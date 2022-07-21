Read news from:
LEARNING FRENCH

How to find affordable language classes in France

Language classes can be expensive so if you're seeking to learn French or just improve your language skills, here are some of the free or affordable classes on offer.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:54 CEST
Learning French conjugation in school at Ile d'Arz, in western France (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

Learning French can be a daunting experience, especially if you move to the country with minimal language skills. Perhaps you thought that it would be easier once you got here, but your social circle seems to be filled with fellow English speakers and no one to practice your French with.

Maybe you are thinking of going for French citizenship and you need to get your French up to scratch (this might be the case for those seeking permanent residency too, soon).

Regardless of your reasons, language courses are notoriously expensive, so we’ve put together a list of options that won’t break the bank.

Compte Formation Professionnelle (Mon CPF)

All employees in France get an annual ‘training budget’ of up to €800 that you can spend on developing your professional skills – and if you’re foreign you can use that budget for language classes.

You first need to register on the Mon Compte Formation app or website, using your social security number and then once you have worked a full year in France you become eligible for the budget.

Search Français Langue Etrangère (FLE) in the site to find courses near you – the training is run by local language schools and so inevitably you will find more of a choice if you live in the city.

Find full details of exactly how to sign up HERE.

One thing to note – unfortunately the CPF scheme name is often used by scammers, if you get phone calls or text messages offering to unlock your account it’s better to ignore them and just head directly to the government website or app.

The Office for Integration and Immigration (OFII)

The Office for Integration and Immigration is a compulsory stop for many people living in France, and if your French is very basic/non-existent they can order you to attend classes.

But as well as the compulsory beginner-level classes, the OFII also offers voluntary classes at higher levels. 

Offering language courses of 50 to 600 hours depending on the needs and level of the person concerned, the OFII seeks to ensure that anyone seeking a long-stay residency permit in France can at least speak, read, and understand basic French.

The standard course is aimed at the A1 level, though they also offer courses for A2 and B1. The classes are provided by “AFCI and its co-contractors” and are held “during the day, evening or weekend.”

If you are on a long-stay residency permit you have likely either already finished your half-day reception at the OFII or you have it coming up. During the reception, the OFII representative will determine whether your French rises to A1 level or not, and if it does not reach that threshold then they may prescribe you French training courses. While OFII’s goal is to help those at or below A1 level, you can always reach out regarding options for A2 and B1 as well.

Your local town hall

The town hall (mairie) is responsible for many things in France. If you are new to the country, it might actually be one of the best places to visit first.

Your town hall is a great resource for finding recommendations for services, organisations, and activities, especially if you live in a more rural area. Any many mairies also offer heavily discounted language classes.

In Paris the mairie offers ‘Cours d’Adultes de Paris‘ in everything from sewing classes to lessons in Excel, but there are around 300 classes in Français langue étrangère. The modules are between 20 and 180 hours and are adapted by level and ability.

The courses are usually held in school buildings throughout Paris.

If you live outside of Paris, you can contact your local mairie to ask what they recommend in regards to subsidised language courses. They will likely be able to point you towards NGOs operating in the area that hold classes.

For parents of schoolchildren 

If you have children in the French public school system, but France is not your native language and you want to improve, then there is a specific programme just for you.

Ouvrir l’école aux parents pour la réussite des enfants” (Opening schools to parents for the success of students) is a government scheme from the Ministry of Education aimed at helping parents integrate in order to better support their children’s schooling. 

OEPRE allows parents of non-French children in the school system to take between 60 and 120 hours of French classes over the course of a year (about four hours per week) with the goal of improving their French and better understanding the school system. The lessons are free and are offered to groups of approximately 8 to 15 people. 

You can learn more HERE

Pôle d’Emploi

This is the French government organisation that helps job-seekers find potential professional opportunities. It also offers formations (courses) to help those seeking work keep their skills sharp, including free language classes for those who are not French natives.

You first need to be registered with Pôle emploi as a job-seeker, which usually means you have already been working in France. 

If you are a registered job-seeker you can then create an account on the Pôle emploi website, head to ‘Trouver ma formation’ and search “Français Langue Étrangère” to see what courses are available.

Université pour Tous

The ‘university for all’ programme is about offering further education to adults, but unlike the UK’s Open University it’s not all at degree level and many offer beginner and intermediate French classes for foreigners.

It’s organised on a local level so you will need to find the Université pour Tous website for your département and then search the courses – prices and courses on offer vary according to location. 

Language exchange

As a native speaker of English you have a valuable skill to offer and ‘language exchange’ options are a great way to get free or reduced price tutoring.

As the name suggests, you chat with a French speaker and they help you and correct your errors and in exchange you do the same for their English.

There are numerous groups who offer this, so search online. Most are either free or charge a reduced price. You generally need to be able to chat at some level so they’re not ideal for complete beginners but are a good way to improve your fluency once you have the basics.

The social network “Meetup” is a great resource for finding pre-existing language groups in your area, or virtually if you prefer. This website might favour those who live in large cities, but you might be surprised to find options in small towns as well. Plus, if something does not exist yet, you can always create it.

Facebook groups are also another great way to find likeminded people who are seeking cultural and linguistic exchange. Groups like ‘BlaBla (insert your city)’ can help connect you to conversation groups. 

Online groups

During the pandemic many language classes moved online, and plenty of them have stayed there, giving more options to people who live outside the cities or bigger towns.

If you are looking to practice your French solely online, some websites like Polyglot Club offer free choices for users to interact and practice their language skills.

