The essential app for keeping track of forest fires in France

If you're worried about wildfires in France, there is an app you can use to track in real-time which areas are affected.

Published: 21 July 2022 14:25 CEST
Firefighters spray water to fight forest fire in western France (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

Since the start of the summer, firefighters have been warning the public that hot temperatures and dry conditions make France a ‘tinderbox’ for forest fires this holiday season.

These predictions have unfortunately come true, as more than 20,000 hectares of land have burned in Gironde, south west France. Meanwhile wildfires have sprung up across the country, leaving many looking for the best ways to keep track of them.

Luckily, there is an application that allows anyone from any location to monitor forest fires in France – it is called ‘Feux de Forêt’ and is available for download iPhones and Android.

The creator of the app, Anthony Montardy, told Actu that the goal of the app was “to alert the public to the start of new fires, the evolution [of existing fires], and to relay prevention messages.”

The app will send alerts of any new fire outbreaks in your area. It could also be particularly useful for second-home owners, as you can also monitor ongoing fires from a distance by updating your notifications to decide which départements you would like to get alerts for.

A screenshot from the application

Here you can click on your département to see the fires currently burning near you. They will be classified as either ongoing fires, the beginning of a fire, or ‘suspicious smoke’ (fumée suspecte signalée). 

The application also has interactive maps showing your area’s risk of fire and tracking currently burning fires. 

Screenshot from application

If you find yourself in a red or orange area, the application will also explain the different levels of risk and the rules that apply.

The application also has a messenger feature that allows gives you the number to text in case you want to send an alert for a wildfire or suspicion of smoke.

The app exists alongside the website ‘Feux de Forêt‘ and is not intended to replace official communications from departmental fire and rescue services.

Lower the air-con, cut the wifi and turn off the lights, France urges residents

The French government has urged people to make the effort to save energy - including by cutting wifi routers when on holiday and lowering the air-con - as it prepares a plan to cut the entire country's energy use by 10 percent. Here's what we know so far about the plan.

Published: 20 July 2022 16:33 CEST
“Every bit of energy that we are able to collectively save now is energy that we will be sure of being able to use in autumn or winter,” government spokesman Olivier Véran told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

“When you go away for the weekend or on holiday, unplug as many plugs as possible because if not they (appliances) continue to consume energy. You should unplug your wifi in particular,” he said.   

He also advised adjusting the setting on air-conditioning and turning off lights in rooms that you’re not using.

France has ambitious targets to cut its total energy use by 10 percent over the next two years and 40 percent by 2050.

The government is at present working on an energy saving plan that will involve public administration, businesses and individuals and it currently in talks with unions and business leaders.

Although targets for businesses and public offices are likely to be mandatory, for private individuals the efforts are purely voluntary, with Véran telling reporters that it is “not our philosophy” to make cuts mandatory in households.

France’s energy transition minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher has also urged people to keep heating to a maximum of 19C and air con to a minimum of 26C, although again these are guidelines rather than rules.

 
 
 
 
 
This week France’s largest supermarket chains announced that they had agreed an energy-saving plan that includes turning off all lights at stores that are closed, dimming lights in certain areas and lowering the temperature in stores during the winter. 

The moves reflects growing anxiety in France and across Europe about energy shortfalls later in the year due to Russia reducing its gas deliveries, or cutting them completely, following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many countries are racing to fill gas storage facilities over the summer, when consumption is usually lower than in winter, but the recent heatwave in France and other European nations has increased demand on power plants for air conditioning.

France is more insulated than most against the effects of Russia’s invasion because it generates around two thirds of its electricity from nuclear power.

But annual inflation is running at nearly six percent and the government is trying to pass a new €20 billion support package to help low-income families cope with the rising costs of food and travel.

