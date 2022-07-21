For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Which countries in Europe impose language tests for residency permits?
Certain countries across Europe demand foreign citizens pass a language test to qualify for certain residency permits. But how does each country compare and what level of language do they require?
Published: 21 July 2022 15:28 CEST
More and more countries in Europe are talking about making language tests compulsory for residency permit applicants. Photo by Alexis Brown on Unsplash
READER INSIGHTS
‘I’m terrified’: Your views on proposals for compulsory French tests for residency permits
France's Interior Minister has put forward plans to make a language test compulsory for certain types of long-term residency permits - although many readers of The Local support the basic principle, others told us of their fear that they would not be able to pass a written test.
Published: 19 July 2022 11:29 CEST