Conversation workshops at libraries 

In Paris, both the BPI and BNF, as well as at least 15 other municipal libraries, offer one hour to one hour and a half language exchanges that are led by library staff and/or volunteers.

You can learn more at the Paris library website

Outside the capital, some libraries also offer conversation groups, so ask your local library if they have something similar.

Bon courage

READER INSIGHTS

‘I’m terrified’: Your views on proposals for compulsory French tests for residency permits

France's Interior Minister has put forward plans to make a language test compulsory for certain types of long-term residency permits - although many readers of The Local support the basic principle, others told us of their fear that they would not be able to pass a written test.

Published: 19 July 2022 11:29 CEST
There is still plenty that we don’t know about Gérald Darmanin’s proposal – which has not even gone before parliament for its first reading yet – here’s everything we know so far.

We wanted to know the reaction of the international community in France to the proposals, which would be the first time a formal language test is required for residency in France (although citizenship does have a language requirement).

Hundreds of people responded to our survey asking foreigners in France to share their views.

Reasonable 

Firstly we asked ‘is it reasonable for a country to require its long-term residents to be able to speak the language?’.

Most people did not disagree with the principle, 33 percent said it was reasonable in all circumstances while a further 35 percent said it was reasonable in certain circumstances.

However 31 percent said they did not think it was a reasonable requirement, and one percent were not sure.

Liz Watkins-Young said: “It’s not unreasonable to require someone who lives long-term in your country to speak some level of your language in order that they can function and contribute to society. However I don’t think that’s the same level as someone seeking citizenship, where the right to vote and your responsibility as a citizen would require a higher language level.” 

“If someone is planning to live in a country long term they need to speak the language,” said Gilly Jones-Farrow in Perpignan. “A test to see if you have basic knowledge would be good, supported by government funded lessons to improve your skills.

“Too many English who live in France live in an expat bubble where only English is spoken. That’s okay but when they need to speak French they can not. Immersion totale worked for me. No English TV or radio and making French friends who don’t speak English.”

Another reader told us: “You need a basic level of language simply to be able to manage your affairs; to be able to communicate for instance with the tax office, with doctors, dentists, hospitals, your French neighbours, and also to understand what is going on in the country that you now live in.

“In the UK, we don’t expect foreigners to communicate with us in THEIR own language, do we? So why should the French need to be able to speak English in order to be able to communicate with us in France?”

TEST Is your French good enough for citizenship or residency?

Exemption for pensioners

But although many people agreed in principle, they were still worried about being able to pass the test.

The government has so far not revealed what level of French would be required, although it seems unlikely that it would be higher than the B1 level that is required for citizenship. 

While some readers told us that they have already got French citizenship – and therefore passed the B1 French test – others were worried about their language abilities.

The main theme that emerged was concern that older people would be more likely to struggle with gaining a formal qualification and therefore should be exempt from the language requirement.

The language test for citizenship used to have an exemption for the over 60s, but that was scrapped in 2020 – there is as yet no detail on whether the residency test will have any exemptions for certain groups.

Eloise Clark, living in Paris, told us: “As an older learner, I know I will never be fluent. Yet, I get by pretty well. What is the objective? I am not working, I am not dependent on the French state.”

Robert Heuer, living in Alsace, told us: “Just because I don’t speak French very well, doesn’t mean that I don’t love France or that I don’t have anything to give to my community. I work every day on my French but I don’t think I will ever be able to test the test.”

Jo Ann Alexander in Paris said: “We moved here for me to help my chronically ill daughter with child care. I am 72 and am not at B2 level. My husband, age 88 with dementia is also here for family support. Our only daughter and grand daughter are here.”

Pretoria Trevarton in Haut-Vienne, told us: “I’m in my 70s and never had any French language lessons at school. I’m trying hard to learn French, taking lessons, listening to CDs and practising but as I can’t even remember some things in English, I am struggling with learning French. But I’ve taken a semi-derelict house and turned it into a lovely home, as have many Brits I know.”

Several people also pointed out that the last two years have not been very conducive to picking up language skills. Chris Well in Paris said: “I arrived under Covid restrictions and am still reluctant to socialise a lot with other people. Therefore my ability to learn and listen to native speakers in a conversational context has been restricted.” 

Couples and learning disabilities

Other than the concern about elderly people struggling with language tests, several people raised other issues – will there be an exemption for people with learning disabilities? Would this mean that couples would be split up if one of them could not pass the language test? 

Michelle Leigh in Paris said: “I have a learning disability and it’s a very difficult language. I’m trying to juggle home responsibility, job, and I want to stay with my partner, but I can’t learn French fast enough.”

Sarah Bond said: “It would terrify me to have to take an exam/test even though my French isn’t bad. Not sure my husband would pass as his level of French is quite basic. What would happen to a couple if one person is not able to pass the test?”

Alice Yarrington in Charente added: “I am very dyslexic and I find writing incredibly hard.”

Angela Railton in Percy-en-Normandie said: “For myself, having only a temporary residency (Withdrawal Agreement) card as I was a few weeks short of the 5 years requirement when I had to apply, I will not be able to apply for a permanent card for another 4 years, by which time I will have been resident for nearly 10 years and the tests will be well in place by then! I am elderly with a medical condition affecting my brain. I don’t think my chances now of passing a test are at all good.”

Politics

Several of you also told us that you feared the policy was part of a general drift to the right by the French government, which could make life more difficult for foreigners in France.

Angela Railton in Percy-en-Normandie said: “It does seem to be a sop to the far right and may be the thin end of a wedge ending up with policies like Marine Le Pen’s, which are very disturbing indeed.”

