Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

UK-France: Warnings of weekend of travel chaos

Anyone with a trip between France and the UK planned is being warned to leave plenty of time after long queues - up to six hours in some cases - to board transport.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:22 CEST
UK-France: Warnings of weekend of travel chaos
Illustration photo of cars queuing at the ferry port in Dover, England. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

This weekend sees the end of the school year for many English and Welsh schools, while French schools broke up at the start of July, meaning the summer holiday season is in full swing.

But unfortunately for anyone planning a getaway, there are major problems expected on almost all forms of transport

Ferry

The UK port of Dover on Friday declared a ‘critical incident’ and warned of six-hour queues to clear security and board ferries.

Port chief executive Doug Bannister told BBC radio that “we’ve got a critical incident under way”.

“I would consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known,” he advised those with ferry tickets booked for Friday.

Dover executives blamed the French for not providing adequate staffing on one of the busiest days of the year.

Travellers reported traffic jams that backed up into Dover town centre and onto the M20 motorway.

Motorist Stephen Hutchinson told The Local: “It has taken us six and a half hours to travel roughly 10km from Folkestone to the ferry port at Dover, just solid traffic.

“We were diverted by the police off the motorway through Dover town centre which was absolutely jammed. After six and a half hours we have got to the ferry port but still haven’t been through security or started boarding.”

He added: “I don’t know what the problem is but from what I can see all the lanes are open for the checks from French officials.”

There are no reported problems at other UK ports, or at French ferry ports.

Eurotunnel

Passengers travelling from Folkestone to Calais by the Eurotunnel have also reported long delays to board.

Eurotunnel officials said on Friday afternoon that the current wait time to board was 3-4 hours, saying the cause was congestion on the M20 – essentially a knock-on effect from the queues for the port of Dover – coupled with the after-effects of an earlier crash.

Services from Calais are boarding as normal.

Eurostar

Passengers travelling on the Eurostar have been reporting for several weeks that wait times to board are now much longer, and passengers are advised to allow 60-90 minutes to clear border checks before boarding.

Over the past month queues have been reported at both Paris Gare du Nord and London St Pancras, but the most severe problems have been reported in London.

Flights

The airport chaos seen in the UK at the start of the summer seems to have abated slightly, but passengers are still advised to arrive at the airport with plenty of time.

In better news though, a planned strike by French Ryanair crews has been called off after unions reached a pay deal with the airline. Additionally, a strike planned at London-Heathrow airport that would have impacted Air France and other regional flights has also been cancelled after the union representing Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) announced “that a fresh pay offer was now on the table after talks,” according to the BBC.

Roads

Once you arrive in France there could be more traffic jams – there are red traffic warnings in place for many of the roads this weekend as French families head off on holidays.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

UK officials blame French for six hour waits at Dover

The English port of Dover on Friday declared a "critical incident", warning of long queues which it said were due to "woefully inadequate" border control staffing by French officials, meanwhile Eurostar passengers were also complaining of long queues in London.

Published: 22 July 2022 13:53 CEST
UK officials blame French for six hour waits at Dover

The port on England’s south coast, a key gateway to mainland Europe, suggested that travellers reconsider their journeys as ferry operators told them to expect waits of at least six hours.

“Despite the Port of Dover… preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate,” the port said in a statement.

Passengers need to pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

This summer represents the first time that normal passenger numbers have been recorded since the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021, which heralded in a host of new regulations for travellers between France and the UK.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit 

To add to the problems, travel hubs around Europe have been reporting delays over the summer due to staff shortages.

Passengers on the Eurostar reported long queues at the London and Paris terminals, with the problems especially bad in London.

The port of Dover management said that French staffing “has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period”.

Most English schools break up for the summer holiday this week, making it one of the busiest periods for cross-Channel trips.

Port chief executive Doug Bannister told BBC radio that “we’ve got a critical incident under way”.

“I would consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known,” he advised those with ferry tickets booked for Friday.

Twitter users complained that there was total gridlock while waiting to board the ferries, causing delays on nearby roads.

“Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover,” ferry operator P&O Ferries told passengers.

“If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks.”

SHOW COMMENTS