Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

France is ‘more tolerant than ever’, study into racism finds

Many political headlines from France in recent months have been about the rise of the far-right, but the latest annual survey into attitudes towards race has found that ordinary French people are more tolerant than ever.

Published: 25 July 2022 12:20 CEST
France is 'more tolerant than ever', study into racism finds
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Racism = Death" during a "Suburbs Pride" event near Paris. (Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

An estimated 1.2 million people a year are victims of a racist attack in France, but there are less than 1,000 convictions annually for racially motivated crimes, a report has revealed.

“We can see that the institutions are failing to take account of real crime,” Magali Lafourcade, Secretary General of the Commission nationale consultative des droits de l’Homme (CNCDH), which published the annual study, said.

Moreover, researchers found that only a small proportion of victims file complaints, for a variety of reasons, notably shame, fear of reprisals, or distrust in the police. 

It is a vicious circle that Lafourcade hopes to combat: “If there are many complaints, many criminal proceedings and many convictions, we can hope that the phenomenon will decrease.”

Despite those figures, France as a nation is more tolerant than ever, the study found.

Since 2008, the CNCDH has been calculating society’s tolerance towards minorities, using a “tolerance index”. In 2022, France scored 68 points on a scale of 100, its highest rating – indicating that racist behaviours and opinions are less tolerated.

“Tolerance has never been so high in our country,” Lafourcade said.

But, the report found that not all ethnic minority groups in France are treated equally. A total 38 percent of French people still consider Islam to be “a threat to France’s identity” – a figure down from 44.7 percent in 2019.

The Roma community is the least tolerated minority group in France, with 45 percent of French people (down from 48.2 percent in 2019) convinced many in the Roma community live off the proceeds of crime. 

The CNCDH has drawn up a list of 12 priority recommendations to reduce racial discrimination in France, advocating education as its main weapon in the ongoing fight against racism.

Measures include better training for school staff and education for digital citizenship, which is seen as “an essential element in the fight against online hate”.

The Commission also recommends human and financial investment by the government and a commitment to “change the way people look at and practice their lives in relation to Roma populations”, and increasing the use of online complaint mechanisms.

The CNCDH has published a report on racism and racial tolerance in France every year since 2008. Its in-depth 2022 study is available as a pdf here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN FRANCE

Language tests, retirement and pets: 6 essential articles for life in France

How to find affordable French classes, save energy and money, protect your property from wildfires - here are our 6 essential articles for living in France.

Published: 24 July 2022 10:07 CEST
Language tests, retirement and pets: 6 essential articles for life in France

You may have read recently that France is considering making language tests compulsory for all those requesting a residence permit. It’s a prospect that some Local readers are finding unnerving

Language classes can be expensive so if you’re seeking to learn French or just improve your language skills, here are some of the free or affordable classes on offer.

How to find affordable language classes in France

You may also have heard that there’s an energy and cost-of-living crisis on, and the French government has urged people to make a little extra effort to save energy – including by cutting wifi routers when on holiday and lowering the air-con – as it prepares a plan to cut the entire country’s energy use by 10 percent.

It will also save people money… Here’s what we know so far about the plan.

Lower the air-con, cut the wifi and turn off the lights, France urges residents

As France sizzled under a July heatwave, wildfires broke out across the country.

Fires have long been a hazard in the south, but now environmentalists and firefighters are warning that in the years to come they are likely to become more common and affect a wider area. And they could unfortunately become a more regular event – so what steps should you take if you live in France or own property there?

How to protect your French property from wildfires

For all of its current problems, France – it should come as no surprise – is a very decent place to retire.

Some people work here first and then retire, others retire in their home countries and make the move while some second-home owners view their French property as their eventual retirement home. But how does being a pensioner in France compare to other countries?

Pensions, healthcare and cost of living – is France a good country to retire to?

But there are a few things you may want to consider before you take the plunge and move lock, stock and barrel to France…

10 things to think about before moving to France

Let’s segue to animals. There’s a practical side to puppy love in France.

From the certificates you need to sign, to the microchips you need to insert and the documents you need to travel there’s much more to owning a dog than loving them, feeding them and taking them for a walk.

What you need to know about owning a dog in France

SHOW COMMENTS