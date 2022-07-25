Read news from:
Water restrictions imposed in France as country battles drought

Almost all of France is now on drought alert, with restrictions on water usage as the country battles an exceptionally dry summer.

Published: 25 July 2022 12:05 CEST
The bed of the Doubs river in eastern France, which has dried up (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

After record breaking heatwaves and forest fires across the country, most of France is now on drought alert.

Drought is impacting almost the entirety of the country from east to west. Of the 96 French mainland départements, 86 are currently on some level of drought alert, meaning there are restrictions on water usage in place. 

There are four levels of alert, beginning with least to most severe: vigilance, alert (yellow), heightened alert (orange), and crisis (red). 

Currently 28 départements are listed as in ‘crisis’ – the highest level of alert, with the regions of Centre-Val de Loire and Pays de la Loire appearing to be most severely impacted, as shown in the map below.

Screenshot of map showing water restriction orders as of July 25, 2022. (PROPLUVIA)

Even Brittany, a region that is not typically known for drought or hot temperatures, is seeing much of the region under at least the  ‘alert’ or ‘heightened alert’ designation.

The east of the country is also heavily impacted, particularly mountainous areas in Isère. 

A considerable part of France is on alert and heightened alert status, meaning water use is carefully controlled. Départements with yellow (alert) status must reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by up to 50 percent (or simply prohibit withdrawals up to three days per week).

‘Yellow’ level water restrictions do not only impact farmers – washing your car or watering your garden during the hottest hours of the day is forbidden under this alert, with some water activities also being restricted. 

For those in orange départements, there are stronger limitations for watering gardens, green spaces, golf courses, and washing cars. In this scenario, farmers must reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by at least 50 percent or more. 

At crisis (red) level, all non-priority water withdrawals are halted – only water usage for health and hydration purposes are authorised. 

Drought impacts everything from agriculture to tourism to even electricity production and the ability to cool nuclear reactors that power France.

Thus far, towns have seen their taps run dry and farmers worry about their animals, as creeks that once hydrated their livestock shrivel up. Tourists are also seeing the impacts of drought, particularly those in Charente-Maritime which has has banned outdoor beach showers to conserve water.

For farmers, there is also serious concern about this year’s harvest. “The vines have started to wither, the grapes are no longer growing and the vines are completely blocked. If it doesn’t rain, we’re going to lose a lot of harvest,” explained winegrower the winegrower Cédric Chiapello to RTL. “With the heat wave and the drought falling at the same time, I think that this will also delay the harvest.”

In order to cope with drought this summer in France, water agencies could spend up to an additional €100 million to help agricultural sectors adapt.

Experts once again blame the climate crisis. “The drought this year is clearly remarkable,” said Florence Habets, hydroclimatologist and director of research at the CNRS to French daily Le Parisien. Soil moisture is at its lowest level in 60 years.

The maps below show continued risk of drought across France from this point onward until the end of the summer, indicating much of the country will likely continue to be impacted. 

There are some points of particular concern, such as the Serre-Ponçon lake, which is the largest water reservoir in the country. It is located at the crossroads of the Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence départements, and its water levels have not been this low since its construction was completed in 1961. Currently, it is at six metres below optimal level.

Meanwhile, the National Federation of Fishing in France has launched a campaign to warn about the dangerous and continuous decline in river levels, which it believes is responsible for the disappearance of many species. “There has never been so much dryness in the rivers,” said Loïc Obled, the deputy director general of the French Office of Biodiversity to Le Parisien.

ENVIRONMENT

France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

Air-conditioned shops in France will be ordered to keep their doors closed or risk being fined, a minister said Sunday announcing an upcoming rule to combat energy wastage.

Published: 24 July 2022 18:45 CEST
France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

Leaving the doors open when the air conditioning is on leads to “20 percent more consumption and… it’s absurd,” French Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

The minister said there were also plans to restrict the use of illuminated signs.

“In the coming days, I will issue two decrees: the first will widen the ban on illuminated advertising, whatever the size of the city, between 1am and 6am”, with the exception of airports and stations, Pannier-Runacher told the
Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“The second will ban shops from having their doors open while the air conditioning and heating are working”.

Some cities in France — which like other parts of Europe has been gripped by a heatwave recently — passed municipal by-laws in July, imposing fines for offending air-conditioned shops.

The government now plans to extend this to the whole country, with a fine of up to 750 euros ($766) — but will emphasise the education of shopkeepers in the first instance.

