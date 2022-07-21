France expands list of groups eligible for second Covid vaccine booster shot

The health ministry announced on Wednesday that it had accepted the recommendation of the Haute Autorité de Santé to expand the vaccination programme for the second booster shot.

All over 60s and those with serious medical conditions have been eligible since the spring, but now that list has expanded to include anyone aged 18-59 with a medical condition, including those with diabetes, hypertension, respiratory illnesses or a BMI of 30 or above.

Also eligible are pregnant women and people who live with or are in regular close contact with anyone in a high-risk group.

You can find the full list, and how to access the booster shot, HERE.

As the seventh wave of Covid in France appears to have peaked, with case numbers showing a steady fall, vaccination rates have also slowed.

La courbe du nombre de cas quotidiens continue de diminuer aussi vite qu'elle avait grimpé. 📉 #Covid19 • 89 982 cas recensés en 24h, versus 127 642 mercredi dernier (-29,5 %). • Moins de 85 cas recensés en moyenne sur la semaine écoulée, 10e jour consécutif de baisse. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/XNpXTsb2gN — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) July 20, 2022

An average of 65,000 second doses are now being administered every day, compared to 90,000 the week before – this covers all doses administered, including second boosters, first boosters and people getting vaccinated for the first time.

The HAS has also recommended running a combined Covid second booster campaign in September and October, when the seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins.