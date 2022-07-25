Read news from:
PARIS

Macron confronts concerns over Paris 2024 Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday gathered senior ministers to tackle issues shadowing preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, almost two years to the day before the sporting extravaganza opens.

A model for the new Olympics Aquatics Centre. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

The Olympics should be a centrepiece of the freshly re-elected Macron’s second term, projecting an image of a France comfortable in its modern identity but open to the world.

But with two years to go to the opening ceremony on July 26th, 2024, concerns are growing not just over costs but also security preparations.

France’s reputation as a reliable host of sporting events took a major battering over the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28 that critics blamed on heavy-handed policing. Subsequent matches at the Stade have passed off without incident.

A particular subject of anxiety is the ambitious vision of an opening ceremony which will not take place as is customary in the athletics stadium but as a flotilla down the River Seine.

The meeting at the Elysée Palace included key ministers such as Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera as well as the head of the Paris organising committee, the three-time Olympic slalom canoe champion Tony Estanguet.

Macron will after the meeting also speak to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, the Elysée said.

It is a chance for the ministers “to take note of where there are weaknesses”, said a French presidential official who asked not to be named.

“The idea is to be aware of the calendar and the next stages.”

Not invited were Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Paris region boss Valerie Pecresse, who were both unsuccessful candidates in the April presidential election and who on Friday issued a joint statement complaining about being excluded.

The Olympics organising committee COJO has a budget of €4 billion, as does its partner organisation SOLIDEO, which is charged with building the peripheral infrastructure.

But rising inflation means economies have to be made and so far, insufficient sponsors have been found to plug the gaps.

“Everything is very tight concerning the budget,” said a source close to the issue who asked not to be named, saying the extent of the challenge would be clear in the autumn.

Security is a particular headache, especially as the vision of the Games is to hold many events in the centre of Paris. This includes events around the Eiffel Tower and the central Place de la Concorde.

In addition to the French security forces, over 20,000 private security agents need to be hired to ensure the Games can proceed.

France’s top audit body, the Cour des Comptes, has warned in a report that it is “imperative” to accelerate preparations to deal with the “considerable” security challenge.

“A more precise definition of security needs is becoming urgent,” said the report, the initial version of a study that will be published later this year. It was first revealed by the Canard Enchaine weekly and then seen by AFP.

The report also suggests scaling down the opening ceremony, which is set to have an armada of 200 boats and some 600,000 spectators.

The Le Monde daily said the prospect of the river opening ceremony — with spectators packed on the banks of the Seine — was giving the organisers “cold sweats”.

Some 10 million spectators are expected overall but projects to improve Paris’ sometimes ramshackle transport infrastructure, notably with two new metro lines, will not be ready when the Games begin.

The Games will pose a unique challenge. The showcase athletics and swimming events are due to be held in Seine-Saint-Denis north of Paris, one of the lowest-income areas in France, and a cluster of events in the centre of the capital.

Sailing events will take place at the other end of the country in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, while the surfing will be in the Pacific territory of French Polynesia, on the other side of the world.

Paris Olympics face tough hurdles with two years to go

As he left the Tokyo Olympics last August, Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, told AFP he was "prepared to run a marathon at 100-metre speed."

The stopwatch is ticking, and with two years to go before the Games open on July 26, 2024, it has become a 100m with hurdles.

Security is one big headache, but here AFP Sport looks at three other serious issues facing the Paris Olympic Organising Committee (COJO) and the French government.

Budget: higher & higher

Controlling the budget, as so often with the Olympics, was proving a battle even before Covid-19 and the recent surge in inflation.

In September 2020, organisers, blaming the pandemic, announced €400 million in cuts from a budget then estimated at €3.8 billion.

Now the problem with expenditure is inflation.

On the income side, ticket sales do not start until December and COJO has not yet filled all its last major sponsorship slots, although organisers hope French luxury goods titan LVMH will sign up.

“They are very tense in terms of the budget,” a source close to the matter told AFP.

Last summer, the company set up to oversee the construction of Olympic venues and other permanent infrastructure, including bridges and motorways – the Societe de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques (Solideo) – upped its budget estimate to €4 billion.

Of that, €1.55 billion comes from the public purse.

After worrying about supply chain issues earlier this year, inflation is now the issue for Solideo.

Its position is that someone is going to have to foot the extra costs.

In all probability that will be the French state which has provided the financial guarantees. But in tough times, overspending risks squandering public support for the Games. 

Transport: slower & slower

One reason for staging the Olympics is to attract visitors.

For Paris, already one of the most popular tourist cities in the world, managing the hoped-for 10 million spectators, domestic and foreign, could prove a strain.

Two metro lines planned to link Olympic sites to the centre of Paris will not be finished in time, but organisers and the state say they have taken that into account.

Attention focussed on public transport after strikes and bottlenecks contributed to the chaos which marred this year’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, which will host the Olympics athletics.

A report on transport, which will include lessons from that deeply embarrassing experience, is to be submitted to the French prime minister in the autumn.

France is also struggling with a shortage of bus drivers which could cause problems when COJO charters the fleet of coaches and buses that every Games needs.

The Paralympic Games are drawing attention to the poor access on much French transport and many buildings although organisers say a lot of progress is being made.

Doping: later & later

Several sources in the anti-doping world told AFP that the COJO was “very late” in starting to set up its anti-doping organisation, so much so that “the IOC is worried”.

While the International Testing Agency (ITA) will take charge during the Games, it is up to the COJO to plan the logistics so that it can intervene and work properly.

