Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Tiser

You’ll want to be sure not to mix this up with the word for herbal tea next time you’re at a restaurant.

Published: 22 July 2022 14:42 CEST
French Word of the Day: Tiser
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know tiser?

Because you might find yourself wanting to employ this verb more than usual while making the most of your holidays this August.

What does it mean?

Tiser – pronounced tea-zay – is a French -ER verb and its definition is ‘to put fuel in an oven or furnace.” However, you’re pretty unlikely to hear it in that context these days. In recent years, the verb has become argot (or slang) for drinking alcohol, so be careful with your pronunciation because it sounds quite similar to the word for herbal tea (tisane). 

Tiser is conjugated like a normal -ER verb, so in the past tense, if you say ‘j’ai tisé’ that would mean you drank alcohol. You can also refer to alcohol generally as ‘la tise.’ 

Though it is quite fashionable right now, the term, as you might have guessed, goes back centuries. According to the French language dictionary, tiser was originally used within the glass industry. It is derived from the Latin word “titio” (which means firebrand or a piece of burning wood), and over time shifted to become the verb “to stir.” 

In the 18th century, tiser was primarily used in industrial settings to mean introducing fuel into a melting furnace, and over time the filling of the furnace became a metaphorical way to describe filling your body with a different type of fool: alcohol.

Use it like this

Je vais arrêter la tise pendant un mois pour donner à mon corps une pause. J’ai l’impression d’avoir trop bu ces derniers jours. – I am going to quit alcohol for a month to give my body a break. I feel like I’ve drank too much these past few days.

J’ai trop hâte, il loue une maison à la campagne. On va tiser, danser et passer un bon moment ! –  I am so excited that he rented a house in the countryside. We’re going to drink, dance, and have a great time.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: C’est pas Versailles ici

If you were in the French palace of Versailles you would probably know it - look out for lots of gold, antique furniture and mirrors - so why might a French person be informing you that your current location is not Versailles?

Published: 21 July 2022 10:10 CEST
French phrase of the Day: C'est pas Versailles ici

Why do I need to know C’est pas Versailles ici?

Because it’s a classic grumpy-dad phrase, but it’s likely to become more topical this winter.

What does it mean?

The literal translation of C’est pas Versailles ici – usually pronounced say pah vair-sigh ee-see – is pretty self-evident – it’s not Versailles here. But it’s really a way of telling you to turn the lights off/ stop wasting electricity more generally.

Most countries have their own version of this, especially within families when kids insist on leaving the lights blazing away in every room, even those they’re not in, the bill-payer will shout something like ‘turn the bloody lights off, do you think I’m made of money’.

But sometimes a location is added too, in the UK the classic phrase is ‘it’s like Blackpool illuminations in here’ – referring to the famous light show in the northern seaside town.

But in French the phrase is ‘it’s not Versailles here’ – referring to the famously beautiful royal palace of Versailles on the outskirts of Paris.

It’s so well known that Total Energie even used it in an advertising campaign.

As home of famously extravagant French queen Marie-Antoinette, Versailles became a byword for luxury and high-spending. These days the Palace is mostly a tourist attraction, but it’s still used by the French government to host certain important state events and international summits and retains its image as a place of luxury and high-spending (and with 775 rooms we imagine their electricity bill is pretty high).

As energy prices rise and the French government urges everyone to make daily gestures to limit their energy-consumption, the phrase is likely to become common in the months to come.

Use it like this

As the video above shows, the phrase is usually used on its own, often accompanied with the flick of a light switch, but you could also say

Eteins les lumières, c’est pas Versailles ici – turn the lights off, this isn’t Versailles 

Le porte-parole du gouvernement a demandé à chacun de faire des gestes quotidiens pour économiser l’énergie. Il avait l’air d’un père grincheux qui dit ‘c’est pas Versailles ici’ – The French government spokesman asked everyone to make daily gestures to save electricity. He sounded like a grumpy dad telling you to turn the lights off

Alternatives

The correct written form of the phrase would be Ce n’est pas Versailles ici, but as often in spoken French the ‘ne’ gets dropped and it becomes c’est pas Versailles. You will sometimes also hear On n’est pas à Versailles – we’re not at Versailles.

SHOW COMMENTS