How to find affordable language classes in France
Language classes can be expensive so if you're seeking to learn French or just improve your language skills, here are some of the free or affordable classes on offer.
Published: 21 July 2022 12:54 CEST
Learning French conjugation in school at Ile d'Arz, in western France (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)
‘I’m terrified’: Your views on proposals for compulsory French tests for residency permits
France's Interior Minister has put forward plans to make a language test compulsory for certain types of long-term residency permits - although many readers of The Local support the basic principle, others told us of their fear that they would not be able to pass a written test.
Published: 19 July 2022 11:29 CEST
