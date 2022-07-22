Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2024 OLYMPICS

Paris Olympics face tough hurdles with two years to go

As he left the Tokyo Olympics last August, Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, told AFP he was "prepared to run a marathon at 100-metre speed."

Published: 22 July 2022 08:43 CEST
Paris Olympics face tough hurdles with two years to go
Olympics rings are installed in front of the Paris City Hall during 'Olympics Day' to celebrate the upcoming of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP)

The stopwatch is ticking, and with two years to go before the Games open on July 26, 2024, it has become a 100m with hurdles.

Security is one big headache, but here AFP Sport looks at three other serious issues facing the Paris Olympic Organising Committee (COJO) and the French government.

Budget: higher & higher

Controlling the budget, as so often with the Olympics, was proving a battle even before Covid-19 and the recent surge in inflation.

In September 2020, organisers, blaming the pandemic, announced €400 million in cuts from a budget then estimated at €3.8 billion.

Now the problem with expenditure is inflation.

On the income side, ticket sales do not start until December and COJO has not yet filled all its last major sponsorship slots, although organisers hope French luxury goods titan LVMH will sign up.

“They are very tense in terms of the budget,” a source close to the matter told AFP.

Last summer, the company set up to oversee the construction of Olympic venues and other permanent infrastructure, including bridges and motorways – the Societe de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques (Solideo) – upped its budget estimate to €4 billion.

Of that, €1.55 billion comes from the public purse.

After worrying about supply chain issues earlier this year, inflation is now the issue for Solideo.

Its position is that someone is going to have to foot the extra costs.

In all probability that will be the French state which has provided the financial guarantees. But in tough times, overspending risks squandering public support for the Games. 

Transport: slower & slower

One reason for staging the Olympics is to attract visitors.

For Paris, already one of the most popular tourist cities in the world, managing the hoped-for 10 million spectators, domestic and foreign, could prove a strain.

Two metro lines planned to link Olympic sites to the centre of Paris will not be finished in time, but organisers and the state say they have taken that into account.

Attention focussed on public transport after strikes and bottlenecks contributed to the chaos which marred this year’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, which will host the Olympics athletics.

A report on transport, which will include lessons from that deeply embarrassing experience, is to be submitted to the French prime minister in the autumn.

France is also struggling with a shortage of bus drivers which could cause problems when COJO charters the fleet of coaches and buses that every Games needs.

The Paralympic Games are drawing attention to the poor access on much French transport and many buildings although organisers say a lot of progress is being made.

Doping: later & later

Several sources in the anti-doping world told AFP that the COJO was “very late” in starting to set up its anti-doping organisation, so much so that “the IOC is worried”.

While the International Testing Agency (ITA) will take charge during the Games, it is up to the COJO to plan the logistics so that it can intervene and work properly.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

‘Big spenders’ – Paris tourism bosses welcome return of American tourists

The end of Covid-related travel restrictions and a strong dollar has seen bookings from American visitors in Paris soar, with tourism bosses expecting a bumper year.

Published: 21 July 2022 09:01 CEST
'Big spenders' - Paris tourism bosses welcome return of American tourists

US airline bookings to Paris were up by 11 percent between April and July, compared to the same period in 2019, according to Paris tourist office figures, pointing to a bumper season for the French capital.

Travel from the US has been heavily restricted for the past two years during the pandemic, but now fully-vaccinated travellers can come to France with no requirement for a pre-flight Covid test.

France has also scrapped its health pass in everyday venues like bars, cafés, museums and tourist sites, although it is still required in health establishments.

LATEST What are the Covid rules and recommendations in place in France in summer 2022?

And for those visiting from American – including tourists but also those who are able to visit friends and family in France again – there is another bonus; the strong dollar.

As the dollar enjoys near-parity with the euro, American visitors find that their greenbacks go much further than they used to.

READ ALSO What dollar-euro parity means for American visitors and residents in Europe

The euro slipped to parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years this month, as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in the eurozone.

It has since recovered a touch, to around $1.02 per euro, but remains a huge bargain for visitors, giving tourists from dollar countries a spending power boost of well over 10 percent from six months ago.

“It seems like visiting a local vacation spot in the US,” said John Perides, a retired engineer from Philadelphia as he made his way among the souvenir shops and cafes in the French capital’s Latin Quarter with his wife and a group of friends.

“Our dollar has gone much further,” the 75-year-old told AFP, adding he was happy that the bill for 12 days of holidays had come to no more than $5,000 per person.

Traci Pawlowski, a 55-year-old molecular geneticist from San Diego, said the favourable exchange rate made prices “very affordable” and “comparable to the US”.

Restaurant prices, in particular, were now “comparable to California”, she said.

Annabel Granger, an 18-year-old student from Virginia, said she found Paris “to be a little bit less expensive” but, she added, “it kind of depends on where you go”.

Pittsburgh student Jahzara Green, also 18, said the Paris experience compared very favourably to a previous trip.

“I’ve been to Europe before and I could definitely tell the difference. It was way more expensive then, but now it’s like the same,” she said.

Vanguelis Panayotis, a French tourism expert running MKG Consulting, said he had detected “a clear impact” from the weaker dollar, especially on demand for high-end hotels.

Americans are big spenders when travelling to Paris, he observed. “They come here to consume.”

Didier Arino, CEO of Protourisme, a consultancy, said “they are filling the luxury hotels in the absence of the Chinese and the Russians”.

But some say US tourists, with their above-average spending power, don’t feel the benefit of their stronger currency as much as less wealthy visitors might.

“It has no impact,” said Jean-Francois Rial, boss of the Voyageurs du Monde group and head of the Paris tourist office.

Americans travelling to Paris tend to be “very rich” and mostly immune to currency fluctuations, he said.

Instead they were catching up on travel after two years without. “Plus they booked their trips several months ago when the dollar was not that strong,” Rial said.

SHOW COMMENTS