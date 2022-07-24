Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

France to order air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

Air-conditioned shops in France will be ordered to keep their doors closed or risk being fined, a minister said Sunday announcing an upcoming rule to combat energy wastage.

Published: 24 July 2022 18:45 CEST
A notice in french announcing aircon inside
A notice announcing air-conditioning inside, as the air temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius in the centre of Nantes, western France, on July 13, 2022. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Leaving the doors open when the air conditioning is on leads to “20 percent more consumption and… it’s absurd,” French Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

The minister said there were also plans to restrict the use of illuminated signs.

“In the coming days, I will issue two decrees: the first will widen the ban on illuminated advertising, whatever the size of the city, between 1am and 6am”, with the exception of airports and stations, Pannier-Runacher told the
Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“The second will ban shops from having their doors open while the air conditioning and heating are working”.

Some cities in France — which like other parts of Europe has been gripped by a heatwave recently — passed municipal by-laws in July, imposing fines for offending air-conditioned shops.

The government now plans to extend this to the whole country, with a fine of up to 750 euros ($766) — but will emphasise the education of shopkeepers in the first instance.

WEATHER

The essential app for keeping track of forest fires in France

If you're worried about wildfires in France, there is an app you can use to track in real-time which areas are affected.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:25 CEST
Since the start of the summer, firefighters have been warning the public that hot temperatures and dry conditions make France a ‘tinderbox’ for forest fires this holiday season.

These predictions have unfortunately come true, as more than 20,000 hectares of land have burned in Gironde, south west France. Meanwhile wildfires have sprung up across the country, leaving many looking for the best ways to keep track of them.

Luckily, there is an application that allows anyone from any location to monitor forest fires in France – it is called ‘Feux de Forêt’ and is available for download iPhones and Android.

The creator of the app, Anthony Montardy, told Actu that the goal of the app was “to alert the public to the start of new fires, the evolution [of existing fires], and to relay prevention messages.”

The app will send alerts of any new fire outbreaks in your area. It could also be particularly useful for second-home owners, as you can also monitor ongoing fires from a distance by updating your notifications to decide which départements you would like to get alerts for.

A screenshot from the application

Here you can click on your département to see the fires currently burning near you. They will be classified as either ongoing fires, the beginning of a fire, or ‘suspicious smoke’ (fumée suspecte signalée). 

The application also has interactive maps showing your area’s risk of fire and tracking currently burning fires. 

Screenshot from application

If you find yourself in a red or orange area, the application will also explain the different levels of risk and the rules that apply.

The application also has a messenger feature that allows gives you the number to text in case you want to send an alert for a wildfire or suspicion of smoke.

The app exists alongside the website ‘Feux de Forêt‘ and is not intended to replace official communications from departmental fire and rescue services.

