ANALYSIS: Will UK-France travel be a nightmare all summer?

The long queues and chaotic scenes at UK Channel crossing points over the weekend were caused by a mixture of specific circumstances and long-term problems - so what can we expect of travel between the UK and France for the rest of the summer?

Published: 25 July 2022 10:54 CEST
ANALYSIS: Will UK-France travel be a nightmare all summer?
Passengers leaving Dover over the weekend endured long queues. Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

Holidaymakers at Dover were stuck in six-hour queues on Friday, and the chaos continued over the weekend with long waits at the Channel Tunnel terminal at Folkestone – but was this just a freak accident or the sign of things to come?

And what can we expect from the port of Calais when those British holidaymakers return home?

Some of the causes of the travel chaos were specific, primarily the number of passengers – the weekend represented the peak ‘getaway’ weekend after schools in England and Wales broke up for summer and was therefore always likely to be exceptionally busy. While passenger numbers are expected to remain high over the summer as people take advantage of their first foreign holiday since 2019, they probably won’t be quite as high as the first weekend of the school holidays.

Other factors in the chaos included serious crashes on the motorways leading to the port, and a transport issue that meant that some of the French passport-checking team were an hour late to work on Friday.

However some of the underlying factors are structural, which means that problems – albeit hopefully at a lesser scale than seen on Friday – could continue over the summer.

Brexit checks

Since the end of the Brexit transition period, the UK-France border is now an external EU border, which means that passport checks are a lot more rigorous than they used to be – and it’s important to point out that this isn’t a French decision, it’s the protocol for all arrivals into the EU from non-EU countries.

People who travelled pre-Brexit will remember that passport checks by French border officials were usually a fairly cursory affair, a quick glance at a passport if that.

However these days officials must check each passport for EU entry and exit stamps and stamp most UK passports – with the exception of carte de séjour or visa holders or those with a diplomatic passport. The reason for this is to keep track of the 90-day limit for non-EU visitors.

Covid restrictions in place last summer and at Christmas mean this is the first time that post-Brexit checks and a full capacity of passengers have coincided.

Travel expert Simon Calder, of UK newspaper The Independent, estimates that each passport checks for a family of four now take 90 seconds – while that doesn’t sound like a lot, if you have 10,000 cars (many with multiple occupants) at the port each day, it quickly adds up.

There are also extra paperwork checks for pets, since the EU Pet Passport is no longer valid for UK residents, and sporadic checks on goods being brought into the EU such as food, furniture or DIY equipment.  

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

Le Touquet agreement

But while these type of checks take place at all EU external borders, there’s an extra issue at UK ports – the Le Touquet agreement.

This is a bilateral agreement between France and the UK which means that French officials check passports in the UK and UK officials check passports in France. This agreement, dating from 2003, was put in place in an attempt to deal with the cross-Channel migrant crossings by having UK officials doing security checks in France before people can board transport to the UK – but the flip side of the agreement is that French officials are also based in the UK.

This means that when boarding a ferry or the Channel Tunnel, passengers go through two sets of passport control, British and French, which means that any issue – technical problems, computer failure, staff shortages – at one border has an instant knock-on effect on the other.

Dover and Folkestone capacity

There are of course multiple exit points from the UK, but the two that get by far the greatest passenger numbers are the ferry port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel terminal at Folkestone – and both carry passengers and freight to France.

Both sites were built in a pre-Brexit era when checks were minimal and are now struggling to adapt.

UK media reported that the port of Dover requested £33 million from the UK government to update its facilities, but received only a fraction of that. This means that there is limited space for French officials to perform passport checks.

France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna and the MP for the Calais area Pierre-Henri Dumont both flagged up port capacity as a major underlying issue.

Lord Peter Ricketts, the UK’s former Ambassador to France, told The Guardian newspaper: “The shortage of French border force officials is a short-term, tactical problem. The long-term, serious issue is that this is the first time we’ve seen the full pressure on the border after Brexit. Even if it was a full complement of the French border force there would still be massive delays, because Dover port can’t cope with the volume.

“The underlying reality is that no matter how many they have, given the size of the port, given the fact that the government failed to invest in expanding the facilities, it is going to be like this – this will be the new normal.”

Freight

As mentioned, both Dover and Folkestone carry freight traffic as well as passengers, and although the entry and processing area to both ports is completely separate for the two types of traffic, problems with one can have knock-on effects for the other.

