and instead the government has the right to make a negative Covid test a condition of entry for all travellers.

At present negative tests are required only for unvaccinated travellers, and the new test requirement would only be put into force if a dangerous new variant emerges.

The government will be able to implement the testing rule by decree for two months, but a further parliamentary debate would be required to extend it beyond that.

From August 1st the State of Health Emergency will be formally repealed, which means that the government no longer has the power to introduce major limits on personal freedom such as lockdowns or curfews without first having a debate in parliament.

The bill also allows for an extension of data collection required for the SI-DEP epidemic monitoring tools such as the contact tracing app Tous Anti Covid until June 30th, 2023 and Contact Covid until January 31st, 2023. 

The most controversial measure in the bill was the reinstatement of healthcare workers who were suspended for being unvaccinated – this actually only involves a couple of hundred people but medical unions and the medical regulator Haut Autorité de Santé (HAS) have both been against it.

However the bill allows for the eventual lifting of the requirement for Covid vaccination for healthcare workers, when the HAS judges it is no longer necessary and once the requirement is lifted, the suspended healthcare workers will be reinstated “immediately”.

The bill was approved on Monday evening with 184 votes to 149, the result of a joint committee that was able to harmonise the versions of the Assembly and the Senate.

The final vote will be held in the Senate on Tuesday, where it is expected to pass. 

French prosecutors open probe into Russian oligarchs

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the assets owned by Russian oligarchs, a legal source said on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 17:22 CEST
The probe is expected to look into possible money laundering and corruption.

The investigation, first reported by the Parisien newspaper, comes after anti-graft group Transparency International filed a legal complaint against oligarchs in France in May.

France has frozen Russian-owned assets worth billions of euros since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, including luxury yachts, ski chalets and property.

The country’s Mediterranean coast, high-end ski resorts and Parisian real estate market have long been favoured destinations for Russian cash for investment and leisure.

“The ambitions of the sanctions regime against Russia and the first asset seizures are running into difficulties in identifying the assets owned by sanctioned individuals,” Transparency International France said in a statement last month.

“In France, as elsewhere, the hunt for goods owned by oligarchs and others close to the Russian regime is at a standstill,” it added as it filed its legal case.

The French government has said it faces serious difficulties in identifying and seizing assets that are often owned by overseas shell companies.

Transparency International said it had “drawn up an inventory of real estate assets in France of several oligarchs and people close to the Russian regime”.

It said it possessed evidence of how the money used to pay for them came from illicit sources.

European Union countries have frozen assets worth €13.8 billion linked to sanctioned Russian and Belarusian individuals, according to figures from July 12.

The EU has so far adopted six sanction packages against Russia, including a ban on most Russian oil imports that was approved in early June.

The French probe will be led by specialised investigators at the Central Office for the Repression of Major Financial Crime, part of the National Financial Prosecutors’ Office.

