COVID-19 VACCINES

France expands list of groups eligible for second Covid vaccine booster shot

The French government has expanded the list of people eligible to get a second booster shot to include under 60s with medical conditions and pregnant women.

Published: 21 July 2022 08:35 CEST
The second booster shot of the Covid vaccien is now available in France to certain groups. Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP

The health ministry announced on Wednesday that it had accepted the recommendation of the Haute Autorité de Santé to expand the vaccination programme for the second booster shot.

All over 60s and those with serious medical conditions have been eligible since the spring, but now that list has expanded to include anyone aged 18-59 with a medical condition, including those with diabetes, hypertension, respiratory illnesses or a BMI of 30 or above.

Also eligible are pregnant women and people who live with or are in regular close contact with anyone in a high-risk group.

You can find the full list, and how to access the booster shot, HERE.

As the seventh wave of Covid in France appears to have peaked, with case numbers showing a steady fall, vaccination rates have also slowed.

An average of 65,000 second doses are now being administered every day, compared to 90,000 the week before – this covers all doses administered, including second boosters, first boosters and people getting vaccinated for the first time.

The HAS has also recommended running a combined Covid second booster campaign in September and October, when the seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins. 

HEALTH

France urges women to report menstrual changes after Covid jabs

French health authorities have invited women who suspect their menstrual cycles were affected by Covid-19 vaccines to report any changes on a government website.

Published: 20 July 2022 11:44 CEST
The suggestion from the National Medicine Safety Agency (ANSM) is part of efforts to probe possible side-effects of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been administered 70 million doses to women in France.

In a statement late Tuesday, the ANSM urged women to give “as much detailed information as possible in the declaration form” which has been made available on the health ministry’s website.

It said that menstrual changes had already been reported to doctors by around 11,000 women, mostly involving “non-serious” symptoms including erratic periods, or bleeding that was heavier or weaker than usual.

These were mostly short-term effects that appeared after being jabbed, but no firm link has been confirmed.

Research published last week in the journal Science Advances found that 42 percent of respondents to a survey reported heavier periods after vaccination.

It also found that some postmenopausal women and transgender men on gender-affirming hormones reported unexpected bleeding.

The survey of 39,000 people was conducted by researchers at the US-based University of Illinois and Washington University School of Medicine in April 2021.

Separate research using data from nearly 4,000 individuals by the Oregon Health & Science University showed in January that on average vaccinated women had a slight delay of almost a day in the onset of their period compared to the unvaccinated.

The slight increase in menstrual cycle length was not judged to be clinically significant, according to the lead author who published her findings in “Obstetrics & Gynecology.”

Reports of menstrual changes were seized on by people opposed to the Covid-19 vaccination programmes implemented in many countries last year.

Experts say misinformation was rampant on social media.