Lorries exiting the UK now face a huge amount of extra paperwork and ever since the end of the Brexit transition period there have been issues dealing with this.

In Kent ‘Operation Brock’ is put into place at peak times – this involves lorries destined for the Channel Tunnel queuing in the inside lanes of the M20 motorway, and frequently these queues can be seen stretching for miles. When the motorway is very busy with other traffic, the loss of inside lanes can slow it to a standstill – and this is what happened on Sunday with holidaymakers waiting for hours in static motorway traffic.

The lorry issue has been ongoing ever since the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021, and seems unlikely to be solved quickly.

Covid checks 

In addition to passport checks, the additional check in place this summer is Covid-related – although the UK has ended all Covid restrictions, France still requires all arrivals to be either fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative for Covid, with checks done before boarding.

These checks are usually performed on a random basis, but appear to have been stepped up from the start of July, as France experiences a seventh wave of cases.

Calais

The tens of thousands of people who left the UK over the past few days will mostly be returning, so can we expect a repeat of the chaos at Calais?

British officials based in Calais do the UK passport checks, but Brits returning to the UK after a holiday don’t need their passports stamped, so the process should be slightly quicker.

Calais port has seen quite extensive remodelling to deal with the effects of Brexit, with a €20 million investment in new systems, expanded processing areas and more staff – mostly aimed at dealing with freight traffic.

As with Dover, however, this summer will be the first time the French post-Brexit system has been tested with a full capacity of passengers, so it remains to be seen whether it will cope.

Eurostar or flying

If you’re trying to avoid Channel ports, the alternatives for travel to France are taking the Eurostar from London to Paris or flying. Unfortunately, both of these travel methods have seen their own problems, with long queues at Eurostar stations (related to Brexit checks and staff shortages) and chaotic scenes at UK airports related to staff shortages.

Extra EU checks

The EU is planning a major overhaul of its external borders which will require travellers from the UK to undergo extra passport screenings and tourists to get a €7 visa.

These will add another layer of checks at the border, but the EU has delayed the introduction until at least September – after peak holiday season – and it’s possible that they could be delayed again or phased in over a period of months.

TRAVEL NEWS

Are the French really to blame for Dover travel chaos?

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss laid the blame squarely on Paris as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays trying to reach Europe via the English Channel port of Dover, but unions, port officials and the French authorities blamed Brexit.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:47 CEST
Updated: 24 July 2022 16:24 CEST
Are the French really to blame for Dover travel chaos?

Truss told her French counterpart Catherine Colonna that “the French authorities have not put enough people on the border.”

The situation has added to the bad blood between London and Paris in the wake of Brexit, scotching hopes of a reset after Boris Johnson said earlier this month he was stepping down as premier.

“We need to see action from them (the French) to resolve the terrible situation which travellers, including families, are facing,” said Truss, who is currently fighting to succeed Johnson as prime minister.

But Paris has rejected claims that the gridlock was caused by under-staffing and Colonna in her tweet took a more sanguine view of their conversation, describing the talks as “good” and welcoming the “cooperation”
to reduce the delays.

Colonna also underlined the “need to improve facilities at the Port of Dover.”

Tweeting the front page of Britain’s right-wing Daily Telegraph which had the headline “Truss tells France to fix holiday chaos”, France’s Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the French authorities were “mobilised” to ease
movement.

But in a jab at London, the former Europe minister added: “France is not responsible for Brexit”.

A 2020 report by the Financial Times has also been doing the rounds this weekend. In it, it states the UK government turned down a £33-million (39-million-euro, $40-million) bid for upgrades at the port, including new passport control booths.

On Friday the port of Dover declared a critical incident and warned passengers to allow at least six hours to clear travel checks and board a ferry.

READ ALSO: Travellers from UK to France hit by more long delays on Saturday

A spokesman for the port said: “Despite the Port of Dover… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate.”

French officials, however, said that although technical problems on the Channel Tunnel meant that some of their agents were an hour late to work, the smooth running of the port was a joint responsibility between British and French authorities and the shipping companies.

So what was to blame?

Brexit

We hate to be bad sports and bring this up . . . but Brexit is having an impact on travel from the UK to France.

The Brexit transition period ended in January 2021, and since then most Brits coming into France must have their passports stamped on entry, while any pets travelling also have new paperwork requirements, namely the Animal Health Certificate.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

EU import rules mean that items including foodstuffs and DIY implements being brought into France may be subject to extra checks, although these are generally done on an ad hoc basis.

