For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Tiser
You’ll want to be sure not to mix this up with the word for herbal tea next time you’re at a restaurant.
Published: 22 July 2022 14:42 CEST
For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French phrase of the Day: C’est pas Versailles ici
If you were in the French palace of Versailles you would probably know it - look out for lots of gold, antique furniture and mirrors - so why might a French person be informing you that your current location is not Versailles?
Published: 21 July 2022 10:10 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments