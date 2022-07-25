Read news from:
Prosecutors report that three recent French wildfires were arson

Two forest fires that broke out in northwest France last week were caused by arson, prosecutors said Monday, taking to three the total of deliberately started blazes in recent weeks.

Published: 25 July 2022 14:44 CEST
A burnt vehicle in the forest ravaged by a wildfire near Pyla sur Mer in Gironde, southwestern France. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

The two fires in normally wet and blustery northwest Brittany came during a fierce heatwave that has scorched Europe over the last fortnight.

They are “without doubt of human origin”, local prosecutor Carine Halley said, adding that experts had identified the starting points.

The Brittany fires were relatively small compared with two others further south that have destroyed more than 20,000 hectaresof
tinder-dry woodland in the Gironde region around Bordeaux.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by planes and helicopters have been battling the flames in Gironde since July 12. A total of  36,000 people were evacuated from their homes and camp sites in the area.

The biggest one — inland around the village of Landiras — has been finally contained, senior local official Fabienne Buccio announced on Monday.

“The fire is still not out,” she stressed, but was no longer spreading.

It too is being treated as arson, prosecutors said last week, but a 39-year-old suspect has been released for lack of evidence.

“To extinguish it altogether it could take several weeks and will depend on the weather,” top regional fireman Marc Vermeulen told reporters.

Twenty-five firefighters have been lightly injured but no-one has been killed in the operations against both fires in Gironde, which Buccio hailed as a “positive” result.

Five houses, a restaurant and a nightclub were destroyed, along with five camp sites.

But 2,800 buildings that were “directly exposed” to the fires escaped unharmed, she said.

Huge areas of forest have been lost around the popular Dune du Pilat on the Atlantic coast, Europe’s highest sand dune, which is normally teaming with tourists in the summer months.

It is believed to have been started accidentally by a spark from a vehicle.

Apocalyptic images of the fires last week as many areas reported record temperatures of over 40C led to renewed debate in France about climate change.

Experts say that human-induced global heating will lead to increased risks of heatwaves, drought and forest fires.

WEATHER

Water restrictions imposed in France as country battles drought

Almost all of France is now on drought alert, with restrictions on water usage as the country battles an exceptionally dry summer.

Published: 25 July 2022 12:05 CEST
After record breaking heatwaves and forest fires across the country, most of France is now on drought alert.

Drought is impacting almost the entirety of the country from east to west. Of the 96 French mainland départements, 86 are currently on some level of drought alert, meaning there are restrictions on water usage in place. 

There are four levels of alert, beginning with least to most severe: vigilance, alert (yellow), heightened alert (orange), and crisis (red). 

Currently 28 départements are listed as in ‘crisis’ – the highest level of alert, with the regions of Centre-Val de Loire and Pays de la Loire appearing to be most severely impacted, as shown in the map below.

Screenshot of map showing water restriction orders as of July 25, 2022. (PROPLUVIA)

Even Brittany, a region that is not typically known for drought or hot temperatures, is seeing much of the region under at least the  ‘alert’ or ‘heightened alert’ designation.

The east of the country is also heavily impacted, particularly mountainous areas in Isère. 

A considerable part of France is on alert and heightened alert status, meaning water use is carefully controlled. Départements with yellow (alert) status must reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by up to 50 percent (or simply prohibit withdrawals up to three days per week).

‘Yellow’ level water restrictions do not only impact farmers – washing your car or watering your garden during the hottest hours of the day is forbidden under this alert, with some water activities also being restricted. 

For those in orange départements, there are stronger limitations for watering gardens, green spaces, golf courses, and washing cars. In this scenario, farmers must reduce water usage for agricultural purposes by at least 50 percent or more. 

At crisis (red) level, all non-priority water withdrawals are halted – only water usage for health and hydration purposes are authorised. 

Drought impacts everything from agriculture to tourism to even electricity production and the ability to cool nuclear reactors that power France.

Thus far, towns have seen their taps run dry and farmers worry about their animals, as creeks that once hydrated their livestock shrivel up. Tourists are also seeing the impacts of drought, particularly those in Charente-Maritime which has has banned outdoor beach showers to conserve water.

For farmers, there is also serious concern about this year’s harvest. “The vines have started to wither, the grapes are no longer growing and the vines are completely blocked. If it doesn’t rain, we’re going to lose a lot of harvest,” explained winegrower the winegrower Cédric Chiapello to RTL. “With the heat wave and the drought falling at the same time, I think that this will also delay the harvest.”

In order to cope with drought this summer in France, water agencies could spend up to an additional €100 million to help agricultural sectors adapt.

Experts once again blame the climate crisis. “The drought this year is clearly remarkable,” said Florence Habets, hydroclimatologist and director of research at the CNRS to French daily Le Parisien. Soil moisture is at its lowest level in 60 years.

The maps below show continued risk of drought across France from this point onward until the end of the summer, indicating much of the country will likely continue to be impacted. 

There are some points of particular concern, such as the Serre-Ponçon lake, which is the largest water reservoir in the country. It is located at the crossroads of the Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence départements, and its water levels have not been this low since its construction was completed in 1961. Currently, it is at six metres below optimal level.

Meanwhile, the National Federation of Fishing in France has launched a campaign to warn about the dangerous and continuous decline in river levels, which it believes is responsible for the disappearance of many species. “There has never been so much dryness in the rivers,” said Loïc Obled, the deputy director general of the French Office of Biodiversity to Le Parisien.

