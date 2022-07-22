French fuel firm says it will offer motorists €0.20 per litre discount

French energy provider TotalEnergies has committed to a massive program to reduce fuel prices until the end of the year.
In a statement published on Friday, July 22nd, the oil and gas giant promised to apply a discount at the pump of €0.20 per litre between September and November in all its service stations, then at 10 cents per litre over the rest of the year.
“From September 1st to November 1st, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold at its stations by €0.20 per litre compared to prices formed by international market quotations, and then by €0.10 per litre from November 1st to December 31st,” said TotalEnergies in their statement.
Unlike this summer, the discount will apply at all TotalEnergies service stations, not just those on the autoroute.
TotalEnergies’ plan is likely in part a response to calls from across French parliament – from the left coalition La Nupes to the far-right party Rassemblement National – for a tax on the profits of large companies who benefited from the post-Covid economic recovery.
The shipping giant CMA CGM, which has also been called out for having made ‘super profits,’ announced on Friday it would offer a new reduction in its rates.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who opposes such plans to impose windfall taxes on these companies’ profits told French daily Le Monde that “we shouldn’t fall into a sort of intellectual fraud which suggests that every French company has profited from the crisis.” The Finance Minister instead singled out both companies in an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday, calling on them to “make an effort.”
On Friday, Le Maire announced his support TotalEnergy, calling the decision “fair and strong for consumers.”
Regarding the fuel discount, Le Maire added that it would be in addition to the government’s fuel subsidy, as shown in the tweet below.
Je salue la décision de TotalEnergies de baisser le prix des carburants de 20 cts €/L de septembre à novembre et de 10 cts €/L de novembre à décembre dans toutes leurs stations.
Elle s’ajoutera à la remise carburant du gouvernement.
Un choix juste et fort pour les Français. pic.twitter.com/8c4iINOiq9
— Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) July 22, 2022
Since April, the French government has been subsidising an 18 cents per litre discount at the pumps and discussions are ongoing in the French parliament about extending or even increasing the fuel rebate.
Member comments