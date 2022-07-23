Read news from:
Inside France: Summer weather crisis, turning off the lights and singing Macron

It was the week that France burned, but amid the soaring temperatures were French summer traditions, universal European sayings and some video of Emmanuel Macron wearing a beret and singing a song - welcome to our weekly newsletter Inside France, which looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 23 July 2022 07:52 CEST
Devastating wildfires hit France this week. Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

It’s been a dramatic week in France with some frankly extremely worrying scenes, but let’s start with something a little lighter – Emmanuel Macron dressed up in a beret forced to sing along to a ‘local song’ that he clearly doesn’t know.

The president was on a visit to the Pyrenees when he encountered the local choir and was forced into a rather uncomfortable-looking singalong. It looks to me as if certain choir members are rather enjoying Macron’s discomfort.

There’s a lovely phrase in French for what Macron is doing – chanter en yaourt (singing in yoghurt) which means trying to sing along when you don’t know the words.

Ablaze

Back to the serious stuff and some of the photos from France over the last week have looked like visions of hell as some of the country’s worst ever wildfires struck.

The fires are still burning, they have been ablaze for 10 days, and have destroyed an area of south west France that is twice the size of Paris.

Fortunately no-one died but businesses including five campsites have been destroyed and large parts of south west France have been blanketed in a choking smog as a result of smoke from the fires.

Even here in Paris, 600km away, the air quality dipped sharply and the air smelled of smoke – in fact the US rock band Pearl Jam, currently touring Europe, cancelled a concert in Prague after singer Eddie Vedder developed throat problems after an outdoor gig in Paris. 

Scorching

The wildfires broke out as France saw its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures soaring across the country to 40C, making many everyday tasks uncomfortably sweaty.

The below meme refers to the stifling temperatures on the Paris RER suburban rail service, although I can confirm that the Metro was fairly sauna-like too, sadly without the fluffy towels and smell of pine.

And the new normal imposed by the climate crisis means we will all have to find ways to live with these temperatures in the future – in fact the Spanish National Research Council is predicting that 2022 will be the coolest summer for the rest of our lives.

The below cartoon from Coco in the leftwing newspaper Libération sums up the air-conditioning dilemma – soaring temperatures mean that people naturally want it, while at the same time knowing that fossil fuel consumption is what caused the climate crisis in the first place. The man in the street cries ‘it’s too hot’ while the householder replies ‘don’t worry, I’ve put on the air-con’, even as the world burns outside.

Summer breaks

But while summers are clearly set to change, some French traditions remain.

We’ve already started getting out-of-office email replies as French people decamp to the beach and interview requests are often met with the response “sure, how about September?”

Electricity

It seems hard to imagine as we swelter under the boiling sun, but winter is coming and with the likelihood of Russia cutting off gas supplies it’s likely to be a tricky one.

The French government is preparing an ‘energy sobriety’ plan to cut energy usage by 10 percent over the next two years – the plan is due to be revealed next week.

But in the meantime the French government spokesman Olivier Véran used his weekly press conference to ask everyone to make small gestures to save power – turn off the wifi router when you’re away, lower the air-con and – the favourite of dad around the world shouting at their kids – turn off the lights in rooms that you’re not using.

In French the favoured expression of exasperated electricity bill-payers is ‘it’s not Versailles here’ – a phrase so well known it was even used in an advert.

In the UK we say ‘it’s like Blackpool illuminations in here’ while Italian has a variety of phrases based around energy firm Enel such as ‘are you the daughter of Mr Enel?’ or ‘we’re not shareholders in Enel, you know’ while in Spain parents say ‘your dad doesn’t work for the electricity board’. Which just goes to show that some things are absolutely universal.

Inside France: Macron’s garden, France’s national day and the flying sports superstar

From searing temperatures to national celebrations and glimpse into the presidential gardens, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 16 July 2022 09:54 CEST
National celebrations

It’s been the Frenchest week of the year in France – the country’s Fête nationale.

After two years of curtailed celebrations on July 14th, the traditional ceremonies, parties and fireworks were back this week, with the added bonus that France’s national holiday fell on a Thursday, giving many the opportunity to take a long weekend off. 

The traditional military parade on the Champs Elysée paid homage to the international situation by inviting servicemen and women from nine eastern European nations to march at the head of the parade, indicating European solidarity against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

But there were also plenty of French troops, plus a contingent of Olympians and Paralympians, as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Games.

And just for fun, France’s national rugby captain Antoine Dupont got to fly with the aerial display team Patrouille de France.

In the garden with Macron

July 14th also saw Emmanuel Macron give the traditional Presidential interview.

Macron seemed to disappear slightly from public view after the April elections and there was much speculation that he was ill or just exhausted from years of constant crisis, but in the televised Thursday interview – filmed in a shady spot in the beautiful gardens of the Elysée – he appeared back to his old self: focused, energetic and with some illusions to classical mythology.

And if you like the look of the presidential gardens, you can visit the Elysée as part of the Journée du patrimonie in September. 

Energy ‘sobriety’

His assessment of the months to come did not make particularly cheerful viewing, however, since he warned of “very tough” summer and autumn in the context of the war in Ukraine, adding that for Europe this means learning to do without Russian gas.

He declared that France would need sobriété énergétique (energy sobriety) in the months to come, with both businesses and individuals regulating their consumption.

A more detailed plan is apparently coming in the next few weeks. 

Energy sobriety: What does Macron’s plan to cut energy use really mean?

Scorchio

It’s hard to get away from the fact that it’s currently ridiculously hot in France, as the climate crisis intensifies and country swelters under another heatwave.

These are the kind of temperatures that can kill, and local authorities across France have activated their heatwave plans to keep the elderly and vulnerable safe.

Ever since the canicule (heatwave) of 2003 that killed 15,000 people, all local authorities have been required to have a plan and activate it once heatwave warnings are in place – since 2003 there have been several longer and more intense heatwave (such as 2019 when all-time temperature records across France were broken) but a lower death toll.

While undoubtedly taking the dangers of hot weather seriously, people have also been finding something to joke about, including the below Twitter-user describing the blast of hot air when you open your car window to pay at the toll booth on the autoroute.

Podcast