Although the new regime has been in place for some time, the pandemic means that passenger numbers have been unusually low since January 2021 – this summer is the first time that peak passenger numbers and post-Brexit rules have combined.

Longer than usual waits have also been reported on several other travel routes as the summer begins.

British media reported that the UK government rejected a proposal to expand the area for French border checks at Dover, while Pierre-Henri Dumont, the French MP whose constituency includes the port of Calais, said that the UK government had rejected “a few months ago” a proposal to double the number of French passport control booths at Dover.

In an interview with the BBC, he also predicted it would happen again.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister initially blamed a lack of French border agency staff for the logjam which saw some holidaymakers wait six hours or longer to catch their ferries.

But he conceded there were now “increased transaction times” post-Brexit. The port was confident of handling the demand at peak periods, he added.

And Lucy Moreton, from the ISU union that represents borders, immigration and customs staff, said the tailbacks were a “reasonably predictable” result of Brexit.

“This is the time that it’s chosen to bite,” she told the BBC.

Covid checks 

Speaking of the pandemic, France still requires that passengers must be either fully vaccinated, or have a negative Covid test in order to enter the country.

Passengers can show either a QR code on their health app (either the French Tous Anti Covid or the British NHS app) or a paper certificate at the border.

Checking of the health pass for passengers from the UK has been varied, but many passengers have reported that checks have become more rigorous in the past few weeks, as France battles a seventh wave of cases.

Passenger volumes 

As mentioned before, passenger volumes across Europe are largely either back at pre-pandemic levels or higher, as people enjoy their first foreign holidays in two years.

Dover port chief executive Bannister said some 8,500 vehicles had left the port on Friday, with about 10,000 expected on Saturday.

Summer holidays

This weekend was always likely to be particularly busy since most English and Welsh schools have broken up this week, while Scottish and French schoolchildren are already on holiday, leading to a peak time to travel.

M20 crash 

The M20 motorway that takes passengers to both Folkestone for the Eurotunnel and Dover to the port was closed for a portion of Friday afternoon because of a serious collision, with traffic diverted into the town of Dover, causing further congestion.

The French?

Due to the Le Touquet agreement, all security checks for passengers coming to France take place in the UK – meaning that passengers pass through checkpoints staffed by British officials, and then proceed to the French checkpoints.

Since Brexit, the French checks have involved extra paperwork – as is the case for all external EU borders.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said there had been “weeks of preparation”, much of it with French counterparts, for the beginning of the tourist season.

“Despite all this, French border officers didn’t turn up for work at the passport controls as needed. This has caused massive delays,” she said.

“More French officers are reported to be arriving.”

She also called for more investment in Kent roads and border control facilities and wrote a blistering attack for UK newspaper the Express, in which she said the French owed the UK “a massive apology” for the travel chaos.

Unsurprisingly, French authorities had a very different take.

Georges-François Leclerc, Préfet of the Nord area of France, said that high demand due to the start of the UK school holidays had been anticipated with extra staffing levels, but that a technical incident in the Channel Tunnel meant that border agents travelling from France to work in Dover were one hour late on Friday morning.

He added that all agents were at their posts by 9.45 am, saying: “At this time, the traffic difficulties in the Channel Tunnel had been resolved, but a very congested road traffic was still observed in British territory, with slowdowns spread over several kilometres.”

He said that “the fluidity of flows at the port of Dover is the joint responsibility of a set of actors, including shipping companies, the port of Dover and the British authorities.”

Leclerc said France had “done its job” by increasing its border staff in Dover from 120 to 200.

“Who would have thought that because the French reinforcements were an hour late that it would derail the whole system?” he added.

“Last year there was Covid. We’re finding out about Brexit” and its impact on peak periods.

“The world has changed. The UK is now a third country to the EU”, which means many more time-consuming checks.

We wouldn’t claim to be experts on customs staffing levels, but several passengers told us that at least by late afternoon on Friday, all lanes were open for checks from French border agents.

Cars queueing for French border checks out of the Port of Dover

Back in 2019, French officials working on the Eurostar at Gare du Nord staged industrial action where they ‘mocked up’ the kind of checks that they said would be required after Brexit.

They were accused by the British of scaremongering. The resulting queue time was six hours. 

