ANALYSIS: Will UK-France travel be a nightmare all summer?
The long queues and chaotic scenes at UK Channel crossing points over the weekend were caused by a mixture of specific circumstances and long-term problems - so what can we expect of travel between the UK and France for the rest of the summer?
Published: 25 July 2022 10:54 CEST
Passengers leaving Dover over the weekend endured long queues. Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP
Are the French really to blame for Dover travel chaos?
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss laid the blame squarely on Paris as thousands of holidaymakers faced long delays trying to reach Europe via the English Channel port of Dover, but unions, port officials and the French authorities blamed Brexit.
Published: 22 July 2022 15:47 CEST
Updated: 24 July 2022 16:24 CEST
